Raytheon: Poised To Capitalize On A New Era Of Militarization

Introduction

Over the last few weeks we have begun analyzing the aerospace industry. We started with Boeing (NYSE:BA), Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and today we continue with Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Raytheon is an international aerospace and defense corporation. It produces technologically integrated combat solutions. It operates in five segments: Integrated Defense Systems, Intelligence Information and Services, Missile Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, and Forcepoint. A full breakdown can be found here.

It is well known for its Tomahawk missiles, used in every major US air campaign since the 1991 Persian Gulf War, and its Patriot missiles that form the bulk of missile defense for 13 nations across the Middle East, Asia and Europe. Raytheon is also two years into a five year, billion dollar deal to Homeland Security to secure government websites.

Raytheon relies heavily on sales to the US government, which represented 67% of total net sales in 2016, with the bulk appropriated to the Department of Defense. The firm's performance is thus largely dependent on American foreign incursions with the balance emanating from international sales. Though this too depends on policy decisions, with sales to overseas nations representing America's changing priorities and a concrete way to reposition its web of international alliances. Notably, arms exports require DSCA notification to, and approval by, Congress; meaning that Raytheon's sales are at the whim of the political process.

Raytheon has a market cap of $46.6B, slightly larger than Northrop Grumman and about half the size of more notable defense stock proxy Lockheed Martin.

Saudi Arms Deal

The key question to come out of the Saudi Arms Deal, is whether this represents a high water mark for Raytheon, or a signal that the tide is shifting continually in its favor. Important context underlying this analysis is that the Obama administration laid the groundwork for much of the current deal. It sold about $115B of US weapons to Saudi Arabia during the last eight years. However, military involvement with the gulf state slowed due to Obama's recalcitrance to become complicit in the Saudis' involvement in suppressing Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Trump deal is worth $350B over 10 years, with $110b of those sales taking effect immediately. The immediate deal consists of letters of offer and acceptance for eight military sales deals worth a total of $12.5B, and 34 memorandum of intent items worth the remaining $95B, the details of which are still being worked out. Lockheed Martin announced that $28B would go to its integrated air and missile defense, combat ship, tactical aircraft and rotary wing technologies and programs, leaving a large balance to be snapped up by Raytheon and others. No details have yet been released on the future deals that will make up the rest of the $350B in sales over the next decade.

Raytheon did not specify how much of this initial amount it would be receiving, but it is set to benefit from purchase of its Patriot missile defense systems and Tomahawk precision-guided munitions, which the Obama administration had previously taken off the table. The deal gestures at would-be buyers of Raytheon's offensive weapons, signaling that the standard of behavior that would prevent arms sales has heightened. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described "like-minded" goals with Saudi Arabia in counterterrorism, stating that "we're very proud of this relationship that we are embarking on with the kingdom".

To exploit this relationship further, Raytheon has announced a Saudi Arabian based venture called Raytheon Arabia, set to contribute directly to the local defense ecosystem. Raytheon is hiring quickly for the new venture and anticipates growth in its Air Defense Systems, Smart Munitions, C4I Systems and Cyber Security of Defense Systems and Platforms. Importantly, this should diminish the company's reliance on US government spending, decreasing its politically driven risk profile in the long run.

The deal also gives insights to the decision making apparatus of this administration. Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, a noted aggressive anti Iran-hawk is exercising greater control over decisions than his predecessors. This administration sees Mattis as a strategic strength, and is willing to devolve power to the Pentagon under his command. Last month's air strike targeted at Syria's Shayrat Airfield, provides further evidence for this, as Mattis sees Iran-backed Assad as a symbol of dangerous Iranian influence in the region. Thus the arms deal can be read as a continuing attempt to bolster Saudi Arabia's status as the natural Sunni counterpoint to Iran in the Middle East - a strategic position no doubt driven by the Secretary of Defense.

U.S. Secretary of Defence James "Mad Dog" Mattis:

What does this mean for the future? An increased willingness for the US to assert itself through its Saudi Arabian proxy in the Middle East, and use this alliance to aggressively fight terrorism through a less restrained approach to weapon sales and deployment. With Mattis in the driver's seat and Trump unlikely to put on the breaks, a continued ramping up of Middle Eastern armament supplied by the US is likely.

Specifically, for Raytheon, this shift is a boon. Saudi Arabia favors Raytheon's flagship Tomahawk missiles, and these have been proven as effective in the region. Future US involvement here, whether to contain Iran or fight terrorism, is likely to rely on this Raytheon money-spinner.

Europe

With campaign talk taking a turn against NATO, investors in defense companies worried that US led arms spending in the region may cool. These fears though have been quickly ameliorated. The Whitehouse recently announced their intention to include $4.8B for the European Reassurance Initiative, a special fund created during the last administration to protect against Russian aggression. This continues the trend of rising military spending in the region, up from $3.4B last year and $1B in 2015.

Poland represents a prime example of the continued arms buildup in Europe, driven by a fear of increasing Russian aggression. The country has increased its expenditure on its armed forces by a compound annual growth rate of 4.66 percent in local currency. According to a study by Research and Markets, an analysis firm, this makes it one of the largest military spenders in Europe, set to overspend its NATO mandated defense spending target of 2% of GDP. The report estimated Poland defense spending at $53.5B between 2018 and 2022.

While a sustained boost to the US defense industry generally, Raytheon is looking at a particularly large windfall. Warsaw has indicated that it would like to accelerate an agreement to purchase a number of Raytheon's Patriot missile defense systems as part of a commitment to military modernization. This requires Congressional approval so may be delayed, however an agreement in the next couple of years is likely.

Patriot Missile(Source: Raytheon)

Going forward, this is a sign of another positive trend for Raytheon, as Poland's strategy is a departure from the "standard NATO" arms acquisition method of developing their own systems, according to Ian Brzezinski of the Atlantic Council's Centre on International Security. With Russia feeling ever more empowered to increase its influence in the region, other central European countries may feel the need to adopt this strategy of buying systems that are already developed, in order to quickly expand capability. Raytheon will look to capitalize on its systems being the top choice for these nations.

Valuation

In this section, we produce a valuation for Raytheon using comparables analysis. Similar companies operating in the industry have been selected to compare, in this case:

Boeing Co. (BA) Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT).

P/E 2017 EV/Sales 2017 EV/Ebitda 2017 Revenue Growth ('16-'17) Operating Margin 2017 Boeing Co 17.5 1.17 9.69 -2.57 9.94 Northrop Grumman 20 1.84 12.5 2.84 12.7 BAE Systems 17.1 1.1 9.37 10.26 10.1 Textron Inc. 18.4 1.01 9.1 4.4 7.94 Lockheed Martin 21.5 1.77 12.8 6.24 11.6 Raytheon Company 20.5 1.84 12 4.2 13.3 Average (exc. Raytheon) 18.9 1.38 10.69 4.23 10.46

(Source: Simply Wall st)

Raytheon's key numbers are similar to industry averages, though with notably higher margins, the above trends could see these tick up quickly.

Raytheon has a debt/equity of 49% compared to Lockheed Martin's 900% and Northrop's 127%. In an industry driven by big ticket long term contracts, the higher debt/equity of these other companies may be justified. However, when read in the context of Raytheon's other metrics this becomes more impressive. 2014-2015 R&D spending increased by 40%, compared to revenue growth of 1.75%, and in 2016-2017 R&D increased 7.08% compared to a 3.4% growth in revenue. Achieving this level of investment for the future whilst keeping a relatively low debt/equity ratio bodes well for the future. This makes Raytheon relatively less risky, especially in the current environment of rising interest rates which will impact more debt laden competitors more heavily.

A hold on Raytheon also benefits from the company's consistent track record of increasing dividends per share by nearly 10% each year. As a result of these factors, a P/E ratio of 20.5 is appropriate for Raytheon, yielding a valuation of $163.28 per share.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raytheon is in a good position to capitalize on growing demand for military equipment, both in the US and abroad. The recent Saudi Arabian arms deal is a signal that US based defense contractors are going to face fewer obstacles when exporting overseas. Increasing European instability and the continued fight against terrorism will bolster this growth in a range of markets. With these strong positive indicators, we recommend holding Raytheon.

