Thor Cruises Past Expectations; New Highs Down The Road?

Introduction

In these times when equities are so picked-over that there are more funds than individual stocks, it's not easy to find an overlooked name. It may be that Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is one such name. Using E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) charts, THO's stock price has enjoyed a CAGR of 16.4% since April 1984.

In contrast, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has had a CAGR of 8.8% since then. Dividends are extra and will narrow the gap, but THO has been a dividend-payer for some time. If the spread between total return of THO and the S&P 500 (technically, there was no SPY ETF until 1993) is 5% a year, then over the past 33 years, THO has given at least a 5X greater total return than the S&P 500.

How many investors have even heard of this market leader in recreational vehicles, and of the ones who have, how many know that it's the Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) or Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) of its little industry?

Not only is this a Warren Buffett-type business, but he owns the #2 competitor.

Background

I became especially interested in THO a year ago. I discussed these points about THO in an article last July, Buying 2 Airlines And An RV Stock On Oil's Weakness:

First, in general, this is "my" kind of company - a roll-up that carries no long term debt and plenty of working capital. Thus it makes its acquisitions for cash. It pays a dividend, has paid out a number of significant special dividends, and occasionally shrinks shares outstanding. So it's an old-fashioned gem. Plus, it's an Indiana-based company that has kept its many manufacturing facilities within the US. So it's old-fashioned financially and in other ways. THO also has favorable demographics, as the Baby Boom generation has years of RV-buying ahead of it. Second, THO just made a potentially important deal. It closed this month on a privately-held competitor, Jayco. This deal required long term debt which THO plans to pay down in 3 years. It expects the deal to be accretive to EPS soon. The analysts note that Jayco's margins have been perhaps half those of THO. Looking at THO on a price:sales basis and adding sales from Jayco gives me a $100 price target for a $74 stock.

Jayco was #3 in the RV industry. Perhaps being private, not public, allowed it to meander along without being forced to achieve the margins required of public companies that want to keep their share prices afloat. Here's the 1-year stock chart of THO:

It hit $100 by year-end - ahead of "schedule." What I think has happened is explainable as an overshoot during the market's bull move in Q1. Then when the January quarter, THO's fiscal Q2, came in strong, traders were ready to revert the stock to the mean. And, they were nervous about the vehicular sector, given the ongoing weakness in auto sales and automobile manufacturer stock prices. So, they seized on the expected yoy decline in operating margins and knocked the stock down from above $115 at the March peak down briefly below $100.

But, as stated by a supplier to the RV industry, LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in its remarks after its Q1 results, demand in the RV industry has been strong, with significant backlogs. With interest rates declining in THO's fiscal Q3, discretionary consumer spending strong per Gallup's survey, fear of being laid off at a record low, and gasoline prices declining recently, I was optimistic that THO's management would be working quickly with that of Jayco to improve the latter's operating margins.

That brings us to Q3, which led to a stochastic move to around $105 after hours.

THO shows its strength last quarter

In its after-hours press release, THO noted the following positive numbers:

- Record third-quarter sales of $2.02 billion up 56.9%

- Record net income of $111.3 million for the quarter rose 41.6%

- Diluted EPS of $2.11 per share, up 41.6% compared to $1.49 per share in the prior year

- Consolidated Recreational Vehicle (RV) backlogs more than doubled to $2.36 billion versus 2016 third quarter of $1.06 billion, driven by continued strong consumer demand for Thor's affordably priced travel trailers and motorhomes.

There is little or nothing not to like here for a THO long. EPS beat consensus expectations by about 12%; sales by a much smaller amount as margins at Jayco improved faster than expected. Much information is provided in a detailed Q&A on the THO website; the company does not do conference calls that I have seen.

The enlarged THO is gaining market share:

Thor's strong growth in the third quarter was driven by both organic growth and growth provided by a full quarter of results from Jayco. With the recent release of industry data from RVIA for April, our 15.6% organic growth in towable unit sales for the quarter was well ahead of industry growth of 10.6% for the same period, while our 38.7% organic growth in motorized unit sales for the quarter materially surpassed industry growth of 11.8% for the same period.

Note that towables are a much larger segment for THO.

With a cyclical such as THO, the P/E can go anywhere, so despite the solid beat on sales and margins - and therefore earnings - investors need to know the future.

Outlook strong for now

THO reported positive trends going forward. In the Q&A it provided, it commented:

We remain optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2017. Industry growth dynamics are expected to continue as consumers remain optimistic about future economic conditions and new consumers continue to enter the RV market. We also expect a strong contribution to sales and earnings from the inclusion of results from Jayco's operations, though we will have only two incremental months of Jayco in the fourth quarter as we come to the anniversary of the acquisition in the last month of the fiscal year. We expect many of the trends which have been present during the first nine months of fiscal 2017 to continue, namely, the impact of the Jayco acquisition to overall margins, strong market-driven demand for our entry level products and slightly higher labor costs.

THO also provided a long answer to a question it asked about why RVs could be doing so well when autos are having trouble with sales. Basically, THO asserts that the markets are very different.

It also addressed the cyclical question; it believes that the RV industry has been doing well in attracting new RV'ers to the market, and that this bodes well for long-term growth of the industry, with growth setbacks expected at some point perhaps by 2020.

Overall, sales and margins are uptrending, and I expect consensus EPS estimates for Q4 of FY 2017 and for FY 2018 as a whole to increase a good deal. THO is also paying down its Jayco debt rapidly, and is on track to become debt-free if it wishes by the end of the decade even as it increases capital spending to deal with the current situation of increased demand for its products.

Technicals are promising

If the stock both opens and closes at or above about $104, THO will have, at least for one day, erased its post-Q2 sell-off in March to the $103 and below range. That could set it up to eliminate the gap in whole or in part. Perhaps a strong performance Tuesday would therefore set up a short term $110-115 target.

Certainly, traders and longer-term investors who went long this name at and above $110 could hardly have expected this strong a sales effort alongside substantial margin improvement at Jayco; plus a strong outlook for the future. So, with most stock market averages higher over the past three months, it makes technical sense to me for THO to trade back near its highs.

Longer term, THO has a choppy but strong bottom left to top right chart. It's the dominant consolidator in an industry that is leveraged to low unemployment, low oil prices and low interest rates. Thus, I'm not too skeptical of the cyclicality of the chart; rather, this looks more to me like a "go with the flow" and be long technical set-up; perhaps indefinitely.

Risks

No matter where THO trades, no matter what the historical results have been, and no matter whether the future looks bright right now, THO is engaged in a difficult business. Its products are elective. Any moat it may have due to its large size within the industry is not very wide. THO trades well above book value; in the Great Recession, the stock fell below $10, which was approximately a 20% discount to book. So while I'm long this name, and do not presume to offer investment advice, I'm always wary with THO.

Concluding comments - mostly an open road for growth ahead, but speed bumps and potholes always are present

In my more number-filled article on THO three months ago, one of the bullet points read:

Given the ongoing bull market in US stocks, I find THO attractive, with a 2018 price target around $125.

Even though THO does not provide EPS guidance per se, de facto it does, and I count this latest quarter's report and commentary by the company as a "beat and raise" quarter. There are not a lot of analysts following this name, and the market cap was only about $5 B at Monday's close.

Since THO is not well-followed, there is a greater than average possibility that it's not fully efficiently valued. As of this past weekend, Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) rated THO a '10' on a scale where that's the top. This rating is derived from a composite of 6 individual ratings: earnings, fundamental, relative valuation, risk, price momentum, and insider trading. The last of these was a "not rated" likely due to minimal insider trading at THO.

The only level below '8' of the remaining 5 parameters was price momentum, at '6,' and I expect that to increase given the $105+ price seen after-hours Monday and pre-open early Tuesday. Interestingly, LCII also receives a '10' from Thomson Reuters, suggesting that the RV industry is in good shape. The well-known small cap RV manufacturer, Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) rates '8.'

While there's no assertion on my part that these ratings are predictive of future stock or corporate performance, I like to see this when going into a smaller name. It suggests that I'm not just imagining a solid investment opportunity; at least, there are historical facts already established before the Q3 results were known that were known that favored the small RV industry versus other stock market sectors.

Another interesting comparison is the similar long-term price action since THO's IPO of it and another vehicle manufacturing company located in flyover country, Deere (NYSE:DE). The following chart does not incorporate THO's surge Tuesday; taking that into account, the stocks have moved almost identically since 1984 (DE has paid out a higher dividend rate):

To sum up, THO is a successful consolidator in a tough industry - discretionary recreational vehicular purchases. The Jayco acquisition may end up being viewed as a masterstroke, as it made THO the clear leader in the space while quickly turning accretive to EPS. THO prizes a clean balance sheet.

This relative financial strength will allow it to grow horizontally as allowed by regulators (it's now almost 50% of the RV industry), possibly vertically, and possibly geographically. THO has a small Canadian presence; perhaps further expansion there while their currency is weak presents a clear avenue for growth. Could expansion outside of the US and Canada be contemplated?

One way or another, I see THO as being poised to continue outperforming. Risks are not trivial, however, as performance is leveraged to the general economy, gasoline prices and interest rates. But, I'm optimistic that it can handle the inevitable bumps along the road.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.