Gold Has Done It; Now It's Silver's Turn

This thesis is additionally supported by the strong accumulation of silver bullion by Western investors.

High spreading figures, reported by the COT report, may be an indication of much higher silver prices in the nearest future.

The US dollar is probably ahead of the next, rapid deterioration phase; hence, it should support gold and silver prices.

Last week the silver market once again delivered interesting signals but before I discuss these issues let me look at the last week's developments in the precious metals market (and the markets related to precious metals).

Last week developments

The table below shows last week's changes in net positions held by big speculators (mainly hedge funds):

Source: Simple Digressions and the Commitment of Traders Report (the COT report)

Gold and silver

Firstly, big speculators increased their net long bets on gold (adding 7.3 thousand contracts) and silver prices (10.2 thousand contracts added) but both markets are still quite far from a situation described as "excessive optimism". It means that there is still plenty of room for higher gold / silver prices.

10-year treasury notes

Last week big speculators cut their net long positions in 10-year treasury notes futures by 104.3 thousand contracts. However, this market is still hot (or overcrowded) and it looks like betting on higher treasury prices is not the best idea right now:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart above shows the sentiment indicator invented by Simple Digressions. I do not want to disclose the formula for calculating it but, generally, the indicator takes into account such variables as net positions held by commercials and big speculators plus a few statistical formulas.

What is important is the fact that my sentiment indicator quite accurately discloses overbought (with readings close to 100%) and oversold (readings close to 0%) conditions prevailing at the 10-year treasury notes futures market. And now the indicator is indicating the overbought conditions (the last reading is 87.4%) so betting on higher treasury prices (and lower market interest rates) is risky.

Additionally, the takeaway for precious metals investors is that gold and silver are no longer supported by the 10-year treasury notes market.

US dollar

However, gold and silver are still supported by the weaker US dollar. What is more, in my opinion, this support may get stronger in the nearest future. Look at the chart below:

Source: Simple Digressions

The chart shows the US dollar index (the black line) and the total open interest in US dollar futures (the grey area).

As a rule, the total open interest follows the price (in this case the price is the US dollar quotation). For example, when the US dollar strengthens the total open interest goes up because more and more traders follow the upward trend in the US dollar.

However, when the price trend is no longer supported by the open interest (for example, the US dollar is strengthening but the total open interest is going down), it can be an early indication of an incoming trend reversal.

Now, let me go back to the chart. Between early December 2016 and middle April 2017 the US dollar was weakening and the total open interest was going down (the red arrow). I would say that the traders had mixed feeling about the US dollar and some of them withdrew from this market. Hence, lower total open interest.

Then, in middle April 2017 the traders accepted a bearish thesis on the US dollar and initiated significant bets on this thesis. Hence, the total open interest has gone up since that time (the blue arrow) and, as a result, now we have a classic short-term case for the greenback (with the US dollar weakening and the total open interest going up and, in this way, fueling the trend).

Summarizing - the precious metals market is now strongly supported by the US dollar.

Further, if I am correct, gold prices should quickly go above their last resistance at around $1,275 per ounce. Interestingly, the inverted US dollar index has done it before:

Source: Simple Digressions

Above I have plotted gold prices (the upper panel of the chart) and the inverted US dollar index (the lower panel).

To remind my readers, as a rule, the US dollar and gold prices go in the opposite directions but the inverted US dollar index and gold prices go in tandem.

Note that in the beginning of May 2017 the inverted US dollar index broke above its resistance (the violet, horizontal line in the lower panel of the chart) but gold prices did not (they are still below their resistance indicated by the letter A in the upper panel of the chart).

Now, because generally both charts go in tandem it means that gold prices should follow the inverted US dollar index and break above their resistance at $1,275 per ounce (at the time of writing this article gold did already break above that resistance).

Silver

Finally, the silver market. First of all, the silver / gold ratio, a popular measure of the sentiment prevailing among market participants, is back in its medium-term trading range (two horizontal lines marked in red on the chart below):

Source: Simple Digressions

To remind my readers, as a rule, during bull markets in gold the silver / gold ratio goes up (and during bear markets in gold it goes down). A stable silver / gold ratio indicates a neutral market. So, since last summer the entire precious metals market was generally neutral. However, there was one exception - in May 2017 the ratio broke below its resistance (the green arrow) so the gold bugs could feel a little bit uncomfortably…fortunately the ratio spent only a short time below its resistance and now it is back in the range.

Now, a chart the gold bugs should like much - spreading figures:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT report

According to the COT report:

"For the futures-only report, spreading measures the extent to which each non-commercial trader holds equal long and short futures positions…For example, if a non-commercial trader in Eurodollar futures holds 2,000 long contracts and 1,500 short contracts, 500 contracts will appear in the "Long" category and 1,500 contracts will appear in the "Spreading" category"

In my opinion, high spreading figures indicate that big speculators are highly uncertain about the direction the market is heading for (hence, large equal short and long positions held by the traders).

Going back to the chart - now the spreading figure in silver futures is standing at the highest reading since the beginning of the current bull market in silver (the red circle), which started in the beginning of 2016. I think it is a very important event because high spreading figures very often precede large price movements. What is more, these large price movements have the same direction as the current trend. Let me summarize these observations:

Since the beginning of May 2017 silver prices have been in an upward trend

Now the spreading figure stands at the highest level since the beginning of this bull cycle in gold

The next move in silver prices should be "UP" (continuation of the trend) and "Strong" (high spreading figure).

Silver bullion market

Last but not least. Below I have plotted two charts showing silver flows reported by JP Morgan's (NYSE:JPM) warehouse at the COMEX and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV):

Source: Simple Digressions

Notice high silver inflows to JP Morgan's warehouse - since the beginning of 2017 as many as 27.7 million ounces of silver have been added. Generally, each month the bank or its clients (or both) were adding fresh ounces of silver.

On the other hand, there were generally no inflows of silver to SLV (since the beginning of 2017 SLV reported an outflow of 0.8 million ounces of silver).

Well, I realize that this data is a little bit confusing but I think that part of silver inflows reported by JP Morgan mirrors the silver outflows from SLV. For example:

On June 5, 2017 JP Morgan reported an inflow of 1.26 million ounces of silver

On that day SLV reported an outflow of 1.23 million ounces of silver

Of course the silver that was added to JP Morgan warehouse was not the silver coming from SLV (silver added to the warehouses approved by the COMEX must come from certified refineries only) but the balance between SLV and JP Morgan's flows is nearly neutral.

Anyway, the joint flows reported by JP Morgan and SLV are positive this year (26.9 million ounces) so the thesis that silver bullion is being accumulated by big Western investors is supported by the facts.

