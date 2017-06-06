Blue Apron IPO Coming As Growth Stalls And Marketing Expenses Soar

The potential is exciting, but a growth slowdown amidst declining profitability leaves more questions than answers heading into the IPO.

Blue Apron is competing with both the restaurant industry ($543B) and grocery stores ($782B), giving the company a massive $1.3T addressable market in the US alone.

Year over year revenue growth has slowed from 254% to 42% in the last 5 quarters while operating margins have been suffering.

Meal kit delivery startup Blue Apron filed its S-1 document last week, revenue grew more than 10X from $78M in 2014 to $795M in 2016, but the narrative is shifting.

Intro

Last week meal-kit delivery startup Blue Apron (Pending:APRN) filed its S-1 IPO document. The company was founded in 2012, and has raised $194M in venture funding to date. During its latest funding round, Blue Apron was valued at $2B.

Despite being less than 5 years old, Blue Apron is on track to eclipse $1B in revenue for the full year 2017. As of March 31st, the company had more than 1M paying customers, and had delivered 159M meals worldwide. The popularity of Blue Apron is clearly validating the potential demand for meal kit services.

Blue Apron's mission to "make home cooking accessible to anyone" has broad reaching implications, and makes the company a competitor to restaurants, delivery startups, and even grocery stores. In the US alone, the grocery market ($782B) and restaurant industry ($543B) combine to be a $1.3T opportunity for Blue Apron.

Although Blue Apron did enjoy a first mover advantage, the company is now facing significant competition. Meal kit delivery startups continue to gain funding and traction, and it's not clear how big of a moat Blue Apron has around its business.

Companies like Hello Fresh, Plated, Purple Carrot and Marley Spoon may already be negatively impacting Blue Apron.

Blue Apron's revenue growth rate has slowed dramatically over the last 5 quarters, amidst this intensifying competition.

Additionally, looking at the company's quarterly operating income, confirms an even more worrying trend, declining profitability.

The biggest driver of increasing losses has been accelerating marketing expenses.

Marketing expenses rose 144% in Q1 2017, while revenue climbed just 42%. It appears as the meal kit delivery space becomes more crowded, Blue Apron's customer acquisition costs are rising exponentially.

As the company prepares to go public, it will face intense investor scrutiny and questioning around this trend. If Blue Apron can't prove that it can create a moat around its service, the business model seems lackluster at best.

Conclusion

Blue Apron is the first major meal kit company to IPO, giving investors access to a new exciting niche within the food sector.

Although the company has grown rapidly in the 5 years since its founding, competition appears to be slowing down growth dramatically. Blue Apron's growth rate has decelerated materially in recent quarters, and profitability has also suffered. If the company continues to show slowing revenue growth and cannot reign in its marketing efforts, investors are likely to give the company a lackluster valuation multiple.

Even without knowing the valuation, I'm skeptical of investing in Blue Apron for the long-term given concerns about the company's ability to turn meal kit delivery into a profitable business. That being said, meal kit delivery services continue to capture market share from both the restaurant industry and grocery stores, making this a compelling space to watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.