'Let's Hope Rates Are Wrong': One Bank's Warning To Equity Bulls

Because if rates are right, then "the rest of the FICC space, let alone equity markets, are mispriced.".

Another day, another warning from a major bank about the market's most glaring disconnect.

The warnings just keep rolling in and they keep getting more and more explicit.

On Tuesday, Goldman contrasted what the bank called a "hope"-driven S&P rally above 2,400 with a "reality"-based forecast for a 6% decline by year-end.

Well, in a similarly ominous note, BofAML writes that this market exhibits an "internal inconsistency" that is "not sustainable."

That inconsistency is between what US rates (NYSEARCA:TLT) are saying about the prospects for the global economy and what US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) are conveying.

As a visual reminder, here's what that "inconsistency" looks like:

And here's BofAML's not-so-subtle assessment:

Yes, "lets," because if the rates market is right, well then that means that everything else is mispriced. And I do mean everything. Here's an excerpt from the note:

Rates and equities are pricing two very different scenarios for the US and the world economy more generally. Rates are pricing a very slow pace of Fed hikes and the end of the tightening cycle after only one more hike next year, with a relatively high probability for a US recession. Equities, on the other hand, are the only Trump trade still alive and, at all-time highs, are pricing fast growth ahead. Implied market volatility is also at historic lows, suggesting no concern about a sharp adjustment. US data is mixed and do not give a clear indication of whether rates or equities will have to adjust. The FX market is more consistent with what the rates market is pricing, or the USD should have been stronger, in our view.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that is common sense and there simply is no other way to read what's going on unless you want to resort to methods that aren't based on traditional ways of looking at cross-asset correlations.

Do note the bit about US data being "mixed" and "not giving a clear indication of whether rates or equities will have to adjust."

As it turns out, when the US econ data began to roll over in earnest earlier this year, stocks did indeed try to adjust lower. But according to a really interesting Deutsche Bank note, the corporate buyback bid saved the day, resulting in a tug-of-war that created a range-bound anomaly that's only occurred 8 other times in the past 89 years.

Here's the macro data rolling over (left pane) and the flows data reflecting that reality (right pane):

(Deutsche Bank)

Here's the still-evident buyback bid:

(Deutsche Bank)

And finally, here's the anomalous range-bound trading along with a visualization of the historical context:

(Deutsche Bank)

According to the bank's uber-bullish Binky Chadha, the macro data will ultimately turn up, catalyzing further gains in the S&P.

That would effectively prove that it's the rates market which will need to adjust to reflect the more positive outlook.

Of course if Chadha is wrong, it throws cold water on pretty much everything else, and on that note, I'll leave you with one last quote from BofAML:

If the US rates market is right, then the rest of the FICC space, let alone equity markets, are mispriced.

