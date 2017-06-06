AT&T And Time Warner: A Merger Update Under A Risk-Arb Lens

There has been an abundance of writing on the proposed merger between AT&T (NYSE:T) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). This is true on Seeking Alpha as well as in the financial media, in general. However, we have not come across a comprehensive analysis of the specific deal terms. When looking at deal trades, the minutia is important given the large amounts of leverage deployed by event-driven hedge funds. For what it is worth, even your basic long/short equity fund typically has an event-driven team that looks at takeovers etc. In this article, we will lay out these details as well as providing the basic framework to review risk-arb deals, in general.

AT&T is bidding $107.50 for all of TWX. The deal is half in cash and half in T stock. The stock portion of the deal contains a collar. If the average price of T during the acquisition period drops below $37.411, then TWX shareholders will receive 1.437 shares of T. If the average price of T is above $41.349, then TWX shareholders will receive 1.3 shares of T for each TWX held. In between these collar points, the ratio will effectively float to always equal $53.75. As a sanity check, the dollar equivalent at the collar points with these ratios is $53.75. Check.

Taking a step back, let's explain the notion of a collar. These are common qualifiers that prevent any large variance in the aggregate price being paid. Some collars contain explicit break clauses. Others change the financial terms radically. In this deal, the collar is roughly a 10% spread. Given the low volatility environment and T's extremely low beta of 0.54, this 10% seems fair. And, while the collar dynamics are pretty straight forward, the floating ratio in between the collar's edges does propose a challenge. In any deal that contains some payment in stock, the basic form of the event-driven trade is to short the acquirer stock and buy the target stock. Of course, one needs to short the exact ratio amount of stock of the acquirer. Since this ratio is always moving if T is within the collar, then one must continually be rebalancing your short leg. Most pros will not hedge every tick, but they will certainly pay attention to single percentage moves.

Using today's stock prices, TWX is trading at about a 7.8% gross discount to the takeover price. With T in between the collar, it is a pretty easy calculation of takeover price divided by the current price. (107.50/99.66)-1 = 7.8%. Notice I used the term "gross" discount. To get our actual net, we need to incorporate trading commissions, financing rates, and shorting expenses. All of these will be specific to each investor. The trickiest one to watch is your borrow cost. The Stock Loan world is one of the last realms of the Wild West investing. There is very little transparency in prices and borrow availability. So, please do your due diligence. As far as this deal, TWX is widely available to short at the cheapest rates. (For confusing reasons related to the archaic IRS tax code, brokers denote the fee as a rebate instead of calling it what it is… a fee). Brokers refer to this rate as General Collateral (GC). This varies a bit in the range of 25bps to 100bps (obviously, anything finance related moves as underlying interest rates move). Some retail brokers do not even charge a borrow cost if it is not deemed "hard to borrow." The broker keeps it simple and just makes their money on the commissions and the margin rates. The borrow cost is calculated on an annualized basis.

Speaking of annualized basis, it is also important to look at the annualized return of the trade (long target and short acquirer). We realize that many investors may only be concerned with the actual dollar return or maybe the nominal percentage return. But putting the potential return into perspective is very important. Even if you are not terribly concerned with small variations in financing costs or opportunity costs, the professional investors looking at these trades are very much concerned! As we mentioned earlier, the pros deploy insane amounts of leverage on these trades sometimes. We have all heard the phrase picking up pennies in front of a bulldozer (steam roller, tank, whatever you want to call it). This is exactly what this professional breed does. You do not want to get caught on the wrong side of some deleveraging event. Even if it is just mark-to-market noise and you are still happy with the trade, behavior economics is very real. So, instead of telling yourself you can weather a storm, you might be better off avoiding it (or at least knowing it is coming)!

Looking at the T/TWX deal, the 7.8% discount annualizes to about 13.8% assuming a year-end deal closing. This is the stated goal of AT&T. And, end of year target dates are quite common in deals. We typically like to have an annualized target return between 12% and 15% on deals. This bogey will obviously move as interest rates move (as well as broad market expectations). But as it sits, we're pretty squarely in the target zone. On deals when there is still a bit of a runway until closing, we will incorporate some slippage of 1%. This can be a change in rates, borrow costs, increased trading, whatever the case. In our experience, there always seems to be something unexpected that will cost you money. Nonetheless, the trade at 12.8% is still a good level.

Ok, we have covered much of the quantitative side of this deal and deals in general. But equally important is the qualitative side of the deal. The crux of this is simply - what are the chances the deal will close? There are shareholder votes (already passed with respect to T and TWX), regulatory body approvals (both domestic and international), and general market conditions. Some of the nuances are will it close on time? Will there be requirements by any government agencies that fundamentally change the companies? Aside from the shareholder votes, you can see that most landmines are of a political variety.

Often in high profile deals such as T and TWX, the talking political heads cannot help but try to make some headlines for their own reasons. Trump promised on the campaign trail last year that he would block the merger. Setting aside the notion that a president cannot block individual items in front of the DOJ, Trump could theoretically stack the Department with individuals that are like-minded. Well, two weeks ago, Trump's nominee for Deputy AG for Antitrust was questioned about whether he had been approached about the TWX deal. Makan Delrahim, the nominee, unequivocally said the deal had not been broached by the White House, and that he would shield any investigation from political influence. And, without delving into politics too much, let us just say that Trump has not mentioned this deal since the campaign trail. It is not like Trump to keep quiet on a topic if he intends to act on the topic.

As far as any other regulatory bodies examining the deal, everything seems to be in the clear. TWX will dispose of its Atlanta station to satisfy the FCC, and the EU has cleared it. SA had a recent story about Brazil wanting to review the deal because of AT&T ownership in Sky Brazil. In our opinion, this is just Anatel (the telco regulator) flexing some muscle. And, if this gets bogged down because of the current political environment, I am sure T and TWX are ready with some contingencies to move forward. Sure, Brazil is a giant economy (around top 10), but it will not derail the bigger picture. Recently, both management teams have been expressing their beliefs that this deal is purely a vertical integration with very few natural hurdles in terms of competition. Obviously, they are talking their own book, but the rationale certainly stands up to reason.

The last angle to look at is back on the quantitative side. We need to try to quantify our downside and then assess are risk/reward tradeoff. For the downside, the simplest approach is to look at where the stocks were trading before the deal was announced. AT&T was about 10% higher, and TWX was about 30% lower. On the surface, these numbers look ugly in the face of a potential broken deal as our short would rally 10%, and our long would fall 30%. But we need to apply the current market status to the trade. That is, we need to look at how the comps of TWX and T have behaved. Disney (NYSE:DIS), Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX), and CBS (NYSE:CBS) on average have gained about 15% since October. And, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) has fallen 4%. Here is a quick table recapping the Upside and Downside.

Upside 7.8% 7.8% 7.8% Downside Pre-deal Comps 50/50 Mix T -10.8% 4.0% -3.4% TWX -29.8% -14.5% -22.1% Total -40.6% -10.5% -25.5% Risk/Reward -5.2 -1.3 -3.3 Implied Prob 85% 85% 85% of Completion Blended Return 0.6% 5.1% 2.8%

The idea here is to get a positive Blended Return. This is just your probability-weighted return. It is not a real return; it mostly just serves as a scale. This in turn can help you size your trade appropriately. Also, you will notice that we have to assign an Implied Probability of Completion. Clearly, this drifts away from the pure quantitative side. It is purely a judgment call. This is probably the most difficult part of risk-arb trades. The way we go about this is through a scenario analysis. We see at what probability point we break even under the various scenarios (Pre-Deal reversion, Comps, and a Mix of the two). And, then we determine if these levels make sense. For example, in the above table, a 57% Implied Probability of Completion results in a 0% Blended Return using the Comps method. We are estimating that this deal gets done with 85% probability. Once again, this is mostly a judgment call with Trump having been so silent on the deal. While we acknowledge that this is a pretty high percentage, we think the Comps scenario is the correct one to use. So, we can still "be right" all the way down to 57%. Needless to say, for all of the math involved on the upside, these trades ultimately come down to assigning probabilities on the downside.

We think we have exhausted the limited resource of time on this piece. To sum it up, we like the deal dynamics. This could certainly change if Trump were to reiterate his campaign view on it (although we still think the DOJ would ultimately approve it, it would be delayed with lots of short-term noise). We also like the combined entity going forward, but we shall save that analysis for another day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.