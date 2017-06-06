Market Volatility Bulletin: Volatility Picks Up, But Still Very Low

A look at what may be a large driver of why volatility may be so low in today's environment.

The morning has given back approximately a third of last week's gains; vol is up, but not to any alarming degree.



CNBC: 9:45 EST

Stock index futures struck a bearish note in the overnight session, with investors appearing to go risk-off to reflect Middle East tension as they awaited Washington testimony later in the week. Just after market open, that bearish movement has been mitigated, with buyers entering aggressively at Friday's lows.

Gold and the highly correlated Japanese Yen are trading higher by roughly 1% each, as international markets largely sold-off overnight as well.

Spot VIX moved higher overnight, topping out at 10.55 as ES futures hit their lows at 2426.75.

CNBC: Monday Close

US stock (NYSEARCA:DIA) indexes finished little changed on Monday, in one of the lowest volume sessions of the year. The S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) sported a 5-point range, and finished lower by 12 basis points. Commodities moved only slightly more on the day, with gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures moving 0.15% higher, and crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures selling off about $0.30.

Source: SectorSPDR

Most of the S&P sectors closed red for the day, with industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) leading the way lower. Though energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) posted the largest gain with a 0.18% rise, no sector managed to move meaningfully higher.

Shout-Out

Today we highlight recent work from fellow SA contributor The Heisenberg. One of his most recent pieces, How Much Longer Can We Depend On Tech?, discusses an interesting aspect of our current market. Apart from the fairly typical high valuation argument, Mr. Heisenberg takes issue with the market due to how seemingly concentrated returns have been this year, and compares that with years past.

Beginning with the above chart, the author notes right off the bat that so far in 2017, just 10 stocks are responsible for nearly 50% of gains in the S&P 500. Further, he states that in years where the S&P 500 has finished up 5% or more, on average the top 10 stocks have contributed only 30%, a meaningful difference.

Next, Mr. Heisenberg quotes a Goldman Sachs analyst, who states that what we're essentially seeing is mutual funds, hedge funds, and others turning active management into simply being overweight whatever is driving benchmarks. Needless to say, having such a large percentage of wealth in so few stocks is a recipe for disaster.

In closing, the author states the following:

You can take that for whatever it's worth, but I think the more important takeaway here is simply that it isn't clear how much longer we can depend on just a few names (or on one sector) when it comes to sustaining a rally that's already facing myriad headwinds.

Thoughts on Volatility

Though we are seeing the beginnings of a potentially meaningful uptick in volatility during the overnight session, the current market is such that it is likely to be short-lived. After closing just about 10-flat in yesterday's session, spot VIX moved as high as 10.55, or up 5% during the overnight trading. VX futures are trading slightly higher as well, with F1 (JUNE) approaching the 12-handle, while F2 (July) up to 12.75.

We've commented quite frequently on the recent state of volatility, but came across a client-note from JP Morgan yesterday which offered a different look at what's helping to compress market volatility.

The chart above shows that nearly $5 trillion in excess cash is still sitting on the sidelines, with buyers looking to deploy some of this cash on market downturns. While this is down by nearly half from just before the US Presidential Election last November, it is still well above levels held since the early 90s.

From Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, JP Morgan managing director of global market strategy:

This excess cash acts as a backstop for financial assets, both bonds and equities, because any correction is quickly reversed by investors deploying their excess cash to buy the dip… effectively downside risk and volatility are suppressed, low levels of vol are typically seen in the mid phase of an economic or market cycle.

We find this information telling for a few reasons. Chiefly, if we are assuming a correlation between market returns and excess cash deployed, we may be looking at the potential for another 10%+ surge above the market's already inflated values if investors deploy the remainder of excess cash over the near-term.

Also, if Mr. Panigirtzoglou is correct in his assessment of where we are in the current market cycle, we may have another several years of compressed volatility before we see a meaningful bear move.

We're seeing a pick up in organic at-the-money vol this morning at all three recorded expiries. As noted with VIX-style volatility, who knows whether there's much sustainable here, but at least we're seeing something.

Remember, we price out vol each day in terms of straddles in part to counter the notion that low-vol is all about "complacency" in the sense that "nobody is afraid anymore". While that is largely true, it is equally true that in a low-vol environment nobody is excited about meaningful upside either. At-the-money straddles are agnostic as to direction; they profit from "big moves" either to the upside or the downside. As such, low straddle prices is a reflection in the options market of saying "not much is going to happen period - up or down". Of course, this can be incorrect. But it's good information to keep apprised of.

As far as a trade idea, it could be interesting here to trade the 2440 weekly monthly quarterly time fly; buy the monthly, sell the weekly and quarterlies.

Tracking the Trade

Last week, we will began a new trade to track. Earlier last week, we had a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

Normally, when we track a trade, we follow it for two weeks or so. Now there is nothing to say that we couldn't do two weeks for this trade as well. But what we've decided is that we will follow this trade (with a couple of modifications along the way) over the next quarter or so.

What we'll likely do is track this trade for a week or so and then head over to something else, keeping an eye on this every so often.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational more than anything else. It could be interesting to see how a position like this plays out.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out May 31)

Pierr04 seems to like this trade predominantly on the basis of the possibility of its strong vega exposure. Naturally, with 50:1, there is the potential for a lot of positive delta also.

Tactics

We modified Pierr04's suggestion quite significantly when we initiated last Friday.

Below is what his suggested trade (we'll call it the baseline) looked like at initiation.

As you can see, there is a lot of upside vega, gamma, and delta on this trade. Furthermore, the theta is very powerfully negative, even here at the current level. This makes sense, as there are 50 upside options experiencing time decay against just one option providing relief. Granted, the 50 are far away and the one is close. But as of Jun2 theta was killing this trade at $1.38 a day; the theta is even stronger today at -$1.84, due to the fact that ES is higher now than when we took the screenshot above on Friday.

From a tactical standpoint, we took issue with two other aspects of this initiator. First, it isn't that common to get a big generalized implied vol lift as the market moves higher. Now granted, what can and does happen is that skewy cheap calls take on new life as what was formerly out-of-the-money comes nearer to the money.

Above you can see the current level of skew on the September series. There is a difference, but it's not necessarily huge. To get the big ramp-up out of vega, we think you need a bit more skew than this.

On the other hand, if the S&P hangs out here for any length of time, the existing skew gets worse, harming the position.

The bid-ask on the trade looks terrible, but you could chop it up into smaller pieces and do better. In fact we did so last Friday when we initiated our trade.

The way we got our very real modification of this trade started was to sell the Jul7 2340 2450 strangle:

Theta on this is +62; this more or less cuts the theta from the baseline trade in half. It also significantly reduces the vega at this particular level in the ES. It neutralizes the delta as we are closer to the call than to the put. As of the time of this writing, the strangle has gone basically nowhere in terms of price: $18.25 mid. This is because the underlying ES is up a few handles from where we sold it, but there has also been some time decay; they've canceled one another basically perfectly.

Next we bought 30 (not 50) of the Aug18 Sep15 2600 calendar spread. While still containing a positive delta, this mutes down all our volatility exposures. First because we did 30 and not 50; second because we did calendars vs. naked calls.

What this means in practice is that any changes to pricing in the 2600 area are going to be less sensitive than what we see in the baseline. Over the last few days, that region has actually caught something of a bid (markets seeing potential for continued upside?).

Our calendar spreads did appreciate to the tune of about $.25 a piece (x30). The raw calls on the other hand appear to have appreciated by about $.40 a piece (x50).

Bear in mind, however, that while our initiation is far more muted, the trade (ex strangle) costs a mere .27 a day in theta at present; with the strangle the theta is actually positive.

In short, the baseline trade needs to work. And it needs to work reasonably quickly. Our trade offers nowhere near the upside, but it is a far more patient trade that we can gradually layer into.

We'll freely admit that our trade has far less positive delta to it at present. So if the market leaps higher, the initiated trade will lag severely behind the baseline. On the other hand, unless ES absolutely plunges (remember we sold a strangle?), our trade will hold up much better than the baseline in the event of a pull back.

Conclusion

Soon enough we'll continue layering into our position. More likely than not that will entail buying a couple calendar spreads a day to reach our "50" mark, which will put us somewhat more on par with the baseline.

To say the least, ours was a very different way to open the position. We'll gradually consider how to modify this position, based on what the market gives us. The profile on virtually everything is far calmer in our version than the baseline - but that is not necessarily good or bad. Given that we'll be watching this position over several weeks, it should provide some interesting points of comparison.

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money." We seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

