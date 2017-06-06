Buy CVR Partners LP Before Fertilizer Prices Reverse

Many have been short fertilizer equities over the last five years. During this period prices were unfeasibly high and the market was oversupplied. Correspondingly, CVR Partner LP's (NYSE:UAN) shares fell from ~$28-29 to below $4. This was accompanied by its per-share distribution falling from $2.21 in 2012 to zero in 2016. At the time of this writing, shares were trading at all time lows and I believe now is a good time to take advantage of the recent weakness. While it is difficult to locate the true bottom, when nitrogen fertilizer prices rebound I believe CVR is one of the fertilizer stocks that will generate significant upside returns as well as resume distribution payments.

Company Background

I figured I would begin this article with a bit of context around CVR Partners LP's business given the company seems to have been neglected by other Seeking Alpha contributors. CVR Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by CVR Energy. CVR Partners LP has two manufacturing facilities, one located in Coffeyville, Kansas and the other in East Dubuque, Illinois, where it produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products, which mainly includes ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate, or UAN for short, fertilizers.

Coffeyville Facility

The Coffeyville facility began production in 2000 and is the only plant in North America that uses a petroleum coke ("pet coke") gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer. The facility is also strategically located next to CVR Refining's refinery which over the past five years has supplied over 70% of the pet coke consumed by the facility. The company typically buys pet coke from CVR Refining, they purchase 100% of the pet coke produced, for lower prices than they would otherwise pay to third parties. They have been able to source the remainder of pet coke requirements from third parties at market prices. They have a pet coke supply agreement that ends December 2017 and it will be important to monitor their ability to purchase pet coke on comparable terms going forward. Their process allows them to convert the ammonia they produce into UAN, urea ammonium nitrate used as a fertilizer, which demands a premium price. During 2016, about 93% ammonia produced was converted into UAN.

East Dubuque Facility

As a recent development, CVR Partners acquired Rentech Nitrogen Partners on April 1st, 2016 and the primary plant is the East Dubuque fertilizer plant. This plant uses natural gas to produce nitrogen fertilizer and is conveniently located on the Mississippi River and has access to a barge dock for loading purposes. It is worth noting that fluctuations in natural gas prices can impact profitability but more recently CVR has benefitted from the fall in gas prices. Additionally, the facility has the flexibility to vary its product mix depending on seasonality factors, market demand, and pricing. However, sales primarily consist of ammonia and UAN.

Demand, Markets, Seasonality, and Storage

Global fertilizer demand is influenced by a number of factors including grain demand, population growth, dietary changes, and increased consumption of bio-fuels. According to the International Fertilizer Industry Association, from 1974 to 2014 global fertilizer demand grew 2.1% on an annualized basis. Going forward over the 2010 to 2030 period, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations global fertilizer is expected to increase by 34%. Furthermore, developed market populations are transitioning to more protein-oriented diets thereby increasing demand for grain for animal feed. China's wheat and coarse grains production increased an estimated 48% from 2006 to 2016 and is still struggling to satisfy demand. As a result, China increased wheat and coarse grain imports by over 500% over this period, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The United States is also the largest coarse grains exporter, accounting for 32% of global exports as of September 2016.

The fertilizer business is seasonal with the heavy demand periods occurring in spring and fall in the corn belt which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and Wisconsin states as well as in the summer in the the wheat belt which includes Kansas, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas states. The first half of the calendar year tends to have higher net sales, which CVR refers to as the planting season, and the second half of the year tends to have lower net sales, which CVR refers to as the fill season. To meet demand during these periods, they will allow inventories to accumulate and they have capacity to store ~160,000 tons of UAN and ~80,000 tons of ammonia in storage tanks located at their two production facilities. Demand is further impacted by planting and fertilizer application rate decisions on farmers that make decisions based on crop prices, soil conditions, weather patterns, etc.

Competition

Competition in the fertilizer industry is fierce. Price is the determining factor. However, during high demand periods of increased farming activities delivery capacity becomes a material differentiating factor. To best accommodate demand, CVR seasonally adjusts its inventory and owns a leased railcar fleet. Notable competitors include Potash, Agrium, CF Industries Holdings, and Koch Nitrogen Company. Additionally, there is foreign competition from international producers that export to the United States. However, fertilizer is very costly to export with long delivery times which poses a challenge for internationals to compete with a conveniently located producer such as CVR (located in close proximity to the corn and wheat belts). CVR's location within the U.S. farm belt is in many instances closer to the end user than other domestic competitors that incur greater costs in transporting fertilizer over long distances.

Key Operating Statistics

I've included a snapshot of CVR's operating statistics for the past five years. At the very bottom in the market indicators section, you can see how ammonium and UAN prices have declined.

Balance Sheet

In conjunction with the East Dubuque Merger, on April 1, 2016, CVR incurred additional indebtedness. The acquisition was driven by the decision to diversify production processes whereby CVR acquired Rentech Nitrogen Partners, which operated a facility (East Dubuque) that uses natural gas as the main input to produce nitrogen fertilizer. In June 2016, CVR issued $645 million of 2023 notes which was necessary to complete the transaction although was costly in the short term. The merger allows CVR to capitalize on low natural gas prices, as their competitors have been able to enjoy, and to further benefit from a recovery in nitrogen fertilizer prices. However following the merger, as of the first quarter of 2017 interest expenses stood at $15.7 million which is equivalent to just under $0.14 per share. Assuming $0.14 per quarter, this adds up to $0.56 per share for the year 2017 which is not immaterial. For reference, interest payments as of the first quarter of 2016 were just $1.7 million. That being said, throughout the fertilizer bear market CVR has remained cash flow positive and the balance sheet is stable.

Risks

There is risk nitrogen fertilizer prices will continue to fall. CVR incurs significant fixed costs to operate their two plants and if fertilizer prices fall below a certain level profitability and ability to make distributions going forward would be negatively impacted.

CVR primarily produces UAN, urea ammonium nitrate, which has historically demanded a premium over other fertilizers. However, in recent quarters this premium has decreased. Additionally, CVR's pet coke production process employed by the Coffeyville facility served as a competitive edge for cheaper production while competitors used more expensive natural gas. Today's low natural gas prices have taken away some of CVR's advantage from their cost effective pet coke process. However, the East Dubuque plant, acquired in April 2016, uses natural gas to produce nitrogen fertilizer whereby low natural gas prices are beneficial.

For the year 2016, the top five customers accounted for 32% of net sales with the top two customers accounting for 10%. While this is high customer concentration, a single customer loss would not have material operational effects.

Unlike other industries, CVR does not have long-term minimum purchase contracts with their customers. This is industry practice.

The company is exposed to extensive regulatory risk.

While it is difficult to identify a true bottom and prices may be volatile over the next 1-3 months, I believe now is the time to buy CVR Partners ahead of a rebound in nitrogen fertilizer prices. CVR's balance sheet is stable for the near-term if prices remain low, but I believe the stock will generate significant upside returns in the event of a recovery in prices.

