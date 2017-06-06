My Dividend Growth Portfolio Update - 55 Holdings, 4 Buys

That amount was more than double what I received in May of 2016.

Hello and welcome! This article series documents my journey as a young father of two towards my eventual retirement. The goal of my portfolio is to generate a growing income stream for my wife and I during our golden years. In an ideal world, this will not require selling of assets to fund our desired lifestyle.

For anyone interested in seeing changes in real time, I have my portfolio and dividends tracked on Dividend Derek. I also have a trimmed version that you can freely take for yourself if you wish, found here.

May was an interesting month for me: I made three purchases which added $400 of expected yearly income. This also made me fly over my full year goal of wanting $5,800 in expected dividend income. I ended May with an expected forward looking income of $5,965. I'm actually surprised I was able to accomplish this so early in the year while maintaining my buying protocol.

On a person note for the month, I did successfully have my appendix removed and I feel pretty good! I was out of the hospital within two hours of waking up and never felt much pain at all. Back to investing!

To recap my portfolio plan for this year:

2017 Goals

I want my holdings to have a weighted 1-year dividend growth rate of at least 5%. (CURRENTLY 9.11%) By the end of 2017, I want to have a projected dividend income of at least $5,800. (COMPLETE IN MAY) I aim to suffer no dividend cuts. (0 so far)

A few more increases were received during the month with my average increase just north of 10%.

For my second goal, I'm sitting at a projected income of $5,441.

To recap, here's how I came to $5,800:

Starting Income $5,000 5% Organic Dividend Growth $250 Maxing 401 New Money $540 End of 2017 Income $5,790

I started by rounding my starting income to $5,000 ($4,993 is close enough for me). From there, I added 5% average organic dividend growth.

Next is the money coming from maxing my 401 contributions. The cap was not changed for 2017, so I can contribute a maximum of $18,000. For the sake of this exercise, I won't consider employer matches. I am also assuming the money buys an average of a current 3% yield.

That brings us to the $5,790 figure, which I am then rounding up to $5,800.

Update

After accomplishing this goal in May, I'd like to see if I can hit $6,250 in my forward-looking income during the year.

Portfolio Strategy

Buying Criteria

These are the general guidelines I will review to see if something is worthy of adding to my portfolio or whether I will add to an existing position.

Being a member of the CCC list, obviously a longer streak is preferred.

No one individual holding should be weighted >7% of the portfolio's total cost or weighted >7% of the portfolio's total dividend income.

Investment grade holdings >BBB+ should generate 95% of the portfolio's dividend income.

I want to see steady earnings growth over time; this will generally remove commodity-based companies.

I like cash cows. Good profit margins (> 10%) are appreciated, though not required, if the company has a wide moat due to its business.

I like to see shareholder-friendly management, a healthy and rising dividend and willingness to buy back shares, though in practice, the buybacks aren't always done at opportune times.

Though a small part of my portfolio, I do have some non-dividend paying stocks like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN).

Perhaps most importantly, the valuation needs to be right per F.A.S.T. Graphs. The stock should be trading at fair value or better for an appropriate timeline (12+ years if possible).

I will also use Simply Safe Dividends and the information provided by Brian on his site. Amongst a plethora of information available, he has a dividend scorecard where companies are ranked in terms of dividend safety, growth and yield. I aim to pick companies that are in the 80+ safety range, though not always.



A lot of times, I will start to find candidates either through articles here or on a simple screener from Finviz. Basically, start with large dividend-paying companies, sort them by how close they are to a 52-week low and then start diving into some of the names left.

Every month, I update this screenshot to show what I am looking at.

A lot of energy companies top the list, along with a sprinkling of REITs. Big food names still standout here also including General Mills (GIS) and Hormel (HRL). GE (GE) is another one that has been going through growing pains.

Selling Criteria

There are only a few reasons I'll sell a stock, though any of these events is not a guarantee I'll do so.

Dividend cut.

Company degradation - This could be things like deteriorating balance sheets, loss of competitive advantage, loss of credit ratings.

Wild overvaluation - This becomes a bigger factor if there is something at a fair valuation that I wish to purchase with the proceeds.

Position size wildly outgrows the rest of the portfolio.

Sale proceeds may be better indexed or in another name ( new )

) I just don't want to own it.

I added a new entry this month, the "sale proceeds may be better indexed or in another name". This doesn't neatly fit into one of the other categories so I think it deserves its own mentioning.

In some cases part of the investment thesis has been analogous to nursing a baby bird or squirrel back to health. I guess this may also sound similar to an activist position where I might buy shares in a company going through struggles and after making some money I look elsewhere.

Some examples I've owned have been Wal-Mart (WMT) and IBM (IBM). In Wal-Mart's case, their yield was average, dividend growth anemic and being as large as they are, it will be incredibly hard for them to keep growing. With that stock, I made a solid return until the market took the stock back in favor but I felt like at that point that money was better off elsewhere.

IBM is a similar scenario though I still own my shares. This one is better explained with an image of a Fast Graph.

I purchased shares in two lots, one of which was at $121 when the stock seemed "stupid cheap". There wasn't any danger of the company going bankrupt or anything like that and I've made a decent return since that point. Of course with Warren Buffett souring on the stock that has put pressure on shares once more but in hindsight $180 could have been a good exit point.

Again, I could have collected nice dividend income along with solid capital gains and then taken that money elsewhere. Color me skeptical about the turnaround; I'm in IT and I don't know any of their products. Amazon Web Services was my natural choice for a cloud provider.

Now that I have 50 individual dividend paying holdings and a dividend ETF, there are no further benefits of diversification and I could stand to consolidate my holdings now that I feel more comfortable managing all of this by myself.

I have not done so yet, but I am keeping my eyes out for pair trades, where I may be able to close one position I am so-so about and add to another I have my faith in.

There have been several good articles lately regarding "core positions". I'm hesitant to label anything core - I find that each stock that I own acts as a puzzle piece that then create the final picture of my portfolio. My portfolio is made up of companies that:

Are best of breed operators

Have long term tailwinds (both dividend and non dividend paying)

Are income generators

Are activist / turnaround stocks

The trick is to know exactly what stock is which type! I really started my investing career during the Great Recession so I don't have as much experience as a lot of other authors and readers here. Overall valuations though seem quite stretched for the earnings expectations companies are giving. I will be reviewing my holdings to see whether selling my wildly overvalued companies in order to consolidate existing holdings may be beneficial.

Portfolio Changes

New Positions

J.M. Smucker (SJM)

I bought a stake of J.M. Smucker after having done an analysis on the company recently and liking what I saw. You can read my full analysis here.

Besides having a stable of great consumer brands, the company trades at a quite reasonable 16.5x 2017 adjusted earnings. There have been some shedding and acquiring of brands that makes GAAP earnings much lumpier. The company in general has some headwinds (what company doesn't) but they are more conservatively financed than competitors Kellogg (K) and General Mills (GIS).

From Simply Safe Dividends, the dividend ranks in the highest echelon of dividend safety while sporting better than average growth and current yield.

While it has been decelerating in the past few years, the dividend has been compounding between 8-10% a year for the past 20 years!

This is a brief summary of the analysis I already wrote but I saw a lot to like here in an otherwise very expensive market.

W.P. Carey (WPC)

W.P. Carey was my other new add this month. To be honest, Brad Thomas's great article is a solid enough thesis. A diversified, triple net lease REIT, WPC also has decent exposure to the European market. In addition they receive fees from non-traded REIT entities they help manage. This is also the other source of large jumps in FFO and ultimately dividend raises. A buyout of one of the non-traded entities may be on the horizon.

Shares have been undervalued even by their own history. WPC has not commanded the same premium that a larger player like Realty Income (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN) may command. On the flip side that means a much higher starting yield.

Existing Positions

AT&T (T)

I added to my holding of AT&T this month when the yield perked up above 5%.

I received my alert from Custom Stock Alerts which informed me when the yield jumped above 5% which was my pre-calculated target.

This was also a little bit of a mental test for myself - one of the difficult aspects of investing is being able to add to your winners.

I first added shares in November of 2015 and they had done extremely well for me even with the recent pullback. My initial yield on cost was over 6% and there was a sense that adding now means I wasn't getting as good of a deal as before. I think AT&T has actually being doing a great job the past few years for moving the needle. They are making the right moves to be a (the?) leader in 5G rollout.

This is the type of stock that Chuck Carnevale may even point to - you can do very well with big, boring dividend paying stocks when they are acquired at attractive valuations.

Realty Income (O)

I added more shares of my Realty Income on May 4th. This was another stock where I received an alert from Custom Stock Alerts. I had set it up to be notified when a stock changed by more than 5%, which it did that day on news that Spirit Realty had tenant issues.

Shares are trading near their historic valuation on a P/AFFO level which is reasonable for me to add here. Valuation is not a perfect science, so being in the ballpark for a long term market beating company is a decent opportunity in my mind.

Sells

None

Dividend Increases

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) increased their dividend by 10.7%

Dividend Cuts

None!

New Rules

None.

Charts and Graphs

2017 Dividends

May took me to the next level with dividends that aren't the final month in a quarter. I had been in the $200 ballpark previously but this took me almost to $400. Verizon (VZ) was a new payer for me this month over last quarter and with the combination of both dividend increases and compounding, I jumped up about $75 for the month.

Growth

The top graph highlights my quarterly dividend growth versus the same quarter last year. Being partway through a quarter, this won't show much just yet. Q1 saw 61% dividend growth over the same period in 2016.

There's no other way but to say that May crushed it this year. I crossed over $300 which was a first for a non third-month-in-a-quarter month and the amount was also 134% higher than last year.

Lastly, my forward looking income jumped nearly 10% this month with my large investments in high yielding companies, namely W.P. Carey. I've also eclipsed my goal set for myself of $5,800 for the year and half the year still remains. At this point $6,000 will be the next psychological level to cross.

The Portfolio

This chart contains everything from my 401k. Through use of Google Finance and importing some data from Yahoo Finance, I have some additional columns with dynamic data. It's a mouthful of an image to scan over but I think you'll find some solid information.

Here are the column definitions for the ones that may not be evident:

Purchased Shares: The shares I actually bought

Shares Total: Total shares after dividend reinvestment / splits

Cost: My transaction cost, including fees

My Basis: "Cost" / Purchased Shares

DRIP Basis: "Cost" / Shares Total

Percent of Cost: "Cost" / sum(All Costs)

Current Value: This will use Google Finance to get the price for the ticket * "Shares Total"

Gain (Loss): "Current Value" - "Cost"

Gain (Loss) Percent: "Gain (Loss)" represented as a percent

Annualized Return: ("Gain (Loss) Percent" * 365.25) / (NOW - "Owned Since"). It won't be perfect because each tax lot will have a different return, but it's close enough.

Current P/E (GAAP): This is another Google Finance call to pull the P/E. I haven't decided if I'll keep this, but it's interesting.

Percent From 52-Week Low: Using all Google Finance calls, this subtracts the 52-week low from the current price to determine the percent away. This can make a stock more interesting to me if it's been hated by the market.

Dividend: The annualized dividend - this is sourced dynamically from Yahoo Finance.

Income: Dividend * Shares Total

Percent of Income: Income / Sum(All Income)

Yield On Cost: Income / Cost

CCC Status: From David Fish's "CCC" list, what rank from the list?

The yellow indicators on the credit rating just keep me informed of the holdings I have that are below my desired threshold. Horace Mann Educators (HMN), Omega Healthcare Investors, STAG Industrial (STAG) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are all below. This is another field I would like to have automatically populated for when ratings change.

Summary

Current Total Balance: $216,778(up from $213,294)

Current Cash: $1,410 (down from $10,325)

Visualizations

Simplywall.st provides my infographics, which are very pretty and something I have been looking for. I have my transactions loaded into their system. The only thing missing is having it calculate dividend reinvestment, but it gives a really close representation of my actual portfolio.

You can check out my portfolio here.

The numbers they show in terms of gains, dividend income and total return are pretty close to what I'm tracking. Like I said, if dividend reinvestment was in there, then we would be golden.

Performance

I have a number of individual holdings that have returned quite nicely since my purchasing them. This whole list is above my favorite dividend ETF, the Schwab US Dividend Equity (SCHD), with a cumulative return of 25%. I will caution though that several on this list have seen large returns through multiple expansion and not just underlying earnings growth. General Dynamics (GD) especially comes to mind.

Here is a Fast Graph showing the multiple expansion in practice since the election.

While the PE's absolute level of 20.7 isn't necessarily alarming, the expected earnings growth does not seem to justify the current price level.

Income by Sector

My income by sector continues to be well diversified amongst many sectors. I see no red flags here. REITs make up nearly 20% of my income now as a note. I am light on materials and utilities, too many utilities have been bid up as a result of low interest rates over the past decade.

Champion, Contender, Challenger View

My Dividend "Champions, Contenders and Challengers" list is also about where I want it to be. Generally speaking, most companies I own have a very long history of dividend increases, and over 90% have at least a 5-year history!

The Portfolio

In addition to the linked tickers above, my portfolio contains the following tickers: (AAPL),(ABT),(AFL),(AMGN),(AMP),(AMZN),(ANTM),(BBL),(BRK.B),(CAH),(CMI),(CSCO),(CVS),(DEO),(DIS),(DUK),(FB),(GD),(GILD),(GLW),(GOOG),(GWW),(HD),(HMN),(IBM),(JNJ),(JPM),(KORS),(MDT),(MO),(MSFT),(NKE),(O),(OHI),(PRU),(PSA),(SBUX),(SCHD),(SJM),(STAG),(SWK),(T),(TEVA),(TGT),(TROW),(TRV),(UA),(UTX),(VFC),(VTR),(VZ),(WFC),(WPC),(WSM),

Conclusion

May surprised me with nearly $400 in dividend income which represented tremendous year over year growth. I accomplished my main income goal for the year during May. My portfolio now consists of 55 names of which 49 pay me dividends.

Let me know your thoughts on my portfolio!

If you find this content interesting or useful please comment and/or follow me. I love writing and being a part of this great community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BBL,BRK.B,CAH,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GD,GILD,GLW,GOOG,GWW,HD,HMN,IBM,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,MSFT,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,STAG,SWK,T,TEVA,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.