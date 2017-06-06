Tesla: Ignore AAA, Tesla Insurance Rates Will Eventually Decline

Insurance company AAA has announced that it will be raising insurance rates on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles because the cars get into more accidents than the average and cost more to repair than the average. This is a relevant development for two reasons: 1) It reflects on Tesla's reputation in terms of passenger safety 2) It raises costs for those interested in buying a car manufactured by Tesla. More on these two points in a bit.

AAA is now saying that rates could rise 30% for Tesla owners based on the data it has seen from the Highway Loss Data Institute ("HLDI") and other sources. The company, of course, defended that the data supported this decision while Tesla stated that the reasoning was flawed and that the analysis by the HLDI made incorrect assumptions and came to unfounded conclusions.

Tesla bears will cite this latest news as evidence that Tesla has a lax safety record and that they use their drivers as beta testers and guinea pigs. However, I think the more interesting argument to be made here is the bull case. It would be very difficult to argue that this decision by AAA is good news for Tesla, and I won't be doing that. The news does introduce an interesting conversation about insurance rates, Tesla, and semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous driving. I will address this topic by discussing my take first on the short-term effect and then the long-term future of insurance as it relates to Tesla.

In the short-term, the AAA decision initially seems to make some sense purely based on cost of repair. Tesla's vehicles have a lot of moving parts and replacements for these parts are not as ubiquitous or cheap as, say, replacement parts for ICE vehicles. This is simply a consequence of EVs still being fairly new in an industry that's been dominated by ICEs for a century. Going off that point, most mechanics are trained to repair ICE vehicles as learning to repair an EV wouldn't have been a very fruitful line of work until quite recently.

This is a rationale I can understand from AAA's perspective. The insurer also claims that Tesla's vehicles get into more accidents than the average vehicle. This is an interesting claim because this is not the conventional wisdom when it comes to Tesla. Yes, the falcon-wing doors break and yes there have been issues with the drivetrains among other parts, but getting into accidents more frequently than average? I found this surprising. And the dataset AAA used to justify raising their rates seems to indicate the difference between accident frequency and repair costs for a Tesla and for other vehicles is fairly significant.

As a base, insurance claims on large luxury vehicles, which is how this analysis classifies the Model S, happen 13% more often than average and cost 50% more than average. Claims for the Model S happen 46% more often than average and cost about twice as much. For the Model X, which is classified as a large luxury SUV, claims happen 41% more often than the average of 13% and the claims cost 89% more than the average of 43%.

The apparent takeaway here is that Tesla vehicles get into more accidents and cost more to repair than both the average vehicle and the average vehicle in its peer group. The costs seem to line up with what my expectations were considering the points I mentioned earlier. The frequency however is alarming if accurate. How could Tesla vehicles be involved in so many more insurance claims than other similar vehicles?

Tesla claims that the peer groups are not an accurate representation and therefore the numbers are skewed. The company also states that, while this analysis shows higher frequency of claims and cost of claims, the NHTSA has concluded that getting into an accident in a Tesla has the lowest likelihood of injury. This argument might seem irrelevant to the question of insurance claims, but I think it's an important point for Tesla to make to counter the bear arguments that Tesla does not adequately protect its customers and has lax safety features. This is evidently not the case.

Back to the frequency of claims, there are any number of reasons that could explain why Tesla vehicles are involved in more insurance claims than other similar vehicles. Perhaps Tesla is correct in its assertion that its vehicles are being evaluated in comparison to a poorly assembled peer group. Maybe when Tesla drivers get into an accident they file an insurance claim and blame it on the Autopilot feature, even if it was not the cause of the accident. Perhaps there is some other reasonable explanation that isn't readily visible. However, if the data on frequency of claims is accurate, then I believe AAA is justified in raising rates for Tesla owners, which would be in addition to the intuitive development that EVs cost more to repair than ICEs.

I think the long-term future for insurance rates and Tesla vehicles is much more interesting and more important. It is my opinion that long-term trends in the auto industry will reduce insurance rates across the board, especially for Tesla. There are two primary reasons for this development: 1) semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous driving features will reduce accidents 2) As electric vehicles become the norm, Tesla's vehicles will likely see its cost per insurance claim decline.

Regarding the first argument, it is widely accepted that semi and fully-autonomous driving features reduce the frequency of car crashes. Humans are simply not as good as machines, or at least will not be in the future, at the skills driving requires. In fact, the NHTSA found that Tesla's Autopilot feature has reduced crash rates by an impressive 40%. And this is just a semi-autonomous driving feature. The various sensors, split-second reaction time, impossibility of distraction, and speed-of-light communication between different autonomous vehicles give them a massive advantage over human drivers in terms of safety. These points are laid out well here.

Tesla plans on shipping all Model 3 vehicles with fully-autonomous hardware installed so that when the software to utilize this equipment is fully developed, it can be rolled out swiftly and painlessly. Assuming this occurs and assuming the fully-autonomous software works as intended (I'm sure many bears will have some qualms with making those assumptions) then the rates to insure Tesla vehicles will drop dramatically. Safer driving means fewer accidents, fewer accidents means lower rates. At present, it does not seem as if the benefits of features like Autopilot are being factored into insurance companies' calculations. Tesla has said it is currently working with insurers to make them aware of the cost benefits of semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous features.

While this trend will bring insurance costs down throughout the auto industry, Tesla will be a primary beneficiary due to its current lead in autonomous driving software and ambitious plan to roll out the complementary hardware with new models. Put simply, as vehicles become more autonomous, insurance rates will likely drop due to the increase in safety and decrease in accident frequency. As Tesla is a leader in autonomous vehicle developments, it stands to benefit from this drop in insurance price before other manufacturers and at a higher magnitude than other manufacturers.

I think point two is pretty straightforward in that as the auto industry shifts away from ICEs and towards electric vehicles, the prices of vehicle components will decline. We can already see this development in action with Tesla's Gigafactory aimed at reducing the costs of producing car batteries. As EVs become the industry standard, the parts necessary to build and repair them will become more accessible and therefore cheaper. This will further bring insurance costs down. I think these two rapidly progressing developments will significantly lower the cost of insurance to Tesla owners over the long-term.

One last point I'd like to make regarding the short-term future of Tesla's insurance rates and specifically this AAA decision, Tesla's sticking point and the reason it is the most recognizable and popular EV manufacturer is not because of the attractive price of its vehicles. Tesla sells a brand. The price increase a consumer might see in auto insurance from owning a Tesla likely wouldn't be a factor in a decision to buy or not buy said Tesla. It's immaterial to sales numbers and stock price.

The real reason this is an important topic of discussion is because it introduces the conversation of insurance rates for Tesla vehicles over the long-term and because it reflects on Tesla's reputation. As I've written in this article, I think there is ample reasoning to think that the price of insurance on Tesla vehicles will decrease in the long-term, and I think the argument that this AAA decision reflects poorly on Tesla's safety record doesn't hold water considering the vehicles are still at the top in terms of preventing injuries during car crashes.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.