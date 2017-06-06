Will Embracing E-Commerce Help Express, Inc. Survive The Mall Downturn?

Exploring how the next few years may leave Express as one of the few to survive the mall traffic downturn, and whether the current share price is an attractive entry.

Physical retailers have been getting pummeled as of the last few years, and Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has been no exception to the trend. By now, this is a known fact to almost everyone, which is why taking a closer look at players within the retail space may uncover some overlooked opportunities. Usually, when the market paints an entire industry as unattractive, everything tends to get ignored, and it's pretty safe to say that retail stocks in general are looking like a poor bet at present. With this background in mind, I took a look at some retailers that had a robust financial position, along with ideas in play to survive the downturn, and came up with Express, Inc. Here we'll take a look at why the future for Express may be a bit brighter than some of its competitors.

As a brief intro, Express has been around for 35+ years, IPOing in 2010, and has a focus on selling clothes and accessories to the 20-30 year old demographic. At present, it operates primarily in the United States, with ~638 stores, comprised mostly of retail locations, but with a trend towards outlet stores as it closes and converts existing retail locations as part of its cost cutting and growth strategy.

The Story So Far

Taking a look at the last five years of total annual revenues for Express shows that sales have managed to stay above $2 billion each year, indicating that customers are still buying product from Express quite reliably. However, those sales have not been reaching the bottom line as efficiently as they have in the past. Part of the reason is due to the ongoing price battles between retailers to drive traffic into stores. Margins for Express have been on a downward trend, as more and more promotions have been needed to keep sales numbers afloat and move inventory out of stores. From the recent 2017 Q1 CC:

First quarter net sales were $467 million, a 7% decline from last year with comparable sales down 10%. Merchandise margin contracted by 380 basis points, driven by increased promotional activity due to the challenging retail environment. Buying and occupancy expenses deleveraged by 240 basis points as the first comp decrease led to deleveraging of fixed costs. As a result, first quarter gross margin rate contracted by 620 basis points to 27.2%. The higher than anticipated gross margin contraction was due to the lower comparable sales in the quarter and increased promotional activity.

This piece of news alone isn't anything new or unique. Sales figures were projected to keep declining as fewer people frequent malls to buy their clothes, and margins are going to shrink naturally as a result when the excess inventory needs to be sold off to make room for new arrivals. What matters here is whether management has both a plan, and is in a position to try and change the strategy for the company going forward. In Express' case, it appears like they may have enough flexibility to get through this downturn.

Management's Strategy

I'll start this section by pointing out a couple favourable items that put Express in a fairly stable position to weather this storm. First off is the strong balance sheet, with no debt, and approximately $191 million in cash on hand as of April 29 2017, which accounts for ~ 37% of today's market cap ($6.53/share). Next is the favourable lease situation, with 50% of US retail store leases expiring within the next 3 years. Seeing as lease obligations are the number one fixed cost for retailers, being in a position where you can strategically renew and terminate half of your lease obligations in the immediate future puts you in a position to increase the efficiency of your operations significantly. This also plays into management's push into e-commerce, which is increasingly becoming a larger part of their total sales makeup. As of the most recent quarter, e-commerce made up ~21% of total sales, driving $100 million in revenue out of a total of $467 million in Q1 sales. This represented a 27% increase in online sales compared to Q1 2016, and is an early indication that the push towards more online sales seems to be working. Another key point we saw in the Q1 CC was the exit from Canada, resulting in a closure of 17 stores, and a one time exit cost being applied against quarterly earnings:

I will now address the financial implications of our decision to exit Canada. As a result of our filing under the Company Creditors Arrangement Act on May 04, 2017, Express Canada was deconsolidated from our consolidated financial statements. In 2017, we expect the total impact to operating income to be in the range of $28 million to $34 million, driven primarily by the write down of our investment along with exit cost. In addition, we anticipate related tax benefits in the range of $14 million to $16 million. This will result in a negative impact to net income in the range of $14 million to $18 million or $0.18 to $0.23 per diluted share.

Although this impacts EPS for the current quarters, long term, this will save the company several million dollars per year due to the fact that the Canadian retail stores were operating at a net loss. This type of action shows management is willing to cut losses with failing stores, and should set a precedent when deciding which stores to renew as leases expire over the next 3 years. Although such actions will drive down overall revenues, the bottom line should benefit from a leaner operation.

As a final note, lease obligations are projected to keep declining year over year going forward, with $233 million in lease due in 2017, $200 million in 2018, $185 million in 2019, $173 million in 2020, and $156 million in 2021. This is likely due to the large amount of expiring lease agreements, and should act to offset declining revenues to a degree.

Things To Watch Out For

With the positives being mentioned above, there are a few things that still need addressing. The first is seeing how aggressive management is with closing stores, and how much of the store traffic ends up shopping online or at other nearby Express locations. Based on current data, management is seeing a 25%-35% transfer rate of in store traffic to online/other Express stores when they close a location. I would argue that as long as the store being closed was a net loss overall, it is likely the right move, but losing up to 2/3rds of your sales volume per store closing would hurt quite a bit if your other locations are also operating at a loss. Added to this is the loss of brand presence. With fewer locations and sales, the brand image starts to fade, which could have a long term negative effect if Express hopes to stay relevant in the fashion space. For me, this would be the two trade offs to consider when deciding how to balance brand growth and operational efficiency. Management could run a much higher margin operation by focusing on pure profit, but if too many locations are closed, then the brand would likely fade into irrelevancy over the years.

The next thing to look out for is management's plans regarding their pile of cash. In the past, management has authorized stock repurchase plans, but as of the most recent quarterly filings, it doesn't appear like there is any such plan on the table at present. This is somewhat disappointing, since shares are trading at all time lows. From another point of view however, management may choose to keep a large cash position in order to maintain financial flexibility going forward as it tries to reposition itself in the retail space.

Another area to pay attention to is what other efforts are put in place to raise brand recognition. Recently, Express partnered with Karlie Kloss to bring out a new fashion line and boost the interest of their target demographic. Although this is a good way to help promote the company's products, it is not enough on its own to boost popularity among shoppers. Unlike other fashion companies/retailers, Express does not have a very prominent image carved out for itself, and would need a larger focus on brand development through celebrity partnerships/unique fashion lines to help lift their brand awareness. This will be especially important as more sales shift to online. With malls, you have the benefit of thousands of shoppers passing by your store, and entering it out of curiosity. With online shopping, potential customers are more likely to require a reason to visit your site and see what you have for sale. Without the right campaigns in place on social media (a key advertising area for their demographic) to keep interest levels high, Express could see online growth stagnate.

Summary

Express, Inc. may be one of the few retailers that have a chance of financially surviving the retail downturn and redefining their business structure to accommodate the trend towards e-commerce clothing sales. With a strong balance sheet, continued positive free cash flows, expiring lease obligations, and growth in online sales that seem to be on track with management's expectations, Express is giving itself a chance to weather the storm and return to stable profitability. However, shares have been in freefall the past year, and it's too early to tell how quick the rate of mall closings will continue at. Even if Express appears to be making the right moves, poor sentiment towards this market sector is unlikely to change soon, putting downward pressure on the share price.

