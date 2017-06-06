Bank Of America And JPMorgan: Reasons For Optimism

Amid some mixed data there are reasons to remain happy with positions in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Both stocks are on 12.3x 2017 EPS and have room to rerate on the back of EPS delivery. What's more, 2Q loan growth should be better.

Is the 2Q macro context "bad news" for banks?

The mixed economic data for 2Q so far, which of course follows a subdued first quarter, doesn't significantly undermine the cash flows of anything in the financials space, let alone the banks. We have had guidance from large banks that bond trading profits are down in the second quarter, but the market does not assign high multiples to bond trading earnings, so this isn't a cause for concern.

We have to be careful in interpreting the message of softish data for the 2H'17 outlook. Take the recent weakening in Y/Y wage growth, to just shy of 2.5%. It came as part of a generally disappointing employment report and raises question about a pillar of the inflation outlook.

However, we've seen fluctuations in the pace of wage growth throughout the recovery, so it is too early to make a judgment either way about this. My own working assumption is wage growth will improve, and May will have been an anomaly. As for the weak payrolls, including downward revision to prior months, we should take it in our stride. I'd tend to agree with the point made by Bill McBride, who writes the excellent blog Calculated Risk, that we are in a structural slowdown in job creation as the economy nears full employment. Mott Capital Management has just posted a video to its subscription service with an excellent discussion of employment dynamics that shows job creation has been slowing for some time. I would urge readers to take a look at it.

As for us financial sector investors, lower rates of job creation are consistent with a tightening labour market, wage growth and higher rates, all of which are good for banks and, for that matter, insurance companies.

Should you sweat Trump or listen to Buffett?

I've detected a tendency among more bearish commentators to proclaim the end of the Trump trade, and the disappointment of lofty Trump related expectations. It is too early to declare that Trump has "failed" in his economic policies. We've barely seen any yet. Equally, let's reject the idea that rational investors assumed that Trump's rhetoric and promises with regard to the economy would seamlessly become fact and that growth would step up to the kind of level still being discussed by some of his team. If many of us were disappointed and spooked, equities would not have been making new highs. Few are seriously disappointed.

What we've got for the financials investor is the kind of economy that Warren Buffet has been talking about in recent years and discussed at the last the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual meeting. The US will keep going with whatever level of growth the parameters of productivity and workforce growth allow it. This is around 2% right now or just below.

What's more, 2Q loan growth for the system as a whole is looking good. Since the low point of growth for the year at the end of March, growth has annualized at 8.4%.

The meager loan growth from 1Q is evident in the chart below showing JPM and BAC loan growth. There wasn't a lot of action in 1Q, though both banks posted well received results for the quarter. Both have shown loan growth over the last two years though (JPM more than BAC) and we can expect an improved picture in 2Q.

In 1Q, BAC posted net interest income of $11bn. Some $8.7bn of interest income is earned on the loan book. In contrast, the trading account provided $2.3bn of revenue, a strong improvement over 1Q 16, when trading brought $1.6bn. Clearly, modest improvements in the size of the loan book have the potential at least to dilute impacts of the trading book. And the market is likely to assign a higher PE to these earnings if it gains confidence they can continue. It is the same kind of story at JPM.

Conclusion

Large US banks are not "Trump's children" though they are well placed for many of the president's policy ideas, especially with regard to deregulation. For now, investors can add incrementally down here given that loan growth is likely to offer bright spots in the 2Q results and the economic activity picture is solid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.