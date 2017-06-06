New York & Company: Nowhere Left To Fall

Printing near 52-week lows, New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) offers an attractive risk-to-reward profile for investors looking to capitalize on mounting pressure on management to unlock shareholder value.

A History of Lackluster Performance

Ever since becoming a publicly traded company in 2004, NWY has consistently turned in lackluster results on an absolute and comparative basis. Especially from an operational efficiency perspective, NWY has failed to deliver acceptable results for its shareholders. Look no further than the company's EBITDA margin (EBITDA/sales), which over the past decade has, without fail, come in considerably below the average for the overall special lines retail industry (at present composed of 108 U.S. companies).

The underperformance of NWY from an operational efficiency standpoint has been mirrored by the lagging of the company's stock price, which, over the past decade, has lost 88% of its value. Over the same time frame, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) has increased 82% (or 105% including the effect of dividends).

NWY data by YCharts

This combination of weakness in the company's fundamentals and stock price long ago set the stage for intervention by a shareholder activist, yet only recently has such a movement come to fruition.

In Enters Kanen

On April 26, activist investor Dave Kanen, president of Kanen Wealth Management, filed a schedule 13D letter ripping into management for the gross underperformance of NWY as a company and as a stock in the past four years. Kanen specifically cited a number of conference call quotes in which NWY management referred to a series of company initiatives to trim SG&A expenses and COGS in order to expand margins as an example of management not following through on its commitments to shareholders. In fiscal year 2014, NWY had an operating margin of 0.33%. Four years and several cost cutting programs later, NWY reported a -1.66% operating margin for fiscal 2017. As of April 24, Kanen holds 5.11% of the shares outstanding, some 3.28 million shares, making him the second largest shareholder of NWY behind only private equity firm Irving Place Capital Management. Irving, which owns 31.6 million shares (49.25% of the shares outstanding), was referenced in Kanen's letter as potentially drowning out the interests of minority shareholders.

On April 26, NWY shares jumped 4% on Kanen's letter filing, yet since then have charted lower, down almost 20% since, quite uncharacteristic of a company being actively targeted by an activist.

NWY data by YCharts

NWY's Valuation is Strikingly Appealing

For evidence of NWY's undervalued nature, look no further than the stock's TTM EV to EBITDA multiple of 3.39x. For reference, the overall special lines retail industry trades with an 8.06x EV to TTM EBITDA multiple, while the overall market, excluding financials, trades at 12.13x.

NWY currently carries within a few million dollars of the smallest enterprise value in the company's publicly traded history at $29.9 million. The company trades with a market cap of $93.1 million but has $63.2 million in net cash sitting on its balance sheet. Over the past five years, NWY's median EV to EBITDA multiple is 6.8, a considerably depressed but much more reasonable figure in comparison to the industry average. The recent drop of NWY's EV to EBITDA multiple to a figure fast approaching 3 is in part attributable to the company's recent cash build-up (reducing enterprise value) and drop in stock price (also reducing enterprise value). At such a valuation level, one would likely extrapolate NWY to be (1) on the verge of financial collapse with (2) an underlying business in perpetual decline.

The first part of this extrapolation is unquestionably erroneous. While Kanen is justified in attacking NWY management on the basis of operational efficiency, I believe NWY management to have done a commendable job in keeping NWY's balance sheet ultra-conservative in an industry that has seen the most rapid pace of bankruptcy filings in since the Great Recession. As has been previously mentioned, the company's $75.3 million in cash and equivalents more than satisfies the company's $12.1 million debt load. From a capital structure perspective, NWY holds a debt to capital ratio [debt/(debt + equity) ] of 13.9% in an industry where the average sits north of 40%.

The second leg of the extrapolation cannot so easily be dismissed. NWY's top line has steadily drifted lower since 2008, falling from $1.2 billion to $929 million, representing a decrease of 22.2%. Over that time, NWY's physical footprint has also undergone a similar deterioration, falling from 578 stores in February 2008 to 463 stores in January 2017 (a 19.8% drop). Nevertheless, partnerships with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union have recently provided a reason for investors to be optimistic about the company's sales future. If NWY could merely maintain its current sales level, it would more than provide fuel for a higher stock price.

The real opportunity in NWY is not found in a heroic return to the glory days of accelerated top-line growth but rather in even marginal improvements in the company's operational efficiency metrics. If NWY were to plump its EBITDA margin to a mere 4%, still a far cry from the industry average above 8% for the most recent year, on its $923 million in TTM sales, $36.9 million in EBITDA would be generated. If the market awarded NWY an EV to EBITDA multiple of just 6, again still considerably below the industry average, an enterprise value of $221.4 million is yielded. After backing out the $63.2 million in net cash and dividing by 63.35 million shares, we get a stock price of $2.50.

Remember, this scenario assumes only marginal gains by the company to metrics still considerably below industry averages. Unfortunately, the same argument could have been made for NWY continually over the past decade, a period over which the stock has been decimated. What makes this time different, in my opinion, is the presence of an activist investor.

While Kanen could ultimately prove to be nothing more than a thorn in NWY's management side, he nevertheless will keep the pressure on for improvement to be shown. Not only could Kanen be a catalyst in driving long-term improvements in NWY's operational efficiency, he could also help investors gain access to the company's expansive cash stockpile. Whether through dividends or share repurchases, shareholders and NWY's stock price will benefit.

The Takeaway

NWY has long been a disappointing venture for shareholders, but with a severely depressed valuation and efficiency metrics that already are bottom of the barrel, there is minimal room on the downside and ample room on the upside. This time around, the influence of an activist investor may provide a spark for short-term (cash return to shareholders) and long-term (margin expansion) improvement in NWY's stock price.

