Bullish On Barrick

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) share prices recently plunged following its disappointing quarterly earnings report and Valedaro mine mishaps. Though these events shook investor confidence in the company, there is good reason to believe the company remains on the right track as the company continues to progress in its drive to reduce debt and costs while increasing free cash flow. In addition to ABX's improving fundamentals, there are several macro-economic factors that point to a bullish future for gold:

1. Declining Gold Discoveries

The drop in gold prices off of recent highs has made it less economical to mine gold, resulting in both fewer mines as well shorter mine lifespans. This will inevitably lead to less gold production and possibly a supply crunch that would boost prices.

Source

2. China and India

Asian giants India and China are accumulating large amounts of the precious metal - driving up global demand as well as laying the groundwork for future challenges to the dollar as the world's reserve currency. Indian households traditionally invest a large portion of their savings in the precious metal and also love gold jewelry. As their nation's wealth increases, so does their aggregate demand for gold. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty in China is driving their heavy demand for the metal: namely, the possibilty of war, falling Yuan value, and declining property prices.

Source

3. U.S. Fiscal and Monetary Policy

The Federal Reserve's low interest rate policies have propped up an otherwise weak economy in the wake of the financial crisis while also facilitating record government budget deficits. While it is likely that the Fed will raise rates from present levels, that expectation is already priced into the market. As U.S. national, state, corporate, household, and student debts continue to soar to new highs, the central bank will feel continued pressure to keep rates low even if inflation ticks up, likely leading to continued negative real rates (interest rate minus inflation rate). Economic history and law show that negative real rates are a very bullish indicator for gold.

Source

4. Geopolitics

With the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Western nations, economic, political, and ethnic uncertainty and turmoil in Europe, ongoing violence in the Middle East, rumors of wars and arms build-ups in Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Far East, and political upheavel and division in the Americas, there are plenty of factors that could potentially combine to significantly disrupt the global economy at any time. History has proven that gold is second to none when it comes to safe haven assets in uncertain times.

Source

5. Gold Is At A Decade Low vs. The Stock Market

As the chart below indicates, the price of gold vs. the value of the S&P 500 Index is around a 10-year low. This indicates that, especially given the previous factors listed, gold is an especially attractive investment right now relative to other available options.

Source

Investor Takeaway

Due to these macro-economic fundamentals, gold's relatively low price, and Barrick's commitment to debt reduction, industry-low production costs, world class assets, digitization efforts, and potential as a dividend-paying free cash flow machine, ABX is an enticing investment option at present prices. I took advantage of the recent dip to increase my exposure to gold by raising my stake in this great company and I recommend you consider doing the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.