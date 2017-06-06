Quasi Update

Quasi Trader

I use a mix of technical and fundamental research to make stock selections. I have been a technical trader for about 20 years. I trade broad market ETFs and their options nearly every day. Sometimes many times per day. But for individual stocks I have to like the business from a fundamental perspective or I just cannot hold it for long. I am simply not good at being a ticker symbol trader for any length of time. I have learned that about myself. A trader or investor needs to know who they are.

I also do not do expensive. The law of large numbers just makes most large cap stocks entirely uninteresting to me. I want multi-baggers. small caps, preferably distressed. That is my thing.

VRX has by far the highest market cap in my portfolio. If that tells you anything.

Quasi Valeant Update

I first wrote about VRX in blog post on May 6th with the stock price at $10.08.

The reward to equity holders of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) from here could be enormous. If this company traded at peer multiples of revenue or EBITDA it could easily be 600% or more of its current market cap.

There is just one thing. That debt! $28 billion of it. Of course, without the debt problem the opportunity would not exist.

There have been numerous articles published on SA just since I have been following the issue, which is not that long. Some of the best work has been done by Arjan Sharma in my view.

The bulls and the bears banter back and forth about pretty much the same issues. How much will revenue decline due to LOE's? Will selling off units matter since there will be a corresponding loss of revenue? Will SILIQ save the day?

In the end the question boils down to whether or not the company can pay down a substantial portion of the debt over time using cash flow from operations and selective asset sales. Everything else is just smaller details of the same overriding question. If they can then the payoff is immense. If not, then there will be problems. But those problems are at least 3 years away when the first maturities come due. Which brings me to the first thing the new management team has as a meaningful accomplishment. The refinancing was the first critical step that needed to be taken. This gives the company the needed breathing room to stem the revenue decline and begin to grow again. It also provides the time needed to divest some non-core properties without holding a fire sale to do so. Paul Herendeen, the new CFO, had this to say on the Q1 CC:

"We believe strongly that we have clear pathways to get our capital structure in order by: one, reducing our leverage though asset sales; two, through cash generation; and three, the best way, through growth of our operating earnings."……..….. "Now, I've heard chatter in the markets that Valeant doesn't have the ability to repay all of its debt. Let me respond. We can meet all of our financial obligations through a combination of cash generation from our business, asset sales, and importantly, refinancings."

Apparently, Goldman Sachs thinks that is exactly what is going to happen. On May 3rd Goldman's credit research desk recommended that investors buy Valeant's 2020 unsecured notes. In the note to clients the first bullet point was:

A path to de-leveraging post-2018: We believe Valeant can grow into its capital structure post-2018, driven by Xifaxan, its BOL business, new product contributions and less drag from the Diversified business,

They even provide this chart below showing how EBITA will trough and leverage will apex in 2018 then improve each year.

The second bullet point was:

Divestiture-driven catalysts: We expect Valeant to refinance the 2020 maturities with secured debt using capacity created by asset sales,

To summarize: Goldman believes the company's business plan will succeed through earnings growth, debt pay-down, divestitures and refinancing debt over time. This would be a big positive for the equity as well.

Here are the third and fourth bullet points which are more specific to bond holders:

Limited downside in a restructuring event: We believe current valuations price in a high likelihood of a restructuring event on further earnings underperformance, Delivering on guidance: In this event, we believe VRX's bonds could re-price to yields of ~9%, comparable to where CCC-rated healthcare securities trade (high-teens total returns).

The third bullet point says to bond investors that if we are wrong we believe bond holders have limited downside in the event the company has to restructure since the bonds already price that in. I think they are saying the bonds are priced for the worst which provides downside protection.

However, in one recent article on SA the author seems to think Goldman was intimating that VRX would restructure. In the comments section the author said Goldman was anticipating and even recommending a restructuring. I don't see where that interpretation comes from.

On June 1st Goldman's Credit Research desk analyst Shubhomoy Mukherjee revisited the Valeant credit story:

"We expect the company to be in a position to refinance maturities until FY-2020 through a combination of cash on hand, free cash flows, asset sales proceeds and available secured debt capacity. We also note that the company's willingness to use available secured capacity offered by the credit agreement (3x secured leverage) may be limited by the need to remain compliant with the 3x secured leverage maintenance covenant in the revolver. That said, we now expect such refinancing to happen progressively rather than over a compressed period of time, as expected previously, given our moderated expectations around asset sales."

This sounds even more bullish for the equity to me.

On May 9th VRX broke out of a falling wedge pattern after reporting Q1 2017 results and increasing guidance. The stock peaked at $14.55 and has since drifted back down on low volume. I suspect it will test the support area at ~$11.50. The support area closely coincides with a 50% retracement from the recent highs. The key here is the volume (note the lower pane on the chart) which was very high as the stock broke out of the wedge but has decreased significantly as the stock declined. This shows more conviction for the up move than the retracement. I believe the next move will be back up to the $14.55 area. Then possibly to the next resistance around $17.00.

This VRX 60 minute chart demonstrates the low volume channel the stock is operating in. The blue horizontal support line and the 50% Fib retracement converge at about $11.50.

Quasi USA Truck Update

On May 23rd I wrote an article about insiders loading up $810,144 worth of (USAK) stock so far in 2017.

Soon after my article was published a director purchased another $39,731 worth of the company's stock.

Since publication of my article USAK has broken out from a falling wedge similar to VRX albeit with not nearly the same enthusiasm. After breaking the wedge it ran into another downtrend line. The stock is still struggling with that resistance as well as the 50 DMA. It is going to need volume to convincingly break out. I am still bullish. I think it's just a matter of time for this one.

Quasi Mall REITs Update

On May 26th I published a chart of WPG on my blog noting the possible double bottom on the weekly chart.

Retail REITs like (NYSE:WPG) and (NYSE:CBL) have been decimated beyond what seems remotely reasonable. The companies are not just sitting around wondering what to do if/when Sears and J.C. Penney go bust. The properties are undergoing a progressive transformation. The big box spaces are being repurposed in many cases as multiple restaurants, sporting goods stores or entertainment and experience uses like Dave & Busters and Kings Bowl. Even mixed use incorporating apartments or hotels. In many cases they are becoming suburban town centers.

Take a look at one of CBL's JCPenny redevelopments.

Or below where CBL wrapped restaurants around an existing Sears. Imagine what they might do with the Sears once it is gone. Imagine the higher rents!

These are much more stable companies than you might think judging by the stock prices. Below are charts of the occupancy rates and sales per square foot for CBL.

I am not saying it will all be all smooth sailing from here but I do think things have become a bit hysterical.

These two companies have dividend yields of ~ 13%. In 2017 WPG is only paying out about 60% of FFO and CBL less than 50%. Net debt to EBITDA has improved at both companies in the last year. They each have plenty of liquidity to slowly transform their properties to more accurately reflect changing consumer preferences. In fact, these changes have been ongoing for years.

I think in five years or so when investors realize the properties these companies own are transforming and not going away, when we see them trading at realistic multiples of FFO, investors staking out positions here could reap 200% - 300% returns on capital appreciation all the while earning a superior dividend.

I do not know if this is a double bottom or not. A trader might take a position here and stop themselves out on a close below support. I plan to hold this position and add on any breakdown or, alternatively, on any rally.

Quasi Omeros Update

I first wrote about Omeros in a blog post on May 6th.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) has a market cap of about $675 million. Probably a bit low considering the promising phase 2 results so far for its OMS721 which is being tested for multiple indications. Consider this quote about OMS721 for the treatment of serious kidney disorders in IgA nephropathy patients.

"I have never seen the clinical responses that I've observed in IgA nephropathy patients treated with OMS721," stated Geoffrey Block, M.D., Director of Clinical Research at Denver Nephrology and Principal Investigator of the trial. "All of these patients had significant renal impairment when they entered the trial and each patient dramatically improved. The improvements in these patients continued to increase after the end of treatment and persisted following completion of the trial. As an active clinical investigator, given the strength of these data, I am working hard to move this promising drug through the clinical trial process."

But when considering the company already has an approved drug on the market, Omidria, for use with cataract patients, that is generating enough revenue to pay for at least half of what the company needs to bring OMS721 along, you have to wonder if this company is not extremely undervalued. The downside for most clinical stage companies developing potential blockbuster drugs is the inevitable need to raise capital. Omeros has this problem largely taken care of through the income from its already marketed drug. I believe any capital raise Omeros might need will be small. For an in- depth look at this company I strongly recommend this article by ONeil Trader for anyone who is not familiar with Omeros.

This weekly chart shows the stock consolidating under a two year resistance level. The formation has a cup & handling basing look to it. Meanwhile, the 50 and 100 DMA are curling upward underneath. I think when it goes it is really going to go.

Quasi Conclusion

I still like each of these ideas on a fundamental basis, Technically, all of them either look as if they have found a bottom or, in the cases of VRX and OMER are consolidating uptrends.

Author Note: Investing is risky and some or all of my ideas may be speculative. Do your own homework before investing real money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX USAK WPG CBL OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.