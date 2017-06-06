Thor: A Hidden Gem Set To Motor Higher

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) was once a name that was rather thinly covered name here at Seeking Alpha, with just a few articles on the name, several of them are my own. After my coverage, when I first told you to strike while the iron is hot, we saw the stock more than double. You're welcome. Now coverage has picked up with a few more authors offering their thoughts. The name is no longer a hidden gem that was a cash cow for the select few that did take the chance. However, a somewhat disappointing quarter earlier this year, the stock fell heavily, offering a buying opportunity. I said that if you could get the name under $100 to do some buying. For those of you who are new to my work, or new to this name, many of you will recognize Thor Industries' products. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of recreational vehicles and related parts in North America. I am behind the name because I view the continued depression in oil prices and reduction in unemployment as boons for the industry. That said, it appears Thor is about to return to its winning ways.

In the just reported fiscal third quarter, Thor saw records made. Sales were $2.01 billion, up 57% from last year, as sales of towable and motorized RVs offered growth and the company further recognized incremental revenue from acquisitions. Gross profit margins dipped slightly to 14.6% in the quarter but this was anticipated because of acquisition related dilution and changes in product mix. However, gross profit was up 46% and net income skyrocketed to $111.3 million, or $2.11 per share. The company delivered a strong quarter. Both the top and bottom line beat estimates, with earnings beating by a strong $0.23. My thesis is playing out and those who struck when the iron was hot continue to reap profits.

Digging more into the sales numbers, we see that towable RV sales were up 53% from the $934.6 million last year to $1.43 billion this year. Motorized RV sales saw strong growth. They came in at $549.9 million for the quarter, up 79% from the $307.6 million reported last year. One of the items I like to look at in this type of business is where its backlog stands. Why is that? Well, backlogs are an interesting variable, which represent demand and the ability to fulfill orders. So let us take a look here.

I should clarify, as backlogs can represent both high demand, but also an inability to meet the demand. I am of the opinion that Thor is in a position that reflects both components, but leans toward higher demand. That said, the backlog increased year-over-year and did so noticeably. Consolidated backlog more than doubled from last year at the end of the quarter and was $2.36 billion. Towable RV backlog increased 115% to $1.56 billion, while Motorized RV backlog rose 142% to 796 million. The company acknowledged in the past that it now has an increased production capacity. Much of this backlog represents the inclusion of Jayco's backlog, as well as increased demand for other produces. Speaking about the quarter, Bob Martin, Thor President and CEO, stated:

"We continue to see strength in the RV market, as dealers and consumers remain optimistic and the prospects for continued industry growth remain strong. RVs provide exceptional value to consumers, allowing them to enjoy time with family and friends experiencing the many great outdoor spaces in North America at an affordable price point for the average family. Consumers continue to find new uses for RVs. From youth sports and tailgating, to festivals and concerts, they are able to enjoy their RVs over a longer season than many other recreation alternatives. All of these factors are driving the growing demand for our products. As an industry, and at Thor in particular, we continue to make strides in bringing new consumers into the RV lifestyle. This focus has driven an expansion in our customer base which has contributed to our strong top line growth and, while margins may be modestly suppressed on the more affordably priced units, to our bottom line as well. As we continue to focus on producing RVs that appeal to an ever broader base of consumers, we remain very optimistic for the long-term growth of Thor. Over time, we anticipate this short-term trend will translate into longer term demand for higher priced units as customers adopt the RV lifestyle and eventually trade up from entry-level units to mid-level and even high-end units. With the surging popularity of our RVs, and the RV lifestyle in general, we have seen a significant increase in demand for our products, particularly our wide array of affordable travel trailers and motorhomes. As a result of this significant increase in demand, we continue to expand capacity in a prudent, measured approach that will allow us to be nimble and flexible as market conditions and product demand change. Currently, we have new plants or expansion projects underway at nearly every Thor subsidiary, which will begin contributing to our overall production capacity in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and early fiscal 2018. As Thor and other industry players add capacity, the labor market in Northern Indiana, particularly in Elkhart, has become more competitive as we compete for qualified workers in an area with low unemployment. Our team's foresight into this issue has resulted in several initiatives designed to minimize the impact of the labor challenges. When possible, we have focused our expansion efforts in outlying areas, such as Howe, Middlebury and Goshen, Indiana, where we can draw from a different geographic labor pool."

One line stands out to me. I am talking about the significant increase in demand which will result in the company expanding capacity with new plants or expansion projects underway at nearly every Thor subsidiary. These expansions will increase production capacity in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and early fiscal 2018. That is a win.

Overall, the company saw strong gains across the business. Moving ahead I would like to see margin expansion. The company is setting up for continued record revenues. On the bearish side, I will repeat what I have heard. I have hear things like the degree of sales and earnings beats against analyst estimates is declining (is this even a thing?). There are concerns oil prices are going higher, yet oil is below $50 again. There are concerns that costs are becoming high for the company pressuring margins. Some truth to this but this is mostly stemming from acquisition related issues. There are concerns the overall market is too high and a broader pullback is approaching. The same can be said of any stock. I simply do not see bearish momentum here. All of these so-called 'concerns' are creating a good entry point for a name that is set to deliver strong returns in 2017. I remain a bull.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in THO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.