Is Amazon Still A Buy?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an amazing story.

That is indisputable. Management is solid. The business plan is solid. Consumers love the company. But at over $1,000 a share is there any value left? Less than a year ago Amazon was selling for under $700 a share and analysts were predicting $1,000 a share as a price target. Many doubted the likelihood of that occurring, but as I type this Amazon is selling for $1,011 a share. It has met the price targets of many analysts. It now seems like a good time to see if there is still potential for further price appreciation, or is it time to sell? Let's look at some of the sub currents driving the stock price.

Everyone knows just how successful Amazon has been in selling to consumers. What is not discussed as much is Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As extracted from Amazon's most recent SEC filed 10-Q filing,

Operating income for Amazon was $1.05 billion. Of that, 88% ($890 million) was from AWS services.

Total Amazon Net sales and operating income:

Amazon Web Services broken out:

Revenues for AWS were $3.66 billion. This represents only 15% of Amazon's total revenues of $23.73 billion.

I will leave it up to you to decide if generating 88% of their income from a portion of the business that generated only 15% of revenues is good for the future and if it is sustainable. What it does do however is spotlight the fact that the other segments of the company (primarily product sales to consumers) are not the cash cow that many think they are. With 85% of Amazon sales generating only 12% of Amazon's operating income this segment needs to be scrutinized more closely.

The Competition

The competition is heating up at an unprecedented level.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is now offering free two-day shipping with no membership required, online grocery ordering and pickup, and has even started free associate delivery of online purchases to your home. Wal-Mart experienced a 63% increase in their e-commerce sales in their Q1 2018 earnings announcement as reported by the company. Clearly Wal-Mart is no longer taking a passive roll.

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is now aggressively promoting mass email discounts for online purchases of up to 65% to entice shoppers to shop at jcp.com. Despite these deep price cuts JCP actually reported improved gross margins up .10 basis points to 36.3% this past quarter so the aggressive pricing strategy will likely continue for the foreseeable future.

As much as people may enjoy shopping online, there is still a demand for brick and mortar stores. Whether it be from people who do not want to use the internet, can not afford to be online, or simply have a desire to see touch and feel before buying, Wal-Mart, J.C. Penney and others will never disappear. Yes they may exist with a smaller footprint but the prediction of their demise is greatly exaggerated.

So why do people love Amazon stock so much? Simple. They believe in Jeff Bezos and his ability to deliver. Ever since 2000 when Mr. Bezos managed to save Amazon (via a debt offering) from a cash crunch that had Amazon just months away from bankruptcy, the balance sheet has been shored up and Amazon has never looked back.

Short Interest

The nosebleed levels at which Amazon stock has been selling have attracted the short sellers.

With over 4.6 million sharescurrently being short as reported by shortsqueeze.com there is little doubt that the shorts are in a world of pain. They are also undoubtedly part of the reason for the daily ascent in Amazon's stock.

The Analysts

As the stock price has appreciated the price targets for Amazon have also been moving higher. As reported here, analysts are still predicting further gains.

At the current price of $1,011 and an average analyst earnings estimate of $15.25 for this year the forward PE is 66. Using the average price target of the analysts of $1,096 the forward PE is 71. These ratios are most often associated with small start up companies or companies recovering from distressed earnings cycles, not record sales and earnings of mega companies. The recent rise in the stock however has not gone unnoticed by all. There have been a few underperform calls in the past month by some brokerage houses.

So what does it all mean?

Conclusion

There has been no stopping the train known as Amazon. Given the significant appreciation of the past year, it may be prudent to take some profits off the table. In our opinion, it is likely to expect Amazon to underperform the major market indices for the remainder of 2017.

