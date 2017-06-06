Breaking Up Ain't That Hard To Do

The Financial Times reports,

Qatar paid up to $1bn to release members of the Gulf state's royal family who were kidnapped in Iraq while on a hunting trip, according to people involved in the hostage deal - one of the triggers behind Gulf states' dramatic decision to cut ties with Doha. Commanders of militant groups and government officials in the region told the Financial Times that Doha spent the money in a transaction that secured the release of 26 members of a Qatari falconry party in southern Iraq and about 50 militants captured by jihadis in Syria. By their telling, Qatar paid off two of the most frequently blacklisted forces of the Middle East in one fell swoop: an al-Qaeda affiliate fighting in Syria and Iranian security officials.

Then, on Monday, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain took the extraordinary step of cutting off not only diplomatic ties, but transportation links to Qatar. They will not trade with Qatar, any longer, nor provide food to them. You have to wonder where this is all heading.

I certainly do.

It may be, as I ponder this subject, that Qatar will no longer feel bound to the OPEC agreement and will start pumping oil as fast as possible, as a counter to this decision, which is not only political, but economic. There may be some other OPEC nations in the coming days that will side with Qatar and break off relations with the four countries that cut off Qatar. This is a distinct possibility. Then, in my opinion, OPEC would virtually be dead.

No help from the United States needed.

Here is one of my "Risk" flashpoints. While none of us know what will actually happen OPEC has just entered the "Risk" arena, big time. If OPEC begins to come apart then no country will observe the agreed upon production cuts and oil is going to flood the world, while the price of oil in my opinion will drop like a rock through the roaring waves of the flood. I am not predicting this, but I am certainly pointing out the possibility.

I am quite hopeful, and with some reason, that the U.S. government will consider the course that I have laid out for dealing with OPEC and those nations that support terrorism. Something MUST be done, in my estimation, after the recent incidents in Manchester and London. I am with Prime Minister May on this, "Enough is Enough!"

Since we now have the largest oil reserves in the world, thanks to the American technology that led to fracking, re-fracking and horizontal drilling, I think we should exercise our position. We now have the power to literally brake the backs of the rogue OPEC nations and I believe we should exercise that power, with all due speed! I assure you, I will point this out to whoever will listen while I am in Washington D.C. this week for my meetings.

The strategy has twenty variations but it comes down to taxing imported oil and giving tax credits for exporting oil. It also includes providing tax credits for research and development for the shale oil producers. In my view, you improve the technology and then you can lower the costs and still make a decent profit. This strategy has the collateral result of then possibly bankrupting many OPEC nations that can no longer afford their government's social programs at today's cost of oil, much less lower prices. So, so, good for us but the "so sad" part of the line is not something that I feel, in any way.

I make a further point here that Germany, with the European Union, and China, with their recent "belt and road" strategy, do a much better job than the United States in wielding their economic power. In fact, I would say we do a lousy job of using our economic prowess as prior administrations thought that giving money away was the answer which, in my view, it is not.

War is not only fought on the battlefields, but in the financial markets, and we have the ability to conduct our battles on both fronts. Using the country's money to protect the country and to enhance our position is a case of both honey and vinegar. Who we give the money to, and for what, is the center of this issue. I am in agreement with Mr. Trump that we need to sharpen our pencils when it comes to bilateral agreements and we should be using our financial position to get more than we have in the past.

It is clear, at least to me, that China, as one example, cannot compete with the United States in two distinct areas. These are oil and the financial markets. China, whatever else it is, is a one-party state that controls their currency and their financial markets for the good of the state and, in my opinion, to retain the people who are now in power. Consequently, foreign money will always be suspect of dealing with China because they know that it is constantly at political risk in a fashion that does not really exist with United States investments that are subject to the "Rule of Law" and not the whim of some political party.

Oil, my other example, is not only dependent upon technology, which they could obtain, but upon natural resources that are abundant in America and far less abundant in China. A matter of luck, perhaps, but that reality remains intact.

Oil and the financial markets are two arenas of America's global leadership now and they should be examined closely to retain that position and to protect the country.