Trump Bids Adieu to Paris Climate Agreement. What Does this Mean for Energy Investors?

Surprising no one, President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement last week, highlighting the depth of his commitment to keep "America First." Also surprising no one, the media is making much of the fact that the U.S. now joins only Nicaragua and Syria in refusing to participate in the accord.

Trump was under intense pressure from business leaders, politicians on both sides of the aisle, environmental activists, members of his Cabinet-even his own daughter Ivanka, reportedly-to stay in the agreement, but he made his decision with the American worker in mind. The Paris accord, Trump said, "is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States," leaving American workers and taxpayers "to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly demised economic production."

This is the assessment of Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who went on Fox News to defend the decision. "Any time that people are taking money out of your pocket and you make them put it back in, they're not going to be happy," Ross said, making a similar argument to the one that prompted the Brexit referendum last year.

Just as many Brits were tired of following rules passed down from unelected officials in Brussels, many Americans have feared the encroachment of global environmentalists' socialist agenda, which they believe threatens to usurp their freedom.

A thought-provoking article from FiveThirtyEight outlines how climate science became a partisan issue over the last 30 years in the U.S. It was the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, the article argues, that brought on a significant partisan shift in attitude, with conservative thinkers beginning to see the regulations that went along with environmentalism as the new scourge.

No, the Sky Isn't Falling

Despite the withdrawal, I believe that the U.S. will not stop innovating and being a world leader in renewable energy-even while oil and natural gas production continues to surge. As the president himself said, we will still "be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth."

Recently I shared with you that we're seeing record renewable capacity growth here in the U.S., with solar ranking as the number one source of net new electric generating capacity in 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, wind capacity grew at an impressive 385 percent over the same period last year. The "clean electricity" sector now employs more people in the U.S. than fossil fuel electricity generation, according to the 2017 Energy and Employment Report.

This was all accomplished not because of an international agreement but because independent communities, markets and corporations demanded it. Solar and wind turbine manufacturers will likely continue to perform well in the long term as renewable energy costs decline and battery technology improves.

Clearly people's attitudes toward climate change-and its impact on business operations-are changing. This week, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shareholders voted to require the company to disclose more information about how climate change and environmental regulations might affect its global oil operations. The energy giant-along with its former CEO, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson-favored staying in the climate deal.

At the same time, markets reacted positively to the exit, with the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ Composite Index all closing at record highs on Thursday following Trump's announcement.

So What Does This Mean?

The question now is what investment implications, if any, the withdrawal might trigger.

The short answer is no one knows exactly what happens now. There's already speculation that some countries might act to raise "carbon tariffs" on U.S. exports, increasing the cost of American-made goods "to offset the fact that U.S. manufacturers could make products more cheaply because they would not have to abide by Paris climate goals," according to Politico. German chancellor candidate Martin Schulz has said that, should he be elected in September, he would refuse to "engage with the U.S. in transatlantic trade talks." Schulz's comments are not that far removed from those of his political rival, incumbent Angela Merkel, who called Trump's decision "extremely regrettable."

One of the biggest winners of the withdrawal could be China. Just as the Asian giant is poised to benefit from the U.S. distancing itself from multilateral free-trade agreements such as NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), it's also in a position to brand itself as the world's leader in renewable energy. Last week, Chinese Premiere Li Keqiang met with European Union (NYSEARCA:EU) officials in Brussels to discuss trade between the two world superpowers, but they also took the time to condemn the U.S. president's actions, with European Council president Donald Tusk saying that the Paris agreement's mission would continue, "with or without the U.S."

China might be the largest carbon emitter right now-it overtook the U.S. a decade ago-but it's also the biggest investor in renewable energy generation, with $361 billion being spent between now and 2020. The country just fired up the world's largest floating solar power plant in what used to be a coal mine, now flooded. The plant will provide as much as 40 megawatts (MW) of power to Huainan, China, home to more than 2.3 million people.

European Manufacturers Have Strongest Jobs Growth in 20 Years

On the same day President Trump shared his decision, new purchasing manager's index (PMI) data was released, and just like last month, European manufacturers were the big surprise. The EU manufacturing sector strengthened its expansion for the ninth straight month in May, reaching a 73-month high of 57, right in line with expectations. Jobs growth grew to an incredible 20-year high.

Germany led the group with a PMI of 59.5. Of the eight EU countries that are monitored, only Greece fell short of expansion.

The U.S., meanwhile, slipped from 52.8 in April to 52.7 in May, posting the weakest improvement in business conditions in eight months, before the election. China fared even worse, falling from 50.3 to 49.6, signaling a slight deterioration in its manufacturing sector for the first time in almost a year.

Disclosure

Some links above may be directed to third-party websites. U.S. Global Investors does not endorse all information supplied by these websites and is not responsible for their content. All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor.

Holdings may change daily. Holdings are reported as of the most recent quarter-end. The following securities mentioned in the article were held by one or more accounts managed by U.S. Global Investors as of 03/31/2017: Exxon Mobil Corp., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Gamesa Corp. Tecnologica SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted average of 30 blue chip stocks that are generally leaders in their industry. The S&P 500 Stock Index is a widely recognized capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stock prices in U.S. companies. The Nasdaq Composite Index is a capitalization-weighted index of all Nasdaq National Market and SmallCap stocks. The S&P 500 Energy Index is a capitalization-weighted index that tracks the companies in the energy sector as a subset of the S&P 500.

The Purchasing Manager's Index is an indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector. The PMI index is based on five major indicators: new orders, inventory levels, production, supplier deliveries and the employment environment.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This does not mean that we are sponsored, recommended, or approved by the SEC, or that our abilities or qualifications in any respect have been passed upon by the SEC or any officer of the SEC.

This commentary should not be considered a solicitation or offering of any investment product.

Certain materials in this commentary may contain dated information. The information provided was current at the time of publication.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, SEDG, VWDRY, GCTAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.