Cision: An Underfollowed Cloud-Based PR Solutions Provider With A Moat And ~50% Upside

Re-rate to comps suggests at least ~50% upside for the common shares and even greater upside for the warrants under conservative growth assumptions.

Cision is going public by merging with Capitol Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAC) in a $2.4 billion transaction which values Cision at 10.5x EV/2017E EBITDA and 9.2x 2018E EBITDA, at a significant discount to where enterprise and software peers trade.

Cision will have an improved capital structure post-transaction with around ~$320 million of cash contributed by CLAC being used to pay down existing second lien debt with pro forma leverage reduced to $1.2 billion or around 5.2x EBITDA. The private equity firm GTCR and current management of Cision will be rolling over 100% of their holdings and will own 68% of the Company on a pro forma basis. The post-transaction ownership structure will be GTCR with 57%, CLAC shareholders with 32%, and Management & Others with 11%.

What we closely look for in SPAC mergers are the alignment of incentives and what the selling shareholders of the acquired business are doing. GTCR is not selling any equity in this transaction and will have a sizeable 57% shareholding in Cision post-closing, which we see as a significant positive. In addition, Cision shareholders will receive 6 million incentive earn-out shares, which will be issued in 2 million increments when the stock price hits $13, $16, and $19. Clearly, Cision insiders view the SPAC merger as an elegant solution to optimize Cision's capital structure using CLAC's available cash to delever the balance sheet quicker whilst maintaining a significant share of the upside given the attractive growth prospects and cash flow profile of Cision.

The opportunity to invest in CLAC shares and warrants (CLACW) cheaply prior to deal closing arises due to the fact that the original hedge fund arb investors in the SPAC want to exit as they typically don't like to hold shares post-deal announcement. With respect to the warrants, they are currently trading at a very cheap time value based on the low volatility of the underlying SPAC shares, which basically reflect cash held in a trust. Each warrant represents one share of Cision with a strike of $11.50.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2017 after which we believe Cision will pick up research coverage and get included in broader indices and will be re-rated in line with enterprise and software peers. Cision has already started investor outreach efforts commencing with the JPM TMT Conference on May 22nd.

Business Overview

Cision is a leading provider of cloud-based earned media solutions that cover every major PR category: media monitoring, analysis, database, and distribution. Its product suite enables clients to build media lists and search for contacts in its database, distribute press releases, manage PR campaigns, monitor and analyze data to improve their marketing and strengthen data-driven decision making. Cision has an installed customer base of more than 75,000 clients globally, including 91 of the top 100 brands worldwide, 96 of the top 100 PR companies in the US, and 47 of the top 50 PR companies in the UK. The private equity firm GTCR acquired Cision in 2014 and has spent the last 2.5 years building Cision into a comprehensive platform capable of managing the entire life cycle of communications through strategic bolt-on acquisitions.

Management Team

GTCR has brought on a strong management team to run Cision with a demonstrable track record of acquiring and integrating complementary companies, and the management team will stay on post-transaction. The CFO, Jack Pearlstein, has served as CFO for four previous GTCR companies, which have been successfully listed or sold. One of these companies, Solera (automobile insurance software maker) IPOed at $16 in 2007 and was ultimately acquired by Vista Equity for ~$56 per share in 2016. During his time at Cision, Jack has executed four acquisitions and integrations of point solutions. As a result of these deals, from 2014 to 2016, Cision's revenues grew from $170 million to $613 million with EBITDA expanding from $59 million to $207 million.

A new CEO, Kevin Akeroyd, came on board in 2016 to lead Cision in its next phase of growth and replicate his success at Oracle Marketing Cloud where, as GM & SVP, he grew the business from a small player to the second largest through strategic M&A. Kevin's prior experience building the marketing cloud is basically analogous to what Cision is trying to accomplish in the earned media cloud.

Competitive Positioning

The PR industry is evolving from a targeted communications channel to a real-time pulse on a brand's public presence and is increasingly becoming more data driven. For example, brands want to find the right influencers (eg. journalists, bloggers), put out content, monitor a campaign, and analyze campaign effectiveness all under one roof. As a result, the industry is moving away from point solutions to integrated platforms that can serve all of the needs of today's PR professional. The shift in the PR Software & Services industry towards integrated cloud platforms is analogous to the industry consolidation that occurred in the marketing cloud and digital marketing software space over the last seven years into three major players - Adobe Marketing Cloud, Oracle Marketing Cloud (NYSE:ORCL), and Salesforce Marketing Cloud (NYSE:CRM), who have shifted around $4 billion of SaaS spend from point solutions into their platforms.

Today, Cision is the only industry player with a complete PR solution across all key verticals and a global reach (Americas, EMEA, and Asia). With over $600 million in revenues in 2017 pro forma for the PR Newswire acquisition, Cision is ~3x the size of its next largest competitor, and it accounts for almost 20% market share in a $3.2 billion PR Software & Services market. Given Cision's strong market position, scale, and as the only player with access to a public acquisition currency, we think the Company is fairly well-positioned to pursue accretive tuck-in acquisitions to enhance its platform capabilities further.

Source: Cision Investor Presentation

Potential Market Opportunity

The market opportunity for Cision's platform is potentially much larger than the $3.2 billion market for PR Software & Services.

The bulk of corporate marketing dollars are currently spent on paid media (eg. traditional ads, paid search) followed by owned media (eg. corporate website, company blogs), but most of the returns come from earned media (eg. social media posts, ratings/reviews, word of mouth). From a spend standpoint, the split is 80% paid, 10% owned, and 10% earned, but in terms of conversion rates, the results are flipped with earned media delivering the highest returns at 81%, owned - 12%, and paid - 8%. Earned media is intrinsically free (the only cost coming from monitoring and analyzing the data) but is the most effective in terms of trust and conversion with potential customers. Paid media is actually declining in efficacy as consumers actively try to block ads through popup blockers or paying for ad-free services.

Marketing software is an estimated $32 billion market, and digital marketing spend on content, data, and media is an estimated $195 billion market. The leading cloud platforms for marketing software - Adobe Marketing Cloud, Oracle Marketing Cloud, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud are focused on "paid" and "owned" media not "earned media." As category leader for "earned media," Cision's fully integrated SaaS platform could be a beneficiary as corporate marketing dollars increasingly shift into earned media (Cision's cloud platform was just launched in Q4 2016) given the higher ROI and trust factor.

Growth Strategy

Cision's long-term strategic vision is to grow and differentiate its SaaS platform through "big data" initiatives and platform extensions, which should accelerate growth and expand margins by enabling the Company to tap into a much larger market.

(1) Acquire leading point solutions to complete its product offering

(2) Combine these point solutions into an integrated cloud platform

(3) Build "Big Data" measurement and attribution capabilities

(4) Expand into adjacent earned media categories through bolt-on transactions and organic product development

Source: Cision Investor Presentation

GTCR spent the first few years acquiring the right category leaders across database, distribution, media monitoring, and analytics. GTCR acquired Vocus in 2014 and merged it with the Sweden-based Cision to combine two heavyweights in PR cloud software solutions across a larger customer base. Cision then acquired Gorkana, a UK-based media intelligence and data insights provider; Visible, an enterprise social media analytics and intelligence platform; and Viralheat, a leading social engagement platform in 2014-2015. Most recently, Cision's acquisition of PR Newswire in 2016 has rounded out the offering by adding a strong content distribution platform to the mix. Cision has combined these point solutions into an integrated cloud platform (Cision Communications Cloud or C3) which was launched in Q4 2016 and has successfully migrated/acquired 1,000 customers to date.

Now, Cision is at a point where it can start to focus on big data initiatives which will further differentiate its SaaS platform and provide a large incremental data monetization opportunity that will start to pay off ~2-3 years from now. PR Newswire was a very strategic asset for Cision, giving it access to a vast distribution network with over 10,000 distribution points with several hundred million unique users daily. Cision is now able to identify and profile these users and link data on an audience demographic back to the traditional PR metrics and show for example how many individuals were reached by a blogger and how many purchases were made. The ability to obtain data on ROI and attribution is expected to accelerate the shift from "paid" to "earned" media because communications and marketing professionals will be able to show tangible business results from a campaign rather than relying on traditional vantage metrics based on coverage (eg. "how many bloggers cover my brand").

Having previously built the Oracle Marketing Cloud business, we think that Cision's CEO should have the playbook to replicate similar success with this platform.

Investment Thesis

Cision is an industry leader with ~20% market share in PR Software & Services and with a solid moat

Insiders are not selling in the transaction and are locking up shares in an earn-out significantly above the current share price

Acquisition of PR Newswire will solidify market position, deliver significant synergies, and expand margins

Highly free cash flow generative business model will facilitate quick deleveraging

Long-term strategic vision is to expand its addressable market through "big data" initiatives and platform extensions which should accelerate growth and expand margins to 40-44% run rate

Significant Synergies from PR Newswire of over ~$100 million

PR Newswire was acquired at an attractive multiple of 8.7x 2016E EBITDA after factoring in expected cost synergies of $56.6 million to be realized from 2016 to 2018 of which $5 million was already realized in 2016, $22 million in 2017, and $28 million in 2018.

The cost synergies appear to be easy to achieve and are expected to come from workforce rationalization ($38 million), vendor consolidation ($4 million), facilities & IT consolidation ($8.4 million), and other G&A savings.

Approximately half of the expected synergies will be achieved during 2017.

Additionally, there is a substantial $50 million annual revenue cross-selling opportunity due to the limited customer overlap (only 2,600 customers out of a combined customer base of 28,000) between Cision and PR Newswire. Of the estimated $50 million, Cision has already realized an incremental $10 million in contract volume through cross-selling.

The expected cost and revenue synergies from PR Newswire will expand EBITDA margins by ~500bps to 39% by 2018 from 34% in 2016.

Not captured in the estimate synergies is the significant impact the PR Newswire acquisition will have on furthering Cision's data push by enabling data-driven audience targeting for media distribution.

Source: Cision Investor Presentation

Subscription-based business with very attractive free cash flow profile that will drive deleveraging

Cision has a high quality revenue stream with around 82% revenues either recurring (19%) or subscription-based (63%) with renewal rates averaging 82% overall and 85% for enterprise clients.

Cision's business has attractive EBITDA margins in the high-30s. Cision will grow EBITDA at a 14% CAGR from 2016 to 2018 to $227 million in 2017 and $260 million in 2018 just from the synergies from PRNewswire without any heroic assumptions around top-line growth (the PR Marketing & Software industry has been growing organically at 5-6% in terms of spend).

Like most SaaS companies, Cision enjoys a high free cash flow conversion of ~87% of EBITDA (unlevered) with minimal capex requirements at ~5% of revenue (~$29-34 million) and negative working capital requirements due to the subscription-driven revenue model. Cision will pay minimal taxes in 2017-2018, thanks to ~$97 million of NOLs and international holding company structure.

After interest expense of ~$70 million, we expect Cision to generate levered free cash flow of around $127 million in 2017 and $160 million in 2018.

At this rate, the Company could pay down ~25% of its debt and reduce leverage to 3.5x EBITDA by 2018 which will accrete value to equity holders. After the deal closes, we also expect Cision to opportunistically refinance its existing first lien term loans to lower the cost of interest.

Cision 2.0 is actually a latent "Big Data" play

We think that the long-term investment thesis for Cision is actually a big data play in the early innings, and we think this is the main reason why GTCR and management didn't want to sell yet. Cision's acquisition strategy has focused on strengthening the Company's capabilities in media intelligence & analytics (Gorkana, Visible, Viralheat) and distribution (PR Newswire) to set the stage for big data monetization. Cision is now able to marry its comprehensive media database with an extensive distribution network and build out data measurement capabilities which will enable customers to track end user reach, engagement, and purchase conversion, significantly increasing the value of Cision's platform by the end of 2017.

We expect customer stickiness, renewal rates, average customer spend, and ultimately margins to increase as Cision's "big data" initiative adds to its analytical capabilities as clients begin to rely on Cision's platform for its latent data assets to drive their business performance. Cision's growth rates as an integrated platform are expected to be significantly higher than as a point solution and should drive better customer retention, higher ASPs and a larger customer spend opportunity.

Valuation

We think that Cision is significantly undervalued on a standalone basis with compelling upside as it expands into Big Data, which will drive growth and margin upside from 2019 onwards.

Software companies trade at a median of 15x 2017E and 14x 2018E EBITDA. Investor place giant premiums on higher growth as seen in the rich valuations of fast growing enterprise software companies like Salesforce.com, which has revenue CAGRs in the mid-high 20s and trades at a premium valuation of ~20x EBITDA and ~28x EV/FCF (Cision is trading at 10.5x 2017E EBITDA and 19.3x 2017E FCF) .

We apply a ~10-15% discount to peers to reflect the private equity overhang given GTCR's significant shareholding and value Cision at ~13.0x EBITDA. To be conservative, we assume that revenue and EBITDA growth through 2018 are driven by integration of PR Newswire and do not factor in additional organic growth or growth from "Big Data" initiatives which are expected to contribute significantly to top line and margins post-2019.

In our base case, we think that Cision shares should be valued at ~$15-16 which would mean there is at least 50% upside for the common shares. If Cision is able to deliver on 8% revenue growth in 2019-2020, we think this could be a $20+ stock or a near double from the current price of $10.

The warrants which are trading at $1.60 (each representing one share with an $11.50 strike with redemption if the stock price exceeds $18) could potentially appreciate to $5-6 using reasonable volatility assumptions and also represent a compelling investment opportunity.

Risks to the Thesis

Transaction does not close and CLAC liquidates (which we think is unlikely) which would mean that the absolute downside for the common shares is $10/share based on the cash held in trust

Limited liquidity in Cision's stock and warrants post-deal given GTCR's sizeable ownership may make it hard to enter/exit large positions

Increased competition may drive down ASPs and margins

If Cision is not able to successfully execute its long-term strategy, revenue growth may stagnate

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.