Citron Provides New Proof Why Mallinckrodt Is On Its Way To Zero

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is the most reviled company in the pharmaceutical industry. Its unsavory business practices have only survived in the “post Valeant” era because of the direct business support of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), their “co-conspirator”.

Two weeks ago at the SALT conference in Las Vegas, legendary short seller Jim Chanos described this unholy alliance, likening the Express Scripts companies’ role to Valeant’s (NYSE:VRX) Philidor.

Express Scripts has been taking so much heat from investors it was forced to throw Mallinckrodt under the bus. But a typo prevented Wall Street from taking full notice of this sea change in Mallinckrodt’s fortunes.

For the rest of the story: