Boeing News In May: $50B Arms Deal

Stock price in May

In April, Boeing's shares gained 2.9%, after gaining 4.6% a month earlier. For the company, the positives of increased defense spending and cuts in corporate taxes are still looming, but these positives for the company still have to materialize. Higher stock prices did not have 1 sole reason, but it can be seen that the price movement during the month was a bit more volatile. This can be attributed to ongoing missile tests from North Korea and the somewhat unpredictable moves from Trump that control the market, but mostly due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and Boeing’s decision to battle the Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) CSeries, to which the Canadian government had quite a strong answer.

Commercial Orders and Market

In terms of orders Boeing had quite a decent start of the year, but with the Paris Air Show coming up in June, I do not expect a lot of orders to be added in May. Month-over-month the order inflow will show growth though.

What captured headlines in May was the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and the first delivery that followed not much later to Malindo Air. In mid-May the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded before commercial service entry due to a batch-specific low-pressure turbine disk being prone to cracks. With the first delivery being scheduled just days later, there was a fear of delayed deliveries but because the LPT had more than 1 supplier and the potential crack problem was batch specific problems stayed relatively limited.

The aircraft that Iran Air hoped to take delivery of has been delivered to the original customer, which is Turkish Airlines, after all. Boeing 777 deliveries to Iran are now expected to start in 2018 with 6 deliveries in the first two years and 3 in the third year, leaving 6 deliveries unscheduled.

In May, more information usually becomes available on what leads there are for Boeing and what orders we might see on the bi-annual Paris Air Show.

Currently it is rumored that Indian carrier Vistara wants to order 50 777X aircraft, which would be a huge win for Boeing but somewhat risky given the size of the aircraft. A deal with SaudiaGulf could also be finalized this year.

Ryanair (RYAAY) is looking at acquiring a small number of Boeing 737 aircraft to expand where it sees opportunities on the market.

I am not expecting anything to be finalized from the Iran Air deal, given that the licenses that Airbus and Boeing to sell aircraft to Iran are currently under review.

In May, Boeing saw the COMAC C919 performing its maiden flight. While some investors are worried about the C919, I think strong market penetration is still far off for the C919. I outlined the reasons in this article.

In April, a third member was appointed to the Ex-Im Bank board, which would allow the bank to provide loans in excess of $10 million again. It, however, needs to be seen how functional the Ex-Im Bank will be given that a critic of the bank has been appointed to lead it. In May, Boeing reached an agreement with Italian export credit agency Sace SpA, which would provide $1.25B in guarantees annually.

Defense and Space

On the defense side, we have yet to see the Trump policy result in contracts for Boeing in the US, but the increases in defense budgets are coming through. In March, Trump requested an additional funding of $30B on defense for FY2017, and in April, a $15B boost was given to the budget. This shows that the 2017 budget has been stretched, but not by as much as the Trump administration wanted, and it shows how hard it is to hike the defense budgets.

While Trump and Boeing are quite close, any US President or Secretary of State is Boeing’s biggest salesman. We saw President Obama saying this during a speech for Boeing workers and Hillary Clinton, as Secretary of State, pitching Boeing aircraft while in a Boeing facility in Moscow. The first big win for Boeing under the Trump administration is the prospect of deals with Saudi Arabia, which could bring Boeing up to $50B. Now, the deal is not completely new. It takes years to finalize arm deals and the Obama administration had also been working on deals with Saudi Arabia but with the US view that Israel should maintain an edge over countries in the region the process of working to an agreement was criticized. I think that Boeing’s relation with Trump was beneficial to the distribution of the $110B arms deal, but it is not the sole work of the Trump administration and all of the order intentions have to be firmed up in order to be worth anything.

With the North Korea expressing aggression via prohibited missile tests and ongoing terrorist attacks in Europe, there is an increased pressure for countries to arm themselves. While this is good news for Boeing, investors need to keep in mind that during wartime the economy suffers as well. With Boeing relying on commercial sales for two-thirds of its business, increased aggression, when not contained, will eventually hurt investors. It is up to the Trump administration not only to be Boeing’s salesman for commercial and defense systems, but also create the environment in which both segments perform well. Currently I am not seeing a de-escalating attitude from the Trump administration, which could come around to investors.

A strong signal to North Korea was the demonstration of the ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system built by Boeing successfully intercepted a threat representative of an intercontinental ballistic missile, demonstrating the system’s ability to detect, engage and destroy targets and validating its technological advances.

How commercial and defense go hand in hand is also shown in the quarrel between Boeing and Canada. The Boeing Company accused Canada of illegal state-aid and accused Bombardier of dumping aircraft on the US market. In return, the Canadian government has toughened their stance towards Boeing that also wants to sell 18 Super Hornet fighters to Canada. With Boeing needing the fighter jets, it shows how certain aggressive attitudes to protect business can painfully backfire.

With a $238 million contract, Boeing was awarded the task of upgrading the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet for the Navy and Marine.

On Defense side, more news came from the T-X project where Boeing outlined where the aircraft would be assembled if it were to win the T-38 replacement contract. The Boeing Company has selected, as expected, St. Louis as the potential assembly site supporting 1,800 jobs in the region. A contract award is expected later this year. Boeing could sell up to 350 jets to the USAF valued at $16B entering into service in 2024.

Conclusion

On Commercial level, we saw the Boeing 737 MAX suffering a full grounding but a delivery to Malindo Air in the same month and Chinese COMAC C919 performed its maiden flight. I see little threat to Boeing’s position from China for years to come, but Boeing needs to step up their game when it comes to their narrow body product.

On Defense level, Boeing’s quarrel with Canada could have negative consequences if Boeing’s does not soften somewhat. More attention is given to the $110B arms deal with Saudi Arabia of which Boeing is expected to take $50B. It is important to note that this is unlikely to be a direct result of Trump’s effort; it also comes from Saudi Arabia’s long-standing interest in US weapon systems.

With Boeing being active on commercial and defense level, I think it is important to note that the increasing aggression in the world is good for defense business but it is unlikely that gains in defense segment can offset the commercial losses in times where impulsive decisions might lead to escalation. Just like for most companies, Boeing is unlikely to gain from aggression and war.

