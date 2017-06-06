iRadimed: High Risk, Higher Reward

IRMD's new Patient Monitor product could be another monopoly-esque product, but has been plagued by a slow rollout and contains execution risk.

Although total pump sales are decreasing, a closer analysis of backlog and a Bayer's market exit reveals that new units sold not from backlog have been increasing.

IRMD has been able to increase prices for their MRI-compliant IV pumps due to their legal monopoly status conferred by their 501(k) FDA Premarket license.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is a medical devices company that sells two primary products: MRI-compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pumps and MRI scanners. The pumps account for the vast majority (79%) of total revenue, with IV sets and services utilized in the pumps accounting for 20% of revenue. The company's MRI-compatible vital signs monitoring system (3880 Monitors) are a fairly new product that the company only began marketing in 2016, hence revenue is expected to grow quickly despite starting from a small base.

IRMD represents an interesting situation because they essentially hold a legal monopoly on MRI-compatible IV infusion pumps. Their only competitor - Bayer Radiology - exited the market in 2012 after repeated FDA warnings and recalls. After the recall process was terminated in mid-2015, Bayer stopped offering support for their existing installed base of Continuum pumps. This presented a huge market opportunity for IRMD, as Bayer recalled roughly 1,229 pumps in the US alone. IRMD fully capitalized on it by increasing sales staff, being more aggressive in direct sales and raising prices.

Seen above, IRMD experienced a 50% spike in sales from 2012 to 2013, with another subsequent spike in 2015 due to the complete discontinuation of their only competitor. The company has been able to grow revenue significantly by sequential price hikes, widening their margins significantly whilst keeping costs low.

Moreover, IRMD's pumps are designed with a proprietary tubing and needle set system, which means each increase in installed base results in a steady stream of ancillary revenue as hospitals have to purchase IRMD's disposable IV sets. This means IRMD extracts an additional high-margin, recurring stream of profit from both the subsequent sale of IV sets after the initial pump sale. This razor-and-blade model could provide very attractive returns along the path to market saturation.

Seeing these improvements, IRMD's private equity owners opportunistically decided to IPO the company in mid-2014 at $6.50 a share. Subsequently, IRMD's share price skyrocketed to over $30/share by 2016. However, too much growth had been priced in - the market failed to realize that what makes IRMD an attractive value play is also the company's biggest limitation: IRMD thrives because they carved out a dominant position in a much-needed niche. This also means their addressable market is relatively small, which puts an upper-bound to the company's revenue growth. However, this also cements their monopoly because it is too costly for competitors to enter such a small market, especially considering the R&D and compliance costs required to bring to market a competing product.

As reality hit with the 2016 sales figures, the stock dropped like a rock and currently trades at just over $8. However, I believe this represents a significant opportunity given the company's ability to raise prices, continued sales of the Mridium pumps and their new product offering. At these levels, the valuation becomes attractive particularly when one considers the buyout potential.

Market Sizing And Growth

Since iRadimed has a monopoly on the market for MRI-compatible IV pumps, getting a rough estimate of their total addressable market allows us to determine the upper boundary for growth. The device is used primarily in two situations: first, when the patient requires constant IV fluids, even during an MRI; second, when the physician needs to conduct an investigation by injecting several liquids during the MRI procedure. Therefore, Mridium tends to be used more in acute care facilities where there is a greater need to ensure continuous IV fluid flow.

IRMD estimates that there are roughly 11,250 MRI scanners installed globally in acute care facilities, which they use as a proxy for their total addressable market. (The data is consistent with the OECD estimates). Based on their historical sales data and feedback from customers, management estimated their global TAM to be 18,000 pumps, given that each client tends to buy more than one.

Whilst these estimates seem reasonable on first glance, I believe much of the international TAM needs to be viewed with a pinch of salt. Revenue from outside the US has been growing at a very slow rate relative to domestic sales, and the economics of using overseas distributors is not as attractive compared to direct domestic sales. Realistically, this means IRMD will take much longer to penetrate overseas markets, and margins will inevitably be lower due to distributors taking a cut. This should result in much slower growth as penetration in the US market increases.

Certain - a couple of reasons why we've been maybe a little backed off from that market is it takes a lot of regulatory attention to get going in these markets anymore. In the last four or five years a lot of the countries where we would find opportunities have also put in place some pretty - they've been produced relatively new regulations and processes to control imports of medical devices. And being new at it, everything hasn't fully gelled, so the process ends up taking an enormous amount of time for the potential upside. - Roger Susi, CEO IRMD, 3Q 2016 Earnings Call

As seen above, market access is an issue given import restrictions and various regulations surrounding sensitive medical devices. Hence, even though the international market for Mridium is theoretically there, realistically it would be foolhardy to project sales on that basis. Hence, any valuation should be conservatively done purely on the domestic potential of Mridium at this point.

At this point, there have been indications of a sales slowdown, with FY2016 registering the first drop in number of pumps sold. However, there could be another possibility - sales from 2013 to 2015 might have been subject to a one-time benefit from the Bayer's recall of their Continuum pumps. Specifically, I suspect hospitals may have waited till the last moments before the recall was terminated before they switched from Continuum to Mridium pumps, which creates a delayed volume effect for Mridium sales. This would explain the large spike between FY2014 and FY2015 sales.

This hypothesis is supported by the backlog figures shown below. Mridium backlog represented a large percentage of revenue from 2014 to 2015, before plunging in 2016. I suspect much of the backlog can be attributed to the replacement of existing Continuum pumps rather than the sale of Mridium pumps to new clients that did not have an existing MRI-compatible IV infusion pump. With this, we can infer that Mridium sales received a boost from customers who needed replacements.

Given that the company did not report 2013 backlog, I've excluded FY2014 sales from the analysis. As seen above, although total units sold decreased from 2016 to 2015, new units sold actually increased as the benefit from accumulated backlog wore off. However, this also suggests total unit sales will still decrease significantly next year. Based on these figures, I project total unit sales for FY2017, including the effect from backlog, at around 400-475.

Taken together, it's reasonable to assume a significant decrease in total sales and a moderate increase for new sales not from backlog. If the hypothesis that sales experienced a tailwind from 2012 to 2015, we would expect growth from 2016 to 2017 to reflect the normalized rate in the absence of the boost provided by the recall of Continuum pumps. Alternatively, if sales have entered a phase of decline due to higher market penetration, we would expect a modest decrease. However, note that actual revenue will likely remain strong due to continued price hikes. As long as no competitors enter the market, the price point for Mridium will continue increasing.

Potential Competitors

IRMD cited several potential competitors in their 10-K, namely Caesarea Medical Electronics (they used to manufacture Continuum pumps) and B.Braun's SpaceStation MRI Trolley (allows traditional IV infusion pumps to be used in an MRI environment).

Thus far, Caesarea has not filed for any 510k Premarket Approvals, whereas B.Braun's SpaceStation is unlikely to get FDA approval. The SpaceStation creates a container casing for the pumps, which prevents the pump from becoming a projectile. However, there have been reported problems related to the influence of magnetic fields on the pump, even when encased in SpaceStation. This includes overheating, components malfunction, and other issues, which are likely to occur particularly if the pump is close to the MRI scanner. Furthermore, even if BBraun applied for FDA approval, the process would take at least 2 to 4 years given the required regulatory scrutiny. Given their price point of ~$3,000 per SpaceStation trolley, it doesn't make economic sense for them to invest in getting FDA approval only to access such a small market with a low-revenue item.

New MRI Monitor Product

Following the success of Mridium, the company developed an add-on product, the iMagox, which is essentially a wireless vital signs monitor that can be used in the presence of strong MRI scanners. Management estimated that this is a $80 million market and cites 20% to 30% penetration as the low-end of their expectations next year.

Given that many existing clients who bought the Mridium pump will likely seek to purchase the MRI-robust monitor as well, management can tap existing sales pipelines to ramp sales. Interestingly, it looks like this product may present another 'monopoly-esque' situation as a search on the FDA database did not reveal any similar MRI-robust vital signs monitors. Taking management's projections with a punch of salt, we project a 20% market penetration for this product in FY2017, which adds up to $16M in revenue. We assume margins for iMagox is similar to Mridium pumps.

Financial Projections & Valuation

After working out the model independently, my estimates differ drastically from management's own projections, which I believe are too optimistic. IRMD's own presentation at the Roth Conference stated a market size of $500M assuming $28K ASP for Mridium pumps. This seems appropriate, particularly since their Pump ASP has reached $34.5k in 2017 Q1. Hence, I project an ASP increase of 15% annually, beginning with the $34.5K ASP in 2017.

However, their assumption with regard to accessing international markets seems too aggressive in my view. Moreover, they have also assumed a 1.6 pump per machine ratio, which seems on the high side. This is because most hospitals will not buy pumps and instead implement cheaper workarounds like using extension tubing and leaving their traditional pumps outside the MRI room.

Also, we model patient monitor sales according to management's assumptions that they will reach $15M in recurring sales within 24 months of the launch, which we anticipate will be in Q3 or Q4 this year. Taking a conservative approach, we assume sales for the monitor reaches $18M in 2020 and stays flat thereafter.

For margins, I assume gross profit margins at 75% and long-term SG&A at 41%, ignoring any incremental cost savings from larger scale. This is because these cost savings are likely to be offset by higher unexpected expenses from regulation, such as responding to the FDA's regular enquiries on 501(k) eligibility, as well as further compliance for the new patient monitors. However, for FY2017, we assume SG&A at $13.2M due to the need to maintain corporate functions amidst lower revenue. As IRMD faces a revenue decline this year, there is significant negative leverage as S&M and SG&A costs are fairly inflexible.

Based on these assumptions, I forecast $23.1M in FY2017 sales, with an operating profit of $2.8M. At a 37.5% tax rate, this implies IRMD shares are trading at ~49x net earnings. The model suggests that a majority of the company's value is long-tailed (i.e. much of the intrinsic value is based on long-term assumptions such as the ability to continually raise prices, which is dependent upon maintaining their monopoly status on MRI-compliant IV pumps).

In 2018, IRMD should sell roughly 460 pumps at $38k ASP, reaching an installed base of 4,960. Assuming 1,634 IV set sales per installed pump (conservative figure as this has been increasing for years), IRMD would generate $6.5M in net profit from $34M of revenue. This implies a FY2018 P/E of 13.5x, which seems to be a bargain given IRMD's strong market position.

These numbers seem viable, but there is uncertainty as to whether pump sales will grow post-2017, and if management can successfully launch the patient monitor product. If they execute well on these two fronts, IRMD could show big gains. From this perspective, IRMD appears to be a winner-takes-all play, with the potential for a huge return but also a high likelihood of a large decline.

Conclusion

As with these situations, position-sizing is key since there is a fair likelihood of permanent capital loss. However, the opposite is also true - if management executes well and meets their own targets, IRMD's market cap could increase over 100% by 2018/2019. The key factor here is execution. From the backlog analysis, pump sales should rebound in 2018, but I expect the share price to remain stagnant before then. Also, a key test for management would be whether they successfully obtain FDA approval for their Patient Monitor by 2017 Q3. These are undoubtedly the key events which will either validate or invalidate the thesis.

On the recent earnings call, management initiated a buyback programme authorizing up to $8M in share repurchases, which conveys some confidence in their ability to execute. CEO Roger Susi has also transferred a total of 5.8M shares to his children's trusts, which may signal confidence in the company's ability to grow and remain profitable. Collectively, the Susi family controls 54% of IRMD's shares and the ownership structures suggest they have no plans to sell. Hence, insider ownership implies that management's interests are fairly aligned with that of ordinary shareholders. However, it remains to be seen whether their confidence can translate into execution.

Overall, IRMD represents an interesting opportunity with a clear path to success, and certain key milestones may confirm or destroy the validity of the bull case. This makes it a fairly straightforward win-or-bust situation, which may be attractive for investors willing to take the risk.

