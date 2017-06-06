Federal Reserve Policy And Stock Market Performance

As a consequence, the Fed's actions have substantially contributed to the general rise in stock prices over the past eight years adding a great deal of wealth to the economy.

During this recovery, the Fed has conducted three rounds of quantitative easing combined with the attitude to err on the side of ease to avoid further financial disruption or collapse.

The strategy of "don't fight the Fed" has been factor in the behavior and performance of many investors during the economic recovery following the Great Recession.

Over much of the current period of economic recovery, I have been arguing that the basic operating principal of the investment community is "Don't Fight the Fed!"

That is, if the Federal Reserve System is working to support stock prices with a secondary goal of making sure that there monetary policy, if anything, will err on the side of being too easy rather than being too tight.

The first goal came from former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. His research as an academic economist showed that the actions of the Federal Reserve could result in stock prices rising, which would create a wealth effect, which would result in stronger consumer spending, spending that would drive on the economic recovery from the Great Recession.

The second goal of the Fed was to err on the side of being too easy rather than too tight so that the commercial banking system would have sufficient liquidity to allow for the bank closures that were to come during the recovery to take place smoothly and to make sure that the healthy banks were confident that they had sufficient (excess) reserves to weather any market changes that might occur.

This second goal, again came from research into the Great Depression where the Fed raised commercial bank reserve requirements in 1937 in order to remove most of the excess reserves in the banking system only to find out that the banks wanted to hold these excess reserves. As the banks reacted by reducing bank lending so as to replace the excess reserves they desired, economic growth collapsed and the result was the 1937-38 recession.

In order to accomplish these goals the Federal Reserve entered into three rounds of quantitative easing where bank reserves were pumped into the commercial banking system by regular purchases of government securities, and…in order to specifically help the housing market…mortgage-backed securities also were acquired.

As a consequence, the Fed's balance sheet soared as did the excess reserves held by the commercial banking system.

In the middle of October 2014, the Fed ended quantitative easing, closing the third round of the effort.

From the end of the Great Recession to the middle of October 2014, the M2 measure of the money stock rose by 37 percent. The S&P 500 stock index rose by slightly more than 100 percent during the same period of time.

One could say in this respect that the Federal Reserve attained its intermediate goals of stimulating the stock market. Consumer spending led the economic recovery although the economy, year-over-year, only grew at a compound rate of only about 2.2 percent over this period of time, below the hopes of the Obama administration. Bank closures, which were quite large in number over this time period, went smoothly without any problems at all.

Now, I know that the Federal Reserve was focusing upon it's policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate during this time period, buy the level of the stock market over time represents a growth in a quantity, not an interest rate or a yield, and the growth rate of the M2 money stock is the best indicator of the monetary policy of the Fed and how the commercial banking system is reacting to the Fed that we have. This is why I am focusing upon the behavior of the S&P 500 stock index and the performance of the M2 measure of the money stock.

"Following the Fed" was a good investment polity during this time period.

It can be argued that this is one really good reason why "passive" investment strategies have worked so well in recent years, opposed to strategies that focus on individual opportunities.

Investors expressed a little concern over the end of the Fed's quantitative easing because it did not really know exactly what was to happen after the quantitative easing ended and exactly how the Fed would conduct its monetary policy. In fact, in December 2014 Federal Reserve officials provided some "forward guidance" to give financial markets some idea as to how policy would be conducted in 2015.

There was a lot of uncertainty about when and how the rate increases would be made and, as it ended up, only one rate increase was made in 2015 and that came at the Fed's meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee in December.

And, although the M2 money stock rose by 5.7 percent, year-over-year, in 2015, the S&P 500 stock index remained roughly constant, year-over-year. The Fed was now is a "new regime" and investors had to be confident about the new policy stance. Could investors still "Follow the Fed."

Well, in 2016 investors decided that could "Follow the Fed" and, as a consequence the S&P500 stock index rose by 8.2 percent, year-over-year. The M2 measure of the money stock rose by 7.3 percent over the same period of time.

This year, so far the M2 money stock is up by 6.0 percent through the end of May and the S&P 500 stock index is also up by 6.0 percent.

Investors are placing a lot of weight on what the Fed is doing and what it will do. That is why there was relief expressed after the last meeting of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee. The minutes of the meeting along with the discussion of how the Fed might begin to reduce the size of its balance sheet over time had a very soothing impact on market participants and the S&P 500 stock index rose to a new historic high…as did the Dow Jones Industrial Index and the NASDAQ.

To me, this is what is driving the stock market at this time and will continue to drive it into the future…until the Fed does something to break the spell. Readers of this post know that I believe that the stock market is substantially over-priced. The measure I use to arrive at this conclusion is Robert Shiller's Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings ratio (NYSEARCA:CAPE), which is way above its historical mean, a level it will revert to one of these days.

Although the stock market, in my opinion, may be overly priced, the CAPE measure says nothing about when an adjustment will take place.

And, as I have written, I believe that the Fed is underwriting the level of the stock market and this behavior will continue as long as the Fed maintains a stance with respect to monetary policy that keeps investors confident in its support. Earlier in the 2000s we had the "Greenspan put."

In a real sense, there is another "put" underneath stock prices and it apparently will not go away soon.

