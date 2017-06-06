2 Bold Biotech Predictions For The 2nd Half Of 2017

So what is ahead for biotech in the second half of 2017? 2 bold predictions below.

Earnings have been solid across the sector, the regulatory environment has become more favorable since the November election but a dearth of M&A activity is holding down the sector.

The biotech sector has been stuck in very narrow trading range throughout most of 2017.

"Attack is the secret of defense; defense is the planning of an attack." ― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

The high beta biotech sector has been subdued since it opened the year with a solid January. The dearth of M&A activity since then has been a primary contributor to very narrow range this part of the markets have been gyrating within throughout most of 2017. Earnings have been solid from the industry but not spectacular.

The regulatory and political environment has become more positive since the election. New leadership at the FDA is focused on streamlining the approval process over time. Tax and regulatory reform are also on the agenda although their fate is anyone's guess at this point given the continued dysfunction in Washington and the media.

So what is ahead for biotech in the second half of 2017? We make two bold predictions.

Prediction #1: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) will double by the end of the year.

The company has already had a nice little run this week from beaten down levels. The catalyst to this rise was positive early stage results from Dynavax's early stage oncology asset SD-101. Combined with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster Keytruda, SD - 101 delivered much better results treating patients with advance melanoma than Keytruda alone. While many years away from commercialization, this data was more than encouraging.

However, the real near term potential catalyst for Dynavax is its PDUFA date of August 10th for its hepatitis B vaccine, Heplisav-B. The company has had a long running saga with FDA. However, in a 14,000 person study Heplisav-B clearly showed superior protection (~95% vs. ~81%). Almost as importantly, the vaccine can provide protection via two dosages delivered over a month rather than the current regimen of three doses given over a six month time span. This should radically improve the currently dismal ~55% compliance rate from the current standard regimen.

The approval date was last pushed back because of some minor differences in cardiovascular events between the trial data and that from the control arm. These do not appear to be statistical significant and seemed to have been skewed by lower than normal rate in control arm. I believe the third time will be the charm for Heplisav-B approval especially with a FDA beginning to be more focused on getting drugs to market rather than being bogged down in bureaucratic minutiae.

Peak sales for the vaccine should be north of $500 million just in the United States. Given that the company has a current market cap of under $350 million, a promising oncology asset and an asthma candidate in Phase II development with partner AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), the stock of Dynavax is woefully undervalued provided Heplisav-B is approved. The company will need to raise funding post approval to rollout Heplisav-B. Approval should allow it do so on favorable terms either via a secondary or a partnership deal with a larger player in the industry.

The stock sells right at $7.00 a share. The shares hit $30.00 a share less than two years ago. Now that the company is finally starting to deliver on its promise, the shares should be able to hit at least half of their previously attained levels by year end.

Prediction #2: Biotech will break through upward resistance levels

Biotech has been unable to break through upward resistance levels for 18 months now. As can be seen below, rallies have consistently failed at the ~300 level on the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) over the past 18 months.

This resistance level has been in place since biotech stabilized after a ~40% fall from its peak of ~400 in July of 2015. I believe at some point in 2017, the biotech sector will finally break through these resistance levels. First, because valuations are simply much lower than they were in the prior peak for the industry two years ago. Take biotech stalwart Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

The stock is trading exactly where it opened 2015 at despite massive revenue and earnings growth since then. In the fourth quarter of 2014, Celgene made $1.01 a share on $2.09 billion in sales. In its last completed quarter the company made $1.61 a share on almost $3 billion in sales. So the stock has not moved as earnings have gone up some 60% and revenues more than 40%. With revenue and earnings growth projected to continue to be robust, eventually investors will reward Celgene and other biotech giants like it with a higher multiple as sentiment improves on this beaten down sector.

What should improve sentiment on biotech is the return of M&A to the space. After an encouraging start of the year with three deals of over $5 billion with significant buyout premiums, deal activity has been cold since then.

However, with prices raises on existing drugs continuing to come under intense scrutiny, drug giants need more than ever to replenish their pipelines. They certainly have the free cash flow and balance sheets to be aggressive acquirers.

One thing that may be holding suitors back is the prospect of what direction tax reform goes and its likelihood of passing. Drug and biotech giants have hundreds of billions 'stranded' in overseas operations. Any sort of 'tax holiday' could add substantial fuel to acquisition activity.

This should be resolved one way or another over the next few months. Either outcome, Yea or Nay, will produce clarity for the industry. I also think when this happens, M&A activity will pick up. I don't see this happening until the fourth quarter of this year. This is also a historically strong quarter for the sector and the market in general. For this reason I believe biotech will finally break through stubborn resistance levels in the closing stanza of 2017 and the IBB will end the year between 325 to 350.

"God created war so that Americans would learn geography." ― Mark Twain

Thank You & Happy Holidays

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, DVAX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.