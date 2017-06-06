Covisint: A Bird In The Hand...

Depending on how this plays out, it's likely worth holding around $2.45, given a quick scheduled closing and the long-shot possibility of a higher bid.

But on an enterprise value, there's a decent premium - and it would seem highly likely that the multiple activists in COVS are behind the sale to Open Text.

A $2.45 per share buyout offer for COVS does seem a bit disappointing at first blush, particularly in conjunction with what looks like a solid Q4 report.

I'll admit I was disappointed to see that Covisint (NASDAQ:COVS) agreed to sell itself for $2.45 per share to Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX). I took a long position back in January, since it seemed likely that a sale was coming at some point. But I thought a price near or even above $3 was a possibility, and it appears I'm not alone in expecting, or at least hoping for, a higher price. A few shareholders have expressed their displeasure in the comments of Equitable Research's fine November 2016 article (which helped tip me to the COVS story).

After reviewing the Q4 report and considering the offer, however, I think the price is reasonable, if still a bit lower than I might have hoped. Covisint still had a long way to go on its own - and it looks as if the company made a concerted effort to find potential acquirers. Given that the deal is expected to close relatively quickly, I'll hold my shares through closing assuming they don't trade at a premium to the offer price. A modest termination fee still implies the possibility of Open Text being outbid. But that seems a long shot at this point - $2.45, for better or for worse, seems like the best COVS shareholders can hope for.

Q4 and FY17 Numbers

My first instinct in seeing the headline numbers for Covisint's Q4 - including non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 and a 5% decline in revenue - was that the quarter, on its own, might have bumped COVS up near $2.45. But I'm not sure the quarter was nearly as strong as the EPS number, in particular, suggests - and overall, FY17 was decent, but hardly spectacular.

As far as EPS goes, Covisint management pointed out on a brief Q4 conference call that the company benefited from accounting adjustments relative to a bonus plan. That aside, adjusted EBIT was actually about breakeven, against a ~$340K loss in the year-prior quarter. A 5% revenue decline was a sequential improvement; sales were down 8.5% through the first nine months. And a decision to walk away from low-margin revenue in the healthcare space drove a good chunk of the decline both in the quarter and the year.

But looking at FY17 as a whole, Covisint made some progress - but had a lot of work left to do. Revenue declined 7.6%; but even excluding healthcare vertical revenue, per figures from the 10-K, sales were basically flat. Automotive revenue - the company's core vertical - was 54% of sales in both years, implying a year-over-year decline. Sales through a partnership with Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) did rise ~8% (again based on 10-K figures), but the company wrote in the 10-K that Cisco "has been undergoing significant internal reorganization, and Cisco has not informed the Company of its plans for selling its Service Exchange Platform to its customer base."

That's one large potential concern - and was heading into the quarter. The problem for a tiny company like Covisint - enterprise value $66 million, FY17 revenue ~$70 million - that partners with a giant is that it needs Cisco far more than Cisco needs it. And while the partnership has a contract with General Motors (NYSE:GM) that one would think Cisco wants to keep, it leaves 42% of Covisint revenue at some level of risk.

But the most concerning aspect of FY17 was the company's New Annualized Subscription Revenue figure, or ASR. Less than two years ago, Covisint announced on the Q2 FY16 conference call that it had hired 20 account executives, each with a target of $1 million in annual subscription revenue and a primary focus on new customers. Over the last two years, however, ASR has declined from $14.3 million to $9.3 million to just $4.8 million in FY17.

That's a meager figure against $26.8 million in GAAP sales and marketing spend for the year (including ~$300K in stock-based comp). And it's a huge problem for the long-term bull case based on Covisint's potential exposure to IoT and the connected car. Covisint's size seems to be a huge problem.

Gross margin did improve one point on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter - but was still flat for the year. But the company spent ~38% of revenue on sales and marketing and added roughly six points of revenue growth from new customers. That seems to strongly imply a significant scale problem for Covisint as a standalone - and very well may have provided additional impetus for a sale of the company.

Is A Higher Bid Coming?

The two obvious questions in any M&A situation are: 1) whether the deal will be approved and 2) whether a higher bid might be coming.

From here, approval seems likely, even with some shareholders expressing disappointment. There are three activists involved in COVS, who combined owned nearly 22% of shares as of the end of FY16, with Dialectic Capital Management appearing to have a modestly larger stake, while Fidelity owns another 14.8%. Shareholder approval is the only contingency to the deal (Open Text is funding the purchase out of cash), and the institutional holdings seem to make approval exceedingly likely. An agreement between Dialectic and Covisint resulted in the election of three new independent directors, and it's difficult to believe those directors weren't in some sense aware of the wishes of Dialectic and fellow activists Elliott Management and Vector Capital Management.

As far as a higher bid goes, CEO Sam Inman said on the Q4 call that the deal was a "culmination of a thorough and fulsome review of our strategic options conducted...over the last several months." It certainly seems like Covisint explored numerous possibilities, and with the activist effort going back to last year the fact that Covisint was willing to sell itself was no secret.

Another bid is possible, at least in theory. The termination fee, per the merger agreement, is $3.85 million, or less than $0.10 per COVS share. That's not an insurmountable roadblock for an interested acquirer. On an enterprise basis, Covisint is selling for ~1x sales - hardly a huge multiple.

But again, this seems to have been a relatively thorough, and relatively public, process. And while a 23% premium sounds somewhat modest, the cash on the balance sheet represents about one-third of the transaction price. The premium on an enterprise value basis is 46%, as management pointed out. From that standpoint, the price isn't as disappointing as it seems. And using a revenue multiple somewhat glosses over the fact that Covisint is a nearly two-decade-old company (it was created by GM and other automakers during the dot-com bubble) that's never really created much in the way of traction. There are opportunities for the platform going forward - but plenty of competition as well, and a clear risk that Covisint would have been unable to capitalize on those opportunities on its own.

From here, $2.45 - a price higher than the stock traded at any point during FY17 - is a decent outcome. I don't expect a higher bid to come, but given an expected close in late July or early August (per COVS management on the Q4 call), I plan to hold my shares at the offer price or below. The possibility of another bid - as unlikely as I believe it to be - is worth holding for the ~2 months through close.

But should I hold my shares, I plan to vote in favor of the merger. I would have liked a better price; but a bird in the hand is better than two in the bush. The Q4 numbers mean concerns about Covisint's ability to compete on its own remain valid. The involvement of activists - including Elliott, who has successfully agitated for sales of much larger companies like Qlik Technologies and LifeLock - and the extensive sales process implies that Covisint made the best deal it could, or close. A bigger premium would have been nice - but a 20%+ return isn't worth risking.

