Point Loma Growth Begins After Cash Raise

The C$5 million capital budget is now funded through at least the third quarter. Anticipated cash flow by the fourth quarter could fund more drilling and an increased budget.

C$2.5 debt is very low and cash used in operations dropped more than C$600 million to C$60 million in the latest quarter. Positive cash flow is just around the corner now that startup expenses are done.

Roughly 3 MMCFE is either behind pipe or shut in and can be returned to production cheaply. Other cheap opportunities to add to production will be addressed first.

Point Loma Resources Ltd. (OTC:FMTNF) has an extremely experienced team that put together an attractive portfolio of opportunities and assets. There was only one thing missing to jump start the growth. That ingredient was cash. Management has now apparently solved that problem. So let the drilling begin for potentially one of the fastest growing companies in Canada.

Source: Point Loma Corporate Presentation, May, 2017

First money was raised by offering joint venture partner Salt Bush. Salt Bush participates in 20% of the activity in exchange for C$4.17 million and an additional commitment to spend C$830,000 this fiscal year. Production was running around 900 BOED. So this deal will decrease the company interest in the production to 720 BOED in exchange for enough cash do drill several wells that potentially could increase production significantly.

Then management raised another C$1.7 million in exchange for 3.7 million shares of stock from Evenergy. The venture capital exchange must approve the next C$2.2 million that will result in a total of 42 million shares outstanding.

As will be shown, these are cheap wells so the money raised is going to purchase quite a bit of activity for the company size. Plus it keeps the company out of debt. Current market conditions do not appear to favor financial leverage, especially for startups. Commodity prices are currently declining and there is an agreement between OPEC and Russia to hold production off the market. While that agreement is a short term positive, if demand does not sufficiently increase in the future, that production will at some point enter the market and decrease prices. That happened before with Saudi Arabia in the 1980's and the result was not pleasant for the industry.

Source: Point Loma Corporate Presentation, May, 2017

As shown above the company has numerous very cheap opportunities to add to production. There is another approximately 500 BOED (mostly gas) that can be added to production without using a lot of precious cash on these two properties alone. The recently acquired gas plant will maximize the sales value as well as lower production costs. So the currently closed in production will add to cash flow and pay back quickly within a few months.

Source: Point Loma Corporate Presentation, May, 2017

Slightly under C$2 million is a cheap well, especially considering that the Canadian dollar is relatively cheap. The Bakken and the Eagle Ford all have well costs more than double that. The Permian producers may have paid a huge price for the acreage to drill their expensive wells. Yet this acreage has not attracted a lot of attention for the returns that producers get from the wells. Interestingly, the Canadian companies are improving returns in lockstep with producers elsewhere. These properties already have an attractive return so if commodity price reductions continue, these properties have an above average chance to remain viable in a low commodity price environment. Combine that strategy with a low debt balance sheet. Clearly this management has given itself the maximum chance to succeed in what may become a very hostile industry environment.

Source: Point Loma Corporate Presentation, May, 2017

The payout shown above is less than two years. That means the company can reasonably hedge the resulting production to guarantee a reasonable rate of return on the money. It also means that more than half the capital budget will be back in the cash account within 12 months. So that money can be spent again without the need to raise more cash.

At that point the producing wells should be generating about 20% to 24% of the original cash flow with a much lower decline curve. So unless commodity prices crash, this company will quickly build cash flow with the prospects shown above.

Source: Point Loma Corporate Presentation, May, 2017

Point Loma has an unusually experienced management team that has built companies before. Some of the key personnel have build and sold companies successfully. That reduces the risk and also demonstrates unusual management depth for the size of the company.

The company increased production to about 582 BOED in the first quarter. Current production (before the joint venture agreement) now exceeds 900 BOED. This management has accomplished a lot with very little cash over the last twelve months. The next twelve months appear to be filled with a lot more low cash accomplishments.

Cash used in operations was C$60K in the first three months. That is a far cry from the C$618K used in the 2016 first quarter when startup expenses bloated the cash needs. This progress also demonstrates some very tight fisted expense control. This management has a goal to live within cash flow as soon as there is some reasonable cash flow. The projects shown before demonstrate that there should be some very reasonable cash flow within 12 months. Cash flow use decreased C$568 million as production increased. Continued progress along those lines implies a minimum cash flow of C$2 million within a year for a very fast growing company. That does not include any more accretive acquisitions that management has been making all along. As commodity prices decrease, there will be more distressed sellers on the market. So more accretive acquisitions are likely.

"The Corporation has approved a capital budget for the second and third quarters that will see approximately $5 million of activity including the drilling of 2 horizontal development wells, one vertical exploratory test and additional facilities optimization and acquisitions. Point Loma anticipates that these activities will be the precursor to an increase in oil and gas production into the fourth quarter. "

The second quarter, for seasonal reasons, typically sees low activity. Drilling and other activity typically increases in the third quarter. The fourth quarter could see some very significant production growth. However, the second quarter for Canadian companies tends to have a weak production comparison to the previous first quarter. But that second quarter is nearly complete. So the weak part of the fiscal year is basically finished. The activity shown above could easily double the production from the current roughly 900 BOED. Acquisitions could result in far more growth.

Source: Point Loma Corporate Presentation, May, 2017

Company shares outstanding will be about 42 million when the latest round of financing is completed. So the market value of the shares outstanding would be roughly $14 million in United States dollars. The convertible debenture has a low interest rate and represents far more stable financing than a bank loan with periodic redeterminations. The amount is very low for the size of the company and the production. Some moderate success would allow the stock price to rise enough to force a debenture conversion. Given the startup situation, the dilution that has occurred and will occur upon conversion is not that unexpected. Management appears to be making moves that will benefit the original shareholders despite the dilution.

Cash flow from operations should equal the amount of the debenture within a year to eighteen months. If management netback goals are achieved as shown above, then cash flow could top an annual rate of more than C$5 million in netbacks before significant production increases are achieved. Management has had a very tightfisted approach to startup. So costs have stayed very low. Some of the costs such as administrative and interest expenses will simply be spread over a larger production amount.

"Point Loma has been in contact with an industry midstream operator regarding their announced purchase of the Paddle River gas facility and infrastructure system. Point Loma has previously producing suspended wells in the area that could be re-activated into the facility"

Attention to detail is what makes a successful company. This management is clearly pursuing every single opportunity available to it. The company has many cheap opportunities to significantly increase production. Investors could do far worse than invest in a debt free startup with experienced management and a lot of cheap opportunities to increase production.

This company stock is probably priced at about one times future cash flow over the next five years. So appreciation potential could be outstanding over five years. Meanwhile, the low debt balance sheet, the low cost operations, and the experienced management provide some excellent downside protection even if commodity prices sustain a significant decrease.

I have written about companies with attractive financial leverage such as Chesapeake Resources (CHK), Denbury Resources (DNR), and Pengrowth (PGH). Financial leverage is often attractive because if the leverage works in the favor of the equity holders, then the returns can be gigantic. However, a company such as Point Loma, beginning from a small base, with low debt can often outperform the companies with financial leverage. The experienced management and depressed stock price lower the risk considerably.

In the past, companies such as Sandridge Energy (SD), Halcon Resources (HK), and Energy XXI (OTC:EXXI) all held shareholders captive with the promises of fantastic returns that ended in bankruptcy. In fact, Sandridge Energy now has a debt free balance sheet and is actually a much safer play than it ever was before reorganization. Halcon Resources is still very leveraged and may need a second reorganization unless commodity prices help out. In short, many past highly leveraged companies did not fulfill the leverage promise. But like the lottery, the occasional big winner appears to keep investors enticed even if a group of leveraged companies loses money overall.

Companies that consistently hit singles and doubles usually win the appreciation race. Point Loma's stock may prove an attractive trading vehicle along the way to material gains. But companies that don't owe a lot of money rarely get into serious trouble. In fact they usually manage to achieve multiple chances to succeed. Leveraged companies constantly have to watch their step because one misstep can be fatal.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMTNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.