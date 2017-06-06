Pacific Crest Takes A Bite Out Of Apple On The First Day Of The WWDC

A month after downgrading Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) from overweight to sector weight, Pacific Crest did the same thing to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on the first day of the company's widely anticipated 2017 Worldwide Developer Conference.

Is Pacific Crest just trying to make a concerted effort to be contrarian, or are these two powerhouse companies actually running too hot? While I generally stay away from conspiracy theories, there are plenty of arguments for the former. After all, Amazon is up over 7% since Pacific Crest's downgrade, and the timing of the Apple downgrade is certainly interesting, as it comes at a time where the company is receiving immense amounts of attention.

Regardless if you think there are some ulterior motives behind this downgrade, if you're an Apple investor, you should pay attention to what Pacific Crest has to say.

The Worldwide Developer Conference:

The first day of the Worldwide Developer Conference was a huge success for Apple. The company gave updates on some of its current products and services and also outlined some new things to expect in the near future.

Day 1 Highlights:

Apple's music streaming service hit 27 million paid subscribers for the first time.

Apple will be teaming up with Amazon to bring Prime Video to the Apple TV.

For the first time since 2015, Apple released an updated line of iMacs, including the iMac Pro, calling it "the most powerful iMac ever made."

Apple announced that it will be offering a new home speaker, HomePod, which will rival Amazon's Alexa.

Apple announced a new tool called ARKit, which will provide the capability to create advanced augmented reality applications on iOS. They even demoed an incredible AR game that they plan on releasing by the end of the year.

These are all extremely positive developments for a company that has faced recent criticism for its lack of innovation. Investors have been patiently waiting for the company to develop new products and move away from its dependency on the iPhone, so you would expect the news from the conference to send the stock higher, but this was not the case as Apple fell 1% yesterday after the downgrade.

The Downgrade:

The reason for the fall in Apple is simple. Despite the announcement of an expansion of product offerings, Apple still generates about 66% of its revenue from the iPhone, which was the main topic of Pacific Crest's downgrade.

In Pacific Crest's letter to investors, their Apple analyst, Andy Hargreaves, warned that investors have already priced in all the potential upside from the iPhone 8 and are ignoring all the potential risks. Hargreaves wrote, "At current levels, we believe investors are anticipating an extremely strong iPhone 8 cycle, while giving relatively little weight to risks around gross margins, elasticity, supply issues, or the likelihood for declines beyond the iPhone 8 cycle." While I disagree that supply issues will be a huge risk to Apple, the other three concerns are all very legitimate.

Analysts across Wall Street are estimating that iPhone unit sales will increase by about 11% in the company's FY18 after the iPhone 8 release in September, but expectations among investors are above that figure. Pacific Crest estimates that investors are expecting growth in the mid- to high-teens, with expanded gross margins that would push 2018 EPS towards $12.00. The investor expectations, compared to Wall Street analysts' expectations, leave very little room for any upside surprise.

Source: Pacific Crest

The chart above shows that, in order for investor's expectations to be met with the iPhone 8 launch, not only will iPhone unit sales have to increase by almost 25%, but gross profit per iPhone will have to be about $60 above the current estimate. Hargreaves wrote, "This would likely require strong growth in sales to new users and extremely strong replacement volume, a combination that seems unlikely."

The argument for an increased profit margin is that Apple is selling the iPhone 8 for 25% more than previous iterations of the phone, but cost increases associated with the phone's OLED panel and new fingerprint sensor will eat into the price increase. These expectations are also based on demand for the iPhone being inelastic, which I don't think is the case. The $1,000 price tag on the iPhone 8 will most likely push some consumers toward different brands of smartphones and delay iPhone loyalists from getting the new version.

The last thing Pacific Crest touched on is the potential for weakness in iPhone sales in FY19. According to Pacific Crest, while Apple anticipates an extremely strong performance from the iPhone 8, it has given relatively little weight to a potential iPhone sales decline in FY19. Outside of the iPhone 6 cycle in FY15, Pacific Crest estimates that iPhone sales to new users have in every year since FY12.

(Source: Pacific Crest)

Hargreaves anticipates the decline in new users to resume and that lower replacement rates will drive iPhone sales down in FY19. He wrote, "This combination is likely to drive iPhone unit sales down in FY19, with the magnitude of the decline likely being positively correlated to the magnitude of upside in the iPhone 8 cycle. In other words, the better FY18 is, the worse FY19 is likely to be."

Conclusion:

Apple investors should pay attention to what Hargreaves is saying and should consider taking some gains if they've enjoyed the stock's 34% run up YTD, but I personally won't be doing anything. Apple is still a relatively cheap stock. Its 15.6 forward P/E is well below the S&P 500's 17.9 forward P/E. The company also pays a solid 1.6% dividend and is sitting on a mountain of cash that it will eventually start to utilize.

Pacific Crest raises some legitimate short-term concerns for Apple, but as a long-term shareholder, weakness in a particular cycle doesn't bother me very much. In fact, I actually hope Hargreaves is right. A pullback would give me the opportunity to potentially add to my current position.

