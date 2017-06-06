The Hunt For Special Dividends: A 5.5% Yielder With A Windfall Gain

The large anticipated special dividend and the continued transition from an equity BDC to a credit BDC provide catalysts for MVC to trade higher.

There is only one thing that income investors love more than dividends. Large and "unexpected" special dividends can really generate some excitement. MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) just announced the pending sale of its oversized holding in U.S. Gas & Electric to Crius Energy Trust (OTC:CRIUF). The sale is expected to generate a windfall gain of $1.24 per share. MVC already has a history of paying special dividends and is now a prime candidate to pay a very substantial special dividend. This article provides 7 reasons for income investors to consider MVC. See the "what are the major risks?" section for a discussion of risk.

Terms of the U.S. Gas & Electric sale to CRIUF

The deal terms are summarized in this 5/30/2017 press release from MVC:

"The aggregate of $172.5 million consists of: I. $95.0 million in cash; II. $47.5 million in 9.5% second-lien callable notes due in June 2025; and, III. Crius trust units valued at the time of this announcement at approximately $30.0..."

Note that MVC will receive additional cash at closing for loan repayment and other items. Altogether, MVC will have a 28.4% gain ($28.5 million) as stated in the press release:

"At the closing of the Crius Transaction, including the repayment of its two outstanding loans to USG&E, totaling $10.9 million, and the payment of deferred consulting fees, MVC will receive consideration of approximately $128.7 million, a 28.4% premium over the last publicly reported fair value of the Fund's investments in USG&E, as of January 31, 2017."

1. A large special dividend is possible.

All BDC issues are legally required to distribute at least 90% of taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Note that taxable income excludes unrealized gains and losses. Page #8 of the fiscal Q1 2017 10Q report shows a total cost basis for U.S. Gas & Electric of only $11.3 million and a current GAAP accounting carrying value of $100.2 million. Those numbers include both USG & E equity and debt holdings. Note that realized and unrealized portfolio gains and losses are included in GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) income. MVC will receive total consideration of about $128.7 million at closing. The expected GAAP accounting gain based on the current carrying value is therefore $28.5 million. However, the realized taxable gain based on the much lower taxable cost basis will be a massive $117.4 million.

MVC does have some large realized losses in fiscal 2016 to partially offset the mammoth anticipated USG & E taxable gain. There were $45.2 million of net realized losses on investments for fiscal 2016 as per page #46 of the 10K filing. As per the fiscal 2016 earnings press release, operating income was $37.4 million and $16.1 million was paid out in dividends. This includes the 2016 special dividend of 17 cents per share. Note that operating income excludes both realized and unrealized gains and losses. Fiscal 2016 taxable income would therefore be $37.4 million - $45.2 million which equals a $7.8 million loss. Dividends were overpaid in 2016 and this can be carried forward to 2017.

In fiscal Q1 2017 the 13.5 cent quarterly dividend amounted to $3.0 million. I will assume the regular 13.5 cent dividend remains unchanged for fiscal 2017 and amounts to $12.0 million. I will also conservatively assume that fiscal 2017 taxable income (excluding the windfall USG & E gain) is equal only to the $12 million in dividends paid.

Based on these assumptions, how much of a special dividend may be required? The total combined taxable income for fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017 including the USG & E taxable gain will be approximately $117.4 million + 12.0 million - $7.8 million = $122 million. Required dividends (based on 90% of that amount) are $109 million. Total fiscal 2016 and 2017 dividends being paid without another special dividend are only $28 million. That leaves an $81 million dividend shortfall.

MVC does have some good options to reduce the required special dividend payout. Perhaps some underperforming smaller portfolio positions will be sold or written off to realize taxable losses. The cost basis and current value of all portfolio positions is listed on page #8 of the fiscal Q1 2017 10Q report. 3 good candidates for disposal I have identified to capture tax losses total $45 million:

- FOLIOfn, Inc with an unrealized loss of $9.3 million.

- JSC Tekers Holdings with an unrealized loss of $8.1 million.

- SGDA Europe B.V. with an unrealized loss of $27.5 million.

The structure of the USG & E transaction is quite complex and a portion of the taxes (see item #3) from the $30 million of CRIUF shares received will be delayed. I will estimate that this reduces fiscal 2017 taxable income by another $15 million. Taking the CRIUF stock received and the potential for offsetting losses detailed above into account, the estimated special dividend now works out to $81 million - $45 million - $15 million = $21 million. Based on 23 million MVC shares outstanding that corresponds to a special dividend of approximately 91 cents per share.

2. A January 2018 payment is expected.

The U.S. Gas & Electric sale to CRIUF is expected to close quite quickly and easily since the deal is not subject to outside financing. An expected closing date of 7/15/2017 is specified on page #1 of the 6/1/2017 SEC 8K filing that details the merger agreement. MVC's 2017 fiscal year ends on 10/31/2017. MVC's last special dividend of 17 cents per share was declared on 12/21/2015 and was payable on 1/8/2016.

I believe that MVC will follow a similar pattern for their next special dividend. The dividend should be declared in December and paid out in either late December 2017 or early January 2018.

3. Prospectus confirms the transaction is taxable.

The prospectus confirms that the transaction is taxable. This is important since the 90% dividend payout requirement only applies to taxable transactions. The tax status is described on page #25 of the 6/1/2017 SEC 8K filing detailing the merger agreement. While the transaction is taxable, note that some taxes will be delayed until the $30 million of CRIUF stock is sold. This is consistent with my decision (see item #1) to cut the calculated special dividend payout by $15 million.

"Tax Treatment. Buyer and the Company Holders agree and intend that, to the extent permitted by applicable Law, A. the Merger shall be treated as a taxable purchase by Buyer of the Company Stock, Company Warrants and Company SARs and B. Sellers will report the recognition of gain on the disposition of Company Stock in the Merger under the installment sale method of reporting pursuant to Code Section 453. All Parties shall report the transactions under this Agreement consistently with the intended Tax treatment for all Tax purposes unless otherwise required by applicable Law."

4. Large discount to net asset value.

MVC net asset value is $12.45 per share as of fiscal Q1 2017. The expected GAAP accounting gain from the USG & E transaction is $28.5 million (see item #1). This will increase NAV by approximately $1.24 per share to $13.69 per share. At a recent price of $9.74, MVC is trading at a 29% discount to pro forma NAV.

The Closed-End Fund Advisors BDC Universe is a useful tool for analyzing the BDC sector. 50 BDC issues are listed and a 28% discount to NAV would make MVC more heavily discounted than all but 9 of these issues. If I toss out BDC issues that don't pay a dividend or have a market capitalization of less than $100 million, I am left with just 4 issues that are more heavily discounted than MVC. Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC), KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP), Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC) and Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) have all experienced substantial losses and dividend cuts over the last few quarters. In contrast to these peers, MVC now has rising NAV (NAV declined in prior years) and is expected to pay its 2nd special dividend in 3 years.

5. The CRIUD 9.5% notes and units are a solid investment.

Like USG & E, Crius Energy Trust is focused on the retail energy provider market. They buy natural gas and electricity on the wholesale market and resell it to retail customers. CRIUF is also in the solar business. MVC invests primarily in the lower end of the middle market. Typical client companies have revenues of between $10 and $150 million and EBITDA of between $3 and $25 million. CRIUF reported 2017 revenues of $744 million and adjusted EBIDTA of $61 million. This is important since MVC will receive $47.5 million of 9.5% notes and $30 million in stock from CRIUF. CRIUF will replace USG & E as MVC's largest client company. CRIUF is considerably larger and more financially stable as compared to the typical MVC client.

CRIUF has low credit risk due to moderate balance sheet leverage. Fiscal Q1 2017 adjusted EBIDTA of $14.5 million was 6.3X interest expense of $2.3 million. CRIUF remains a good credit risk even with the expected increase in leverage due to the USG & E deal.

6. The transition to a credit-focused BDC is progressing.

My 3/21/2017 article argued that MVC would trade higher as it transitioned to a credit-focused BDC. According to the Closed-End Fund Advisors BDC Universe, the average equity-focused BDC trades at a 37% discount to NAV as compared to a discount of only 4% for the average credit-focused BDC. Selling the large USG & E equity stake will advance MVC's goal of becoming more credit-focused.

MVC will receive annual interest of $4.5 million from the $47.5 million of CRIUF 9.5% notes. MVC will receive $30 million of CRIUF stock based on the trailing 10-day volume-weighted average price as of 5/30/2017. That price is approximately $7.75 per share. This recent article by Double Dividend Stocks provides some nice analysis of CRIUF. CRIUF stock has performed well over the past year and the distribution has been increasing. CRIUF stock pays a monthly distribution in Canadian dollars that is then converted to US dollars. The current monthly distribution is 4.87 cents (in US dollars) per share. MVC will own about 3.87 million CRIUF shares and receive about $2.3 million in annual dividends.

Altogether MVC will receive approximately $6.8 million in annual interest and distribution payments just from CRIUF equity and debt. MVC is now paying out $12 million annually in regular dividends and the CRIUF holdings alone will support more than half of that.

More cash will be available to invest in new debt securities. MVC will receive approximately $128.7 million at the USG & E sale closing. $30 million will be in CRIUF equity, $47.5 million will be in CRIUF 9.5 notes and I have estimated a $21 million special dividend payout. That still leaves an additional $30.2 million available to be invested in debt securities

7. MVC management has shown they can perform.

Michael Tokarz is the CEO of MVC. As noted in his corporate biography, he has extensive experience:

"Mr. Tokarz was a General Partner with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (NYSE:KKR), one of the world's most experienced private equity firms. During his 18-year tenure at KKR, he participated in diverse leveraged buyouts, financings, restructurings and dispositions..."

In 2014, David Williams and his team joined MVC from Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) as the focus shifted from equity to debt. David Williams had founded the bank's successful mezzanine equity unit. NAV has increased for the last 2 quarters. Fiscal Q1 2017 benefited from a $9.8 million gain from the sale of AccuMED Corp.

What are the major risks?

An extensive discussion of MVC risk factors is provided on pages 22- 39 of the SEC 10K filing. A few of the major risk factors are highlighted here. MVC has a market capitalization of about $220 million and typically trades about 50K shares daily. Use limit orders and patience when trading. Like other financial sector issues, MVC is sensitive to financial market conditions, economic conditions and interest rates. While MVC has far less balance sheet leverage than a typical bank, they make loans and investments to smaller client companies. Smaller companies can be more sensitive to an economic downturn than larger companies.

Since no outside financing is required, the USG & E transaction is expected to close by 7/15/2017. This greatly reduces the risk that the transaction will fall apart, but there is always some risk that it won't close. A portion of the proceeds from the transaction will be comprised of CRIUF debt and equity. While CRIUF has an under-leveraged balance sheet (see item #5), their business is heavily concentrated in the retail energy provider business. CRIUF is currently performing very well, but it is susceptible to extreme weather conditions. CRIUF and USG & E typically sell electricity and natural gas to retail consumers under fixed rate contracts and hedge their wholesale commodity costs on the futures market. Prolonged and unusually cold winter weather or unusually hot summer weather can make this hedging strategy less effective. Extreme weather can cause both the price and usage of electricity and natural gas to spike higher simultaneously. This was demonstrated in 2015 when the polar vortex caused an unusually severe winter resulting in losses for USG & E and most other retail energy providers

The estimated special dividend calculated in item #1 should be viewed as a rough ballpark estimate. The operating income and portfolio gains / losses for the remainder of fiscal 2017 are not yet known. Management has significant control over the timing and amount of realized losses. The USG & E deal structure is very complex making the exact timing and amount of taxable gains difficult to predict. The 90% dividend requirement is based on the actual private IRS tax returns to be filed by MVC. Public financial statements provided by MVC do not provide the same level of detail on some items such as deferred tax losses from prior years. The author of this article has a working knowledge of relevant accounting issues, but is not an accountant.

Conclusions

MVC boldly amassed a huge position in USG & E and it has turned out to be a home run. Despite this and other recent successes, MVC continues to trade at a massive 28% discount to NAV. The windfall from the USG & E sale supports a special dividend. The continued transition to a credit focused BDC model will support a higher regular dividend. These are catalysts for MVC to trade higher. I believe that the current 28% discount to pro-forma NAV will narrow to a discount in the 5% to 15% range by December when a special dividend is declared.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MVC, FSC, KCAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.