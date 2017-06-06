Destination Maternity: Merger Scenario Reward Far Exceeds No Merger Risk

If All Goes as Planned

On May 23, Alpha Vulture published a great article outlining a merger spread opportunity in Destination Maternity (NASDAQ: DEST) that took an in-depth look into the company's pending merger with Orchestra Premaman (EPA: KAZI). Alpha Vulture outlined the various obstacles that could potentially hinder the merger from closing, and effectively came to the conclusion that the merger was likely to go through.

For those unfamiliar with the merger, in December 2016 the Boards of Directors of Orchestra Premaman and Destination Maternity both unanimously approved the merger between the companies, from which each DEST shareholder will receive 0.515 of an Orchestra Premaman share in the form of American depositary shares, to be listed on the NASDAQ stock market.

Assuming the American depositary shares for Orchestra Premaman trade on par with Orchestra's normal shares (usually insured by the depository allowing the exchange of ADS for the underlying shares), Destination Maternity should currently be trading at only a slight discount to KAZI shares, but as Alpha Vulture explains, such is not the case.

Given June 2's KAZI closing price of €10.28, the current exchange rate of €1 to $1.13, and the merger terms, Destination Maternity shares should be trading at $5.96. As of June 2's close, Destination Maternity shares were trading at $4.58, representing some 30% upside.

But...What If Something Goes Wrong

With each passing day, completion of the merger seems more likely. As recently as June 2, Destination Maternity announced that the merger remains on track to close during DEST's 2017 third fiscal quarter, which starts August 1 and ends October 31. While I certainly agree with the assessment that the merger is more likely than not to close, it is worth evaluating the potential downside if the deal were to fall apart for any number of reasons.

In such a case those who bought DEST shares in anticipation of a merger would be left with a stake in a standalone Destination Maternity at least for the foreseeable future.

Destination Maternity, like much of the troubled retail industry, has fared rather poorly in recent years. The company has sustained five consecutive years of revenue contraction, with the top line falling some 20% from $545 million in 2011 to 2016's $434 million figure. During this stretch, the deterioration in the fundamentals of the company have been across the board. The gross profit margin has shrunk from 54.4% to 52.4%, the net profit margin has slipped from 4.21% to -7.55%, and the EBITDA margin has plummeted from 9.35% to 3.20%.

Meanwhile, the company's cash stock has eroded from $15 million to just $3 million, even after the company returned to debt borrowing in 2016 after holding no debt in 2012, 2013, and 2014. As of January 28, Destination Maternity held some $43 million in combined short and long term debt.

On a purely quantitative basis, Destination Maternity is indistinguishable from the overall U.S. special lines retail industry, comprising of 108 companies, in both capital structure and current valuation. DEST currently has a debt to capital ratio of 41.4% [ debt / (debt + equity) ], right in line with the overall industry's 43.2% figure. DEST trades at a TTM EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.5, while the industry averages 8.1. DEST is, for all intents and purposes, nothing more than your average special line retail company.

There perhaps is some weight to the argument in favor of DEST on a book valuation basis, with DEST trading at a price to book ratio of 1.06 as compared to the industry 3.43 average. Nevertheless, from a numbers standpoint, there does not appear to be anything especially inspiring about the company in comparison to the overall industry.

The overall industry; however, is one many would argue is currently at a cyclical trough. According to Damodaran's database, the overall industry's top line is expected to grow 9.7% per year for the next five years. If DEST's EBITDA were to grow at this pace for the next half decade (assuming its contracted margins remain steady), the company's $13.9 million in TTM EBITDA would grow to $22.1 million. Over the past decade, DEST's stock has more or less averaged trading at a 7x EV to EBTIDA multiple, implying an EV of $154.7 million, Backing out the company's $40.2 million in net debt yields a market cap of $114.5 million, which across 14 million shares results in a $8.18 stock price.

This scenario assumes no margin expansion takes place for the sake of being conservative, although it is most always the case that during times of expansion cyclical retail companies are able to reclaim some of the margin lost in the preceding decline.

Even if you position among those who anticipate no such recovery for the predominately brick-and-mortar special line retail industry, Destination Maternity's financial position is not of any major concern. Even with the company's depressed EBITDA figures, the company's $43 million in debt is only 3.2x TTM EBITDA, with repayment dates spaced out over the next five years. DEST's ability to maintain its cash flow from operations and EBITDA metrics on the right side of zero, even in such a difficult operating environment, is especially reassuring.

The Takeaway

In the unlikely scenario that Destination Maternity's merger with Orchestra Premaman does not go through, I believe the strong character of DEST as a company provides a limit to downside risk. In some shareholders' eyes, the best-case outcome is for DEST to remain an independent company and allow for the cyclical nature of the retail sector to once again carry the company's stock price higher. In fact, two law firms, Levi & Korsinsky and Brower Piven, have announced investigations into whether the proposed merger is in the best interest of shareholders. Destination Maternity is, after all, asking shareholders to accept about $6 a share and a minority stake in the new company for a stock that as recently as 2014 traded above $30 a share.

Given the probability of the merger closing and the limit to downside risk, I believe Destination Maternity to be worthy of investment.