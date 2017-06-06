AMD: All 480-580 Graphics Cards Sold Out Nationwide

We recently wrote an article that scratched the surface of the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) GPU shortage. This shortage has been brought on by the sudden increase in various crypto-currency values. In this article we will explore what crypto currency is, how this is a short-term mania, and how both AMD and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stand to benefit in different ways.

Crypto Currency

A big movement exists called crypto currency and this allows your GPU to "mine" for solutions to math problems. Typically one joins a pool of other miners and they share in the compensation for finding solutions via the graphics card. The value in this is debatable but in the end people will pay money for the coins the miners receive and really that is all that matters for many people. Recent spikes in price have brought new miners (and old miners such as myself) out of the woodwork to join in. As additional computational power joins the difficulty level to solve the math will be adjusted to compensate, thus lowering miners profits. But that is not AMDs problem. They provide the shovels and pick axes via the GPUs to the miners.

High Demand

Demand for AMD cards is currently very high. First let's look at historic values for the AMD 470x since that seems to really display the mania that is happening. Looking at historical graphs we can see that the AMD 470x has recently sold for $170 even dipping to the $150 range briefly in late March. Looking at the chart we see prices spike for the third-party new market but this does not show the overwhelming demand for AMD cards... and the mania. Moving on to eBay completed listings for the 470x we see prices in the mid 300s with one enterprising buyer even dropping $438.90 for an AMD 470x (and shipping was $38). To put this in prospective an AMD 470 should cost around the $170 area. Such high prices are not logical and most likely they are new mining players to the game and have not or do not know about how the difficulty levels will change. Once difficulty levels increase it may make mining much less profitable.

Out of Stock

Looking at Newegg, Amazon, Tigerdirect, SuperBiiz, Bestbuy, Frys, Walmart, and even local mom and pop computer repair shops, we see massive supply constraints. We called Tigerdirect and they confirmed they are 100% out of the 480x series with "we should get a resupply in 2-3 weeks." A call placed to Best Buy was unable to locate any of the higher 400x or 500x series and the representative said "I am unable to place an order for you since we are so backed up."

The Mania Will End

Since the various crypto currencies are spiking in price the difficulty level per coin will also jump up. Those with expensive power costs will be knocked out of the game as it simply will not be profitable to continue. We know first hand. This is what happened to us back in 2011 with Bitcoin. The difficulty level rose so high that our older AMD GPUs simply were not worth the noise and power to run due to decreased profits. The same will happen again. The mania is full blown at the moment but once that difficulty level leaps up it's game over for a lot of the marginal players.

What Does This Mean For Investors?

For both AMD and Nvidia this crypto coin mania is wonderful. AMD has sold out all of its older GPUs and its modern ones. Any inventory issues they might have been harboring on the GPU side are eliminated. This will also impact the bottom line come earnings. By how much is anyone's best guess. It all depends on:

1. How much inventory did they have built up?

2. How much product was floating around in the market?

3. How fast can they have new cards made and shipped worldwide?

4. How long will the mania run?

5. Will crypto-currencies pull back, hold, or keep rising?

Given that Ryzen systems from major OEMs are going to be shipping with AMD GPUs soon it might be safe to say that AMD has a problem of too much demand for the moment.

For Nvidia, they will gain customers who might have gone to AMD since they are unable to actually find a AMD graphics card. Browsing various forums we can already see people selling AMD 470-480 and 570-580 series AMD cards for excessive profits and in turn buying Nvidia 1070s.

Wall Street

We do not think Wall Street has woken up to just how intense the demand for AMD GPUs are yet. Nor have earnings estimates been updated.

It is certainly not reflected in the stock price nor has the short position decreased (although we are due for an update soon in short positions). Note: Since starting this article AMD has increase in price from $10.88 to $11.88.

Our Play

The short camp thinks that Vega and Naples (server CPU) have been baked into the price and for the short term yes maybe they have been. However the GPU demand is an unforeseen wild card that has not been factored into the stock price. Thus we think AMD will display better than expected earnings.

Future earnings projects may have to be updated by various brokerages to account for excessive demand and sales. Currently we are maintaining our Aug $12 calls that we sold on a small portion of our holdings. This will allow us to profit if AMD trades range bound in the short term.

We are also holding Jan 2018 $12 Leaps in case AMD spikes. With the time value in the Jan 2018s we obtain a degree of stability compared to short-term calls. We may open a position via short term calls soon as we think Wall Street will wake up to the demand and bid AMD stock up.

Disclaimer: Options are dangerous. You can easily lose money. If you have no clue what you are doing consult a broker or read several options trading books before diving in. This is not investment advice.