Why I'm Continuing To Hold Johnson & Johnson

The analysis suggests that shares in the company do indeed have further modest upside.

This article investigates whether shareholders can expected double digit returns from this stock over the next 30 months.

When a stock sits at an all time high share price, some investors tend to become nervous. Although shareholders focused on dividends (and dividend growth) are often more patient than most other investors, a slightly elevated valuation can still lead to stress. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares currently sit at an all time high, and, like most of the S&P 500, trade at an above average earnings multiple.

As a Johnson & Johnson shareholder, I'm looking to achieve 8-10% in capital appreciation, plus a 2-3% dividend each year for a total return of 10-12%. If your return expectations are significantly higher than this, you might end up disappointed (if this is the case, I'd love to know what investments make up your portfolio).

This article takes a long term approach (30 months). Using analyst earnings expectations and historical earnings multiples for J&J shares, it is fairly easy to find a range of potential returns for shareholders of this dividend aristocrat over this time period.

As already mentioned, trading at approximately $130 per share, Johnson & Johnson is expensive relative to both its average trailing and forward P/E multiples:

Source: Thomson Reuters

According to Morningstar.com, Johnson & Johnson has averaged annual EPS growth of 11.2% over the last five years. Wall Street analysts currently predict that the company will generate between 7% and 11% earnings growth through 2020 (and this growth has been revised slightly higher in the last four weeks):

Source: NASDAQ.com

To perform the analysis, let's pretend that today is January 1st, 2020 (approximately 2.5 years from now). If analyst estimates turned out to be correct, J&J would have earned $8.27 per share in the previous year (2019) and be expected to earn $9.20 in the upcoming year (representing earnings growth of 11%).

Based on the five-year average trailing (16.1) and forward (20.0) multiples shown above, that suggests that Johnson & Johnson shares would be trading for between $165.40 (20.0 x $8.27) and $148.12 (16.1 x $9.20) approximately 30 months from now.

That translates into price appreciation of between 14% and 27% in two and a half years. Once you incorporate a further 6-7% return from dividends over this period, the result is a total potential return of approximately 20% to 33%.

Considering that my goal as a J&J shareholder is a 10-12% annual return, I feel confident based on these figures that the stock deserves to form a meaningful part of my portfolio. However, monitoring potential downside risk should be a part of each investor's process. To do this, I've created two scenario analyses.

The first uses the 2019 earnings estimates and average trailing P/E multiple. It calculates the resulting share price is the multiple expands by one or two points, or if it contracts by the same amount. It also looks at Johnson & Johnson's estimated EPS and increases and decreases it by 5% and 10%:

The way to interpret this table is that if Johnson & Johnson is trading two multiple points below its average valuation on January 1, 2020 (18 times) and its 2019 EPS came in 10% below the current estimate ($7.44), the shares would be trading for $133.97 (still slightly above their current price). In the best case scenario (two points of multiple expansion plus a 10% positive earnings surprise), the shares would surpass $200.

Doing the same analysis using the 2020 EPS estimates and forward earnings multiple paints a slightly more pessimistic picture (some results are below the current share price), but overall, Johnson & Johnson investors should be pleased with the risk reward profile of these tables:

Not surprisingly, the main risks to a model that uses historic average valuations and analyst earnings expectations are that Johnson & Johnson's multiple may compress, or earnings growth may disappoint, or both. The above sensitivity analyses should help to alleviate these concerns somewhat.

Johnson & Johnson is a high quality business trading at a fairly full valuation. However, even if its earnings multiple narrows over the coming two or three years, its projected earnings growth and dividend yield should combine to generate a solid return for its shareholders, myself included.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.