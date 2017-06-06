A 10.7% Yielder To Bank On The Growing Senior Housing Industry

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is a Property REIT which traded recently at $9.69. It pays a dividend of $1.04 per year for a yield of 10.7%. We have written about SNR before and still consider it to be attractive.

The Business - SNR is one of the largest publicly-traded owners of senior housing properties. Its net operating income is roughly evenly divided between its triple net leased properties and its managed properties.

Difference between "Leased Properties * Managed Properties":

"Leased Properties" are triple net leased properties. Each property is leased to a single health care operating company under a long term lease (original term 15-17 years) with annual rent increases of between 2.5% and 4.5%. The weighted average remaining life is 14 years. The tenant is responsible for all expenses. SNR gets a fixed monthly fee regardless of the economic performance of the facility; The tenant bears that complete risk. Due to the long-term lease nature of the rental agreement, leased properties provide a secure source of revenue and cash flow for SNR.

"Managed properties" are run by on-site property management companies under contract (original term 5-10 years). SNR receives the revenues from the individual tenants (senior citizens) minus expenses and management fees which are paid by SNR. In this case, SNR bears the risk of the economic performance of the property (i.e. the risk of having the properties not fully booked).

SNR's portfolio includes about 150 properties - with some 18,980 beds - all of which are "private pay." It is, thus, not exposed to the vagaries of government reimbursement policy. SNR is broadly diversified on a geographical basis with a concentration of 27 properties in Florida. It categorizes some of its properties as IL (independent living) and others as AL (assisted living) and/or MC (memory care). IL properties are the largest component and SNR seems to be moving toward a higher percentage of IL properties over time.

The senior housing business is supported by a rapidly growing senior citizen population in the U.S. which will result in a substantially increased demand for senior housing properties as the baby boomer generation ages, life expectancies lengthen and more health-related services are demanded. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the total number of Americans aged 65 and older is expected to increase from approximately 47.8 million in 2015 to 79.2 million by 2035, with the number of citizens aged 65 and older expected to grow at four times the rate of the overall population by 2035. Healthcare is the largest private-sector industry in the U.S., with healthcare expenditures in the U.S. accounting for approximately 17.8% of gross domestic product in 2015.

SNR has recently reported its Q1 2017 which reflected a modest decline in the numbers put up by "Assisted living / memory care" properties (or AL/MC properties). The weakness is due in part to a "change in management strategy" and from what seems to be near-term challenges in new senior housing supply. This resulted in a year over year decline in Net Investment Income ("NOI") of 6.1% with respect to the managed properties; on the other hand, for the triple net properties, NOI was actually up 4.3% year over year. The decline in earnings seems to be the result of 4 properties which experienced an overall decline in NOI of 21%. It is worth to note that management has been responsive, and each of these properties, SNR has responded proactively and replaced the operator.

There is no evidence that the quarterly decline in earnings is a trend. The table below provides SNR's NOI for the past 6 quarters (a period with roughly comparable properties in each quarter).

Time Period NOI Q4 15 $57.7 million Q1 16 $57.3 million Q2 16 $ 57.9 million Q3 16 $57.1 million Q4 16 $57.1 million Q1 17 $55.4 million

In this regard, SNR does not provide guidance. On the other hand, SNR has a very stable tenant base and triple net properties provide a great deal of stability to its overall revenue numbers. The "triple net" properties generate bond-like return. With respect to the managed properties, SNR - like other operators - has a group of tenants which tends to value stability and therefore should have stable cash flow.

Source: Company website

SNR Financials - In the first quarter, SNR (with some 82.1 million outstanding shares) generated some $51 million of EBITDA and generated normalized FFO of 30 cents a share for an annualized level of $1.20 which provides dividend coverage of 1.15. Readers should note that SNR has a relatively high level of debt with net debt of $2.0 billion or roughly 10 times EBITDA. SNR does not appear to disclose the terms of its covenants and, although the debt is almost entirely in the form of mortgages, SNR has not specified how many of the mortgages are non-recourse. Because SNR's debt is in the form of property mortgages, it is reasonable to assume that a substantial portion of the debt is non-recourse. It is also noteworthy that, after a transaction in April of this year, SNR now has no debt maturing for the rest of 2017, and no significant maturities until the year 2021.

Valuation - We will use 2 methods to assess SNR valuations:

Using Net Asset Value: SNR does not provide an estimate of the total asset value of its properties. However, estimates can be constructed. SNR's properties throw off net property income of roughly $230 million a year. Using a cap rate of 7% (probably a conservative assumption because SNR's triple net properties would likely be given a more generous cap rate), the total value of SNR's properties would be $3.289 billion. Subtracting net debt of $2.0 billion, SNR's equity would be valued at $1.23 billion. With a share count of 82.1 million shares, the Net Asset Value per share would be $14.93. SNR stock is currently trading at $9.69, or around 35% discount to our projected NAV. Using Price/FFO: Alternatively, we could value SNR using trailing twelve month FFO ($1.27 per share), which would result in a valuation of 7.5 FFO for the stock. Because SNR is in a part of the REIT industry for which demand is growing and because SNR has very stable revenue due to net lease properties and stable tenants, a valuation of 10-12 times FFO would seem to be conservative. This would suggest a value of between $12.70 and $15.24 a share, with $13.97 as the mid-point - suggesting SNR stock is currently trading at roughly 30% discount using our target price/FFO valuation.

While there has been a lot of speculation that SNR is a good takeover candidate by a larger property REIT company, it is never advisable to invest with heavy reliance on the prospect of a takeover. On the other hand, SNR is positioned in a business perceived to be growing and it is possible that a larger REIT or even a private equity player would attempt a takeover. If so, the numbers above provide some guidance as to an appropriate price level.

Perhaps more importantly, the numbers above suggest that, in the aggregate, SNR's properties have substantial value and provide the potential for liquidation on a case by case basis on attractive terms if that should prove necessary. Thus, SNR can always sell off some properties at attractive gains and reduce debt while raising cash.

Analysis & Risks- Even factoring in a slightly disappointing 1st quarter, SNR is trading at a very attractive multiple of 7.5 times trailing twelve month FFO. SNR's high debt level is admittedly a bit troubling and it would be very nice to know how much of it is non-recourse. Nevertheless, SNR should be able to "carry" the debt because of the stable nature of its income. In addition, SNR should always be able to sell off properties on attractive terms because of the nature of its business which serves a rapidly growing demand.

Other risks include "concentration risk" with SNR deriving a substantial portion of its revenues (about 75%) from a single operator "Holiday Retirement".

The fact that SNR serves a growing market is generally viewed as a big positive, and the favorable investment climate for senior housing also supports SNR's ability to dispose of properties on very attractive terms if need be.

Adequate Dividend Coverage - SNR pays its dividend on a quarterly basis at a rate of $0.26/quarter (yearly $1.04). The dividend has been steady since mid-2015 and an adequate coverage ratio of 1.15 times AFFO (or 115% coverage). Below is a table depicting SNR's dividend history.

SNR should be able to cover its dividend going forward and possibly utilize property sales to maintain it. In recent months, there have been a few of property sale transactions and SNR management has suggested that, if necessary to maintain the dividend, more are on the way.

Analysts' Price Target -As of May 28, 2017, there are 4 banks and analysts who cover the stock with a consensus rating of "hold" on the stock, and an average consensus price target of $11.5, suggesting a ~ 19.4% potential upside from the current price (source: wsj.com).

Bottom Line - SNR deserves a place in a well-diversified high-yield portfolio due to its cheap valuation and the fact that it provides the investor with exposure to a growing market not otherwise easily accessed. This is not a "sell my grandmother's wedding ring to buy as much as you can" stock but it is an attractive investment on a risk/reward basis. In the event that SNR becomes a takeover target in the future, investors are likely to get an unexpected reward, in addition to the very generous yield.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 in dividends on Seeking Alpha and is dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio targeting 7-9% overall yield - and a selection of the best high yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, Preferred Shares, and closed-end funds. We invite readers for a two-week free trial currently offered by Seeking Alpha to have a closer look at our investment strategy, our Top Buy list and our extensive report on the "Best High-Yield Stocks and Securities For 2017." For more info, please click here.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.