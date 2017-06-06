Rio Tinto - Valuable Mining Company

As we will see from Rio Tinto's strong position and growth prospects, the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Rio Tinto has the strongest balance sheet among its peers and has continued to increase its productivity. It plans to achieve billions more in productivity improvements by 2020.

Rio Tinto has continued to have a difficult time since both the 2008 and the 2011 commodity crashes. Even with stock price recoveries from early-2016 lows it has significant potential.

Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) is an Australian-British multinational company and one of the largest mining companies in the world. The company has a market cap of more than $75 billion and operates in every single continent except Antarctica. As a result of Rio Tinto's strong operations and dominance in the mining industry, along with the company's growth prospects, as we will see, the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Rio Tinto was originally founded in 1873 from a multinational consortium of investors. The company has managed to grow significantly since then to the largest mining corporation in the world. The company currently has joint head offices in London and Melbourne and operates in the production of many commodities such as iron ore, aluminum, and copper.

Rio Tinto Helmet - Telegraph

Rio Tinto watched its stock price peak at almost $140 per share in May 2008 before dropping down to a 2009 low of roughly $20 per share. From that point, the company's stock price recovered to more than $70 per share in mid-2011 before dropping down to an early-2016 low of less than $24 per share. Since then, Rio Tinto's stock price has recovered briefly to just over $40 per share.

Despite these difficulties, as we will see in this article, Rio Tinto's strong operations and growth prospects makes it an impressive investment at the given time.

Rio Tinto Value Proposition

Now that we have an introduction into Rio Tinto, let us continue by discussing the country's value proposition.

Rio Tinto Value Proposition - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Rio Tinto's long-term strategy focuses around its world-class assets and delivering long-term growth. The company is focused on valuable assets as opposed simply high volume production and anticipates $2 billion in cost savings from 2016 - 2017. As a result of this focus on long-term strategy and cash, Rio Tinto anticipates $5 billion in annual free cash flow by 2021. With a market cap of roughly $75 billion, this would be a market cap to free cash flow ratio of just 15.

The company also continues to have a strong balance sheet while shaping the strength of its portfolio. The company anticipates 40-60% returns through the cycle which will continue to support its cash generation. More importantly, Rio Tinto continues to remain focused on a safety first program. Given a history of recent disasters in the commodity industry such as the Deepwater Horizon and the Samarco mine, Rio Tinto would do well to minimize the chances of a multi-billion dollar accident.

This shows the value proposition from Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Portfolio Improvements

Now that we have found the value proposition from Rio Tinto along with the company's long-term strategy, it is now time to continue by discussing Rio Tinto's portfolio in detail.

Rio Tinto Breakdown by Sector - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

All four of Rio Tinto's operating businesses achieved 2016 operating EBITDA margins of more than 25%, with three of them achieving operating EBITDA margins of roughly 50%. Rio Tinto has significant long-life, large, low-cost assets, with the company also at the top of its peers among aluminum smelters. The strength of these assets will enable Rio Tinto to continue to earn significant long-term cash flow.

Rio Tinto Growth Prospects - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Most important for Rio Tinto's shareholders, the company has a number of strong growth prospects. The company's Silvergrass project is a high grade, low phosphorus iron ore project with a >100% internal rate of return that requires $0.5 billion of capex. The project has a 61.3% iron ore grade and is anticipated to start in the 2H 2017 at 20 million tons per annum. This project will result in more than $1 billion in annual cash flow for Rio Tinto once it gets going.

Rio Tinto also has the Amrun project to create a seaborne bauxite market. The project contains 52.4% alumina content and used $1.9 billion capex. The project is expected to commission in H1 2019, or just under two years from now, with 22.8 million tons per annum of production. This project serves as an intermediary between the Silvergrass and Oyu Tolgoi projects to produce respectable cash flow.

Lastly, is the big beast of Rio Tinto's high return growth projects, or the Oyu Tolgoi project. This project is the largest and highest quality development in the world, a bold claim. The project requires an astounding $5.3 billion of capex, however, this will be spent until first production 3 years from now in 2020. The project has a high 1.66% copper and 0.35 grams per ton gold concentration and should maintain full production of 560 kilotons per annum from 2025 to 2030.

This overall shows the strength of Rio Tinto's high return growth portfolio for investors.

Rio Tinto Equipment Renewal - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

On top of these projects that will provide Rio Tinto with additional income, the company also plans to increase free cash flow by $1.5 billion by 2021. The company plans to do this by either retiring 20% of its mobile equipment capital base or take advantage of its new mines to move 25% more material. This shows Rio Tinto's ambitions to continue increasing its efficiency.

This massive project will cost Rio Tinto significant capital but will provide the company with significant cash flow going forward.

Rio Tinto Financials

Now that we have discussed Rio Tinto's value proposition along with a detailed discussion of the company's portfolio improvements and planned efficiency improvements that will help its long-term cash flow, it's time to conclude by discussing Rio Tinto's financials.

Rio Tinto Cost Improvements - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Rio Tinto is focused on reducing costs. The company has improved its cash savings from $3.3 billion in 2013 to a total of $7.8 billion with more than $1 billion in additional savings each year. As a company with a market cap of $75 billion, an additional $1.5 billion in reduced costs each year will provide a significant boost to the company's profits. Given Rio Tinto's annual earnings of just under $5 billion, each year increases Rio Tinto's earnings by double-digit percents.

This partially comes by Rio Tinto recycling capital with an additional $2.5 billion in asset disposals in 2017. The company has been significantly releasing working capital with trade days decreasing from 53 at year-end 2013 to 22 at year-end 2016, or a decrease of more than 50%. This consistent increase in efficiency shows how Rio Tinto's earnings are consistently improving.

Rio Tinto Leverage - Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

We can also see how Rio Tinto has the strongest balance sheet in the entire commodity sector. The company's net debt of $9.6 billion gives the company a leverage ratio of just 0.7x and makes the company the only company in the sector with a leverage ratio of less than 1.0x. The commodity crash is widely viewed as having bottomed out in January 2016, and with Rio Tinto's continued strong balance sheet, the company likely will be able to handle the remainder of the crash.

As we can see here, not only does Rio Tinto have strong financials, but the company's low leverage means that the company will be able to handle a drawn out crash.

Conclusion

Rio Tinto, like all other commodity companies has had a difficult time since the start of the commodity crash. The company's stock has yet to recover to either pre-2008 levels or 2011 commodity peaks. And even with the company's recovery from early-2016 levels, the company still has room for a continued recovery in its stock price.

Rio Tinto offers an incredible value proposition along with significant portfolio improvements. The company has three high growth projects currently underway that will provide the company with significant cash flow going forward. On top of this, the company plans to rebuild its fleet, increasing production. Lastly, Rio Tinto also has a top tier balance sheet with the lowest debt among its peers.

This overall shows how Rio Tinto's dominance in the mining industry along with the company's strong growth prospects make it a solid investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.