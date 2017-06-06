Asanko Gold: Study Confirms Potential

After the Esaase deposit is in full production, Asanko Gold should produce approximately 450,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC of $890/toz, according to the DFS.

For Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG), the last 6 days were really hectic. On May 31, Muddy Waters LLC released a negative report on Asanko Gold. Among other claims, Muddy Waters stated that Asanko Gold has a huge problem with the collapse of the western wall of its Nkran pit and as a result, it will have to invest $75-115 million to keep Nkran in production. Muddy Waters also stated that Asanko doesn't have enough money to keep Nkran in production and it is about to go bankrupt. Although Asanko has provided information about the collapse several weeks ago and it has also stated that the collapse had no major impacts on its operations, some of Asanko's investors got scared by Muddy Waters' report and Asanko's share price collapsed to $1.3, before the trading was halted.

Muddy Waters is another short seller that tried to push Asanko's share price down. The previous attempts were made by K2, that attacked Asanko's resource estimates (some of the articles were published also here on Seeking Alpha: 1, 2, 3, 4). Asanko responded in the best way possible and it released an updated resource estimate prepared using a more conservative methodology that resulted into only a slightly lower resource and reserve estimate. Although the attempts of K2 didn't cause too much damage, Muddy Waters was able to push Asanko's share price down by more than 30% in less than one hour. Although Asanko made a press release where it denied all of the speculations, the share price has recovered only partially.

As shown by the chart above, Asanko's share price is down by almost 50% year-to-date. At the same time, the short interest is up by more than 500%. The short interest grew from less than 3 million shares in early January, to the current level of 16.7 million shares. In early 2016, the short interest was way below the 1 million shares level. It started to grow rapidly in June, which coincides with the first of the abovementioned K2 articles. The current short interest equals to 8.21% of Asanko's outstanding shares. Given that approximately 60% of shares are owned by insiders and institutional investors, the extent of the short interest is pretty big. But the short-sellers can afford to be that aggressive, as they rely on the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) portfolio rebalancing. The rebalancing will weigh on the share prices of the junior miners, which should enable the short sellers to close their positions relatively comfortably. This is most probably also the reason why Asanko's share price hasn't fully recovered yet, although the results of the Esaase feasibility study and the updated mine plan indicate that Asanko is doing well and Muddy Waters' speculations were wrong.

Also on the 15th page of its newest corporate presentation, Asanko Gold clearly states that the western wall failure hasn't impacted ore production and safety. An independent consultant, SRK, recommended to change the design of the pit in the failure area from 28 to 22 degrees, which means that additional 1.1 million tonnes of waste must be mined. As a result, the life-of-mine Nkran pit strip ratio should grow from 6.017 to 6.066, or by 0.8%. Removing 1.1 million tonnes of waste definitely won't cost $75-115 million, as speculated by Muddy Waters.

The Feasibility Study

The recently released results of the definitive feasibility study show that the Asanko mine expansion is economically viable, moreover there is a good probability that the company will be able to finance it from internal sources. The study includes two development stages: Project 5 million and Project 10 million.

The Project 5M consists of upgrading of the current processing plant to 5 million tonnes per annum capacity, construction of a conveyor belt to the Esaase deposit and development of the Esaase deposit. The project 5M capex is estimated at $149.6 million. After the Project 5M is completed, the Asanko mine should be able to produce 230,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $968/toz, over a 20-year mine life. At a gold price of $1,250, the after-tax NPV(5%) is $658 million. The leverage to the gold price is really high, as gold price growth by $100 adds almost $200 million to the NPV.

Construction of the Project 5M is underway, the expansion of the processing facility should be completed by Q4 2017. Also the preparation of the conveyor belt construction is underway. It is fully permitted and the bush clearing for the conveyor should be almost finished now. According to the May 4 news release, the conveyor belt as well as the Esaase deposit development should be completed in 2019.

The Project 10M is another stage of expansion. It consists of increasing the processing plant capacity from 5 million to 10 million tonnes per annum and some additional investments into the Esaase deposit development. The Project 10 M capex is estimated at $199.7 million. After the Project 10M is completed, Asanko should be able to produce approximately 450,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC of $890/toz. The mine life should be approximately 12 years long. At a gold price of $1,250/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) of the Project 10M is $811 million. Gold price growth by $100 boosts the NPV(5%) by $226 million.

The date of the Project 10M completion is yet unknown. Although some of the calculations presented by the DFS assumed that it could be completed by 2021, Asanko's management intends to make the construction decision based on the market situation:

s Project 10 Million is a modular expansion, Asanko has complete flexibility on its timing. A construction decision will be at the Board's discretion and will be dependent on both the successful commissioning and ramp-up of Project 5 Million, an optimized balance sheet, as well as positive market conditions.

The main difference between the 5M and 10M projects is the speed of production. Over the life-of-mine, the same amount of gold should be produced in both of the scenarios. But in the case of 10M, the gold should be produced much quicker, which leads also to higher NPV and slightly lower AISC.

Can Asanko Gold do it without share dilution?

Yes it can. As of the end of Q1, Asanko Gold held cash & cash equivalents worth $65 million. The management expects that the company will be able to generate cash of another $51 million by the end of 2017. It means that Asanko Gold should have cash of around $90 million at the end of this year. If the current gold price prevails, the company should be able to generate operating cash flow of more than $100 million in 2018.

If Asanko decides to follow the timetable projected by the DFS, it should invest $61.4 million into 5M in 2017, $69.8 million in 2018 and $18.5 million in 2019. The investments into 10M should equal to $14.7 million in 2018, $137.9 million in 2019 and $47.1 million in 2020. According to this schedule, the situation should be the most critical in 2019, when the combined 5M & 10M capex expenditures should equal $156.4 million. However, if the average realized gold price doesn't decline below $1,250 and if actual AISC and production volumes are not worse than projected, there is a good probability that Asanko Gold will be able to finance the whole expansion without further share dilution.

The problem is only Asanko's debt facility. Back in 2013, Red Kite lent $150 million to Asanko Gold. The loan bears an interest rate of LIBOR+6%. The repayments will start on July 1, 2018, on a quarterly basis, and the whole debt should be repaid by July 1, 2020. During this period, Asanko will have to repay approximately $20 million every quarter. It means that if Asanko doesn't manage to refinance the Red Kite credit facility, it will have to postpone the Project 10M to 2020 or 2021.

Conclusion

The DFS confirms that the Esaase deposit is economical. Moreover, the costs related with the west wall collapse at the Nkran pit will be much smaller than predicted by Muddy Waters. Although the estimated Project 10M capex is higher compared to the PFS, the project is still very attractive, with an after-tax NPV (5%) of $811 million, at a gold price of $1,250. After the expansion of the Asanko mine is fully completed, Asanko Gold should produce around 450,000 toz gold per year, at an AISC of less than $900/toz. Although Asanko operates in Africa, which means that the market will apply lower multipliers to its share price, a profitable mid-tier gold producer should be worth more than $1 billion, not the current $317 million. The recent bear attack created a great opportunity for Asanko's shareholders to accumulate more shares.

