Caterpillar - Great Performance Thanks To Asia

Caterpillar CAT is shining again after being in trouble for quite some time. The stock price is currently close to an all-time high after almost doubling since the first quarter of 2016. The rally was fully backed by accelerating leading indicators like the ISM index. However, the question remains: is hard data also accelerating? How is Caterpillar doing?

Caterpillar's sales and revenues increased from 9.5 billion USD in Q1/2016 to 9.8 billion USD in the first quarter of 2017. This is equal to a 3.16% sales increase which is not what I expected given the power of the growth rally (ISM index).

Profit per share even declined from 46 cents to 32 cents. However, those numbers include restructuring costs. Caterpillar incurred 752 million USD worth of restructuring costs. Mainly because of the Gosselies plant closing in Belgium. Those costs are mainly severance costs and asset impairment charges as the company clarified in their statements.

EPS ex restructuring costs came in at 1.28 USD which means that EPS doubled in the first quarter. Those are the numbers investors want to see. Especially because of the massive stock rally and accelerating leading indicators.

So, let's look where Caterpillar's profits and sales were generated. Construction industries added 4.1 billion Dollars in sales which is about 45% of all sales. Revenues grew at 2.5% which is a bit less than the company's average. Segment profits increased 195 million Dollars which is 44.3% higher than one year ago. Mostly because of favorable price realization and Asian demand. North America suffered a bit because of dealer inventory changes which could be partially offset by favorable price realization.

Resources industries account for about 18% of all sales and were able to increase sales by 21.4% which pushes a 96 million loss up to a 158 million profit. This increase was mainly due to strong mining activities, backed by higher commodity prices. Note that I have mentioned the mining industry a few times in my ISM/NMI articles. Mining companies were extremely optimistic after commodity rally which finally resulted in higher machinery/equipment orders as we witness in this report.

Energy and transportation saw a 3% sales increase and a solid 34.6% profit gain. It seems that oil and gas activities were the main driver behind the surge with flat sales in the power generator, industrial and transportation segment. I was a little bit disappointed after reading this. Mainly because three out of four segments seem to ignore the growth acceleration trend which increases the dependence on oil and gas activities when it comes to sales growth.

What I found interesting and quite worrisome, is that the US only showed growth in the energy and transportation sector. Construction industries declined 7% while resource industries lost 1%. Both are heavily underperforming Caterpillar's average sales while North American energy and transportation sales are outperforming (which is mainly due to oil and gas). Asia was able to offset both declines with multi-digit growth in both construction industries and resource industries.

This perfectly displays the recent growth trend which was caused by Chinese leveraging, although I did not expect to see the weak performance in the United States.

Caterpillar's outlook has three bullish points. Business confidence, global growth and higher backlog orders. On the other hand, we see competitive pricing, commodity and oil volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and retail stats.

Conclusion

Caterpillar proves once again that it is a valid trading vehicle. Sales are up since the start of US growth acceleration with growth in every industry. On top of that, we see solid cost reduction to boost efficiency in a highly competitive industry.

The bad news is that China is mainly responsible for Caterpillar's growth. This is no surprise since China was the main reason of the commodity rally. This is also a huge risk since China has started to deleverage.

In other words, Caterpillar fully deserves the recent rally, but I am cautious about the situation in China.

On a side note, please let me know if you like my new style of combining bottom-up research and my macro findings.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.