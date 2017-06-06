Bank Of America: The Financial Deregulation Trade

In this article, I will detail Moynihan's wish list when it comes to financial deregulation.

Financial deregulation could perhaps be the biggest catalysts of them all.

There is though one catalyst for the banks that could potentially make a huge difference.

The year-to-date 10 Year Treasury Rates chart pretty much says it all for Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

The intermediate conclusion is quite clear; for now, the Trump or reflation trade is all but dead. For BAC the flattening of the yield curve is an ominous sign - it will certainly hit earnings with an amplified impact due to rates. BAC is the most rates' sensitive large U.S. banks.

The other catalyst that has driven BAC outperformance since the November elections has been expectations for serious U.S. tax reform. Once again, BAC given its large domestic business was set to substantially benefit from an expected cut to the Federal corporate income tax.

Clearly, U.S. tax reform expectations have now stalled amidst poor execution in the Senate and many distractions from Trump daily tweets and his crisis prone administration.

The last huge catalyst remaining is of course financial deregulation.

Make no mistake about it - it could possibly be the most potent of them all and most importantly, it is in largely in the hands of Mnuchin and Trump.

Repeal Dodd-Frank? Really?

Trust me on this one, no one is really seriously contemplating a full repeal of Dodd-Frank. Least of all, the big U.S. banks. Perhaps a 21st century version of Dodd-Frank!

If you step back and think about it, the reasons are readily apparent. The financial system is not just considerably safer and less volatile - it also enshrines the incumbents in a quasi oligopoly structure, especially so in the investment banking/corporate sphere where the barrier of entries in the form of capital, liquidity, regulatory costs, technology and systems are all but impossible to overcome.

But certain modifications to regulatory agenda can certainly be a game changer for the large U.S. firms. And more importantly, the Trump Administration can affect these without the need for legislative changes.

There is a rising tone of optimism coming from Wall Street and the banking.

So what is on Moynihan's wish list?

There is quite a lot on the menu and in the recent Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, the BAC CEO was quite candid on some aspects he would find appealing. I highly recommend that investors in BAC listen to the full 60 minutes (unfortunately, Seeking Alpha does not have a transcript ready as yet).

Capital relief

First and foremost is capital relief - the argument made by Brian is that 100 basis points reduction in capital requirements equate to $160 billion of real lending in the economy - certainly music to Trump's ears. Of course, Moynihan caveats that additional lending won't happen overnight or in other words, a material amount would probably end up in shareholders hands in the form of increased capital returns.

CCAR

A closely related topic to capital is CCAR. The annual process that regulates (or dictates) amount of capital large U.S. banks can return to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The modification list is extensive and includes:

Abolishing the qualitative test which essentially provides (a somewhat combative) Fed with full discretion to fail an institution based on the deemed 'quality' of its CCAR processes

Utilizing commercial models to determine key outputs such as loan losses as opposed to "blackbox" models used by the Fed (that don't always make sense or consistent year-on-year)

Allowing for reasonable assumptions about banks' actions in severely adverse scenarios. For example, in the current CCAR process, the Fed assumes significant growth in risk-weighted-assets (RWAs) as well as buybacks to proceed as per original plans. Both are clearly very much detached with any real life dynamics in such a scenario.

Operational risk RWAs relief

BAC carries $500 billion of operational risk RWAs or close to $60 billion of capital and large portion of it is due to 2008/2009 GFC and subsequent conduct fines and penalties. Managing down that $500 billion is practically impossible for the bank and it is essentially prescribed by regulators and there is no transparency on when it will begin to materially unwind. It is just another (unreasonable) capital tax placed on the banks and BAC is disproportionately hit by it compared to its peers.

A reasonable regulatory approach should result in release of that ops risk RWAs over time (or even immediately) supporting lending or buybacks and dividends for shareholders.

Liquidity

There are several liquidity rules impacting the banks including Leverage Coverage Ratio (SLR), Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) and High Quality Liquid Assets to mention just a few. Each on its own, probably makes absolute sense but applied together result in counterproductive outcomes. One such example, is the HQLA which essentially requires BAC to maintain $520 billion of liquid assets (such as cash with the Fed) to cover for liquidity crisis type of scenarios. Quite a sensible approach one would think except that under the SLR, it also requires to maintain capital against its high-quality assets - clearly this does not make sense. Additionally, the list of assets that count as HQLA is inconsistent - for example U.S. Treasuries qualify but other Federal guaranteed paper is not. It feels just like another form of regulatory punishment of the banks.

The end result may be that BAC does not need to carry $520 billion of liquid assets - perhaps only $320 billion (as a completely hypothetical example). Assuming it could deploy that $200 billion to higher yielding assets, say an incremental 1% interest, that would equate to additional $2 billion of pre-tax earnings.

Mortgages

Most of the large U.S. banks have pulled out of lending to lower-rated client segments. The capital rules including the G-SIB score, legal risks and CCAR essentially mean that this type of business is not ROE accretive for the large banks. Clearly, this has ramifications for the broader economy. Marianne Lake, JP Morgan's CFO, described this predicament specifically in respect to U.S. domestic mortgages:

....we've been very clear about the fact that we completely changed our strategy in mortgage to pull back to being a much smaller, less volatile, higher quality mortgage business in response to the almost unlimited extent of risk in the mortgage space, particularly government mortgage lending and servicing. But that has been detrimental to providing mortgages to low, middle income borrowers, to first-time buyers, to rehabilitated credit, and things that would have been, I think, very significant over time in the economy, and still could be. So there are areas where we would be very willing to, if the right protections and the right simplifications were in place, we would be very willing to lend.

I believe that the above paragraph is self-explanatory. The regulators are preventing ordinary folks from getting mortgages.

Final thoughts

Make no mistake about it, financial deregulation could be a huge catalyst for the large U.S. banks and specifically for BAC. It could unlock substantial trapped value embedded in the firm, if the regulatory pendulum is beginning to swing ever so slightly back in favor of the big banks.

The optimistic tone I have heard recently from several banking CEOs suggest that at least some of this will get done in the near term. The obvious litmus test of regulatory oversight and resolve is the 2017 CCAR - this could potentially rekindle (or eliminate) the financials rally for the rest of 2017 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.