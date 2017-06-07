3M: Increasingly Efficient, But Is It The Right Time To Buy?

58 years of dividend increases make 3M one of the most compelling, if not the single most compelling, investment for a dividend growth investor.

Investment Thesis

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is one of the most - if not the most - dominant industrial conglomerate in the world. A review of 3M from almost every operating metric shows the company has obtained operating efficiencies that most companies would kill to have. What makes this even better is that 3M has demonstrated that it intends to continue honing its business model to achieve every dollar of savings it can.

When a company grows too big, it can start showing signs of stress because there is a tendency to lose efficiency even though revenues continue to climb. After several years of continued structural inefficiency, companies can fall apart at the seams (usually provoked by a change in the economy).

The goal of this article is to show why I believe that 3M will continue its strong performance by having avoided some of the downfalls that nearly destroyed General Electric (NYSE:GE) and has limited Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) expansion into China. Ultimately, I believe that 3M is a compelling investment to purchase more of on dips, especially for investors who aren't as concerned with the immediate yield of the stock.

What Causes Companies To Lose Efficiency?

In my experience, I believe that there are a few primary ways that a company begins to experience a decrease in efficiency. When applied to companies of various size and industry, I believe that the following reasons have the most influence on why a company becomes inefficient.

1. Companies Forget Their Primary Business Function

For this example, I want to use GE, because they chose to grow their business by purchasing assets that fell outside of the industrial conglomerate structure. Two examples of poor investment choices were in finance (specifically credit cards) and media (NBC Universal). I am not saying that these opportunities didn't have potential, but they did not qualify as areas of expertise.

As a result, GE nearly collapsed during the financial crisis and lost their track record of being known as a core holding for retirees. Over the last five years, GE has made the right decision to sell operations like their credit card unit and NBC Universal so that they can get back to their roots as a leader in aviation, medical, oil & gas, renewable energy, and transportation.

2. Hiring Ladder Climbers as Leaders

This one is based on my personal experience when a company I previously worked for began hiring too many upper-level executives from outside the organization. The result was a constant power struggle and the implementation of what I felt was a "fake culture" that began to reward mediocre employees instead of those who put their nose to the grindstone.

The trickle-down effect of these actions made for poor communication with front line employees who began to leave as they sought more fulfilling opportunities. The loss of motivated and hard-working employees has left this company with a knowledge gap that has impacted its credibility among clients.

3. Operating in Markets They Don't Understand

Gaining access to the global market has significant benefits for companies that have the size, scale, and resources to operate at this level. Although the global market has a vast number of opportunities, what works in the US won't necessarily work elsewhere. This example makes me think of Wal-Mart when they entered China's market in 1996.

Even today, Wal-Mart has struggled to offer the right product mix for Chinese Consumers and because of the variation in consumer choices, thus making it difficult for Wal-Mart to sell standard products across China. In addition to this, in a Fortune article entitled "Here's Why Walmart Stumbled on The Road to China," the author points out that China's less-developed infrastructure for air, ground, and rail transportation does not meet the standards of developed countries. The lack of developed and efficient infrastructure means that Wal-Mart cannot achieve the same efficiencies as they can in countries like the US.

An Efficient Global Structure

3M's financials offer what I believe is the greatest insight into the efficiencies of the organization. Too many companies that reach 3M's size begin to focus growth to the point where their strategy changes from bolt-on acquisitions that benefit the company immediately to acquisitions that increase revenues but decreases overall profitability, free cash flow, and return on investment.

This is a problem that 3M has chosen to address and is featured prominently in their earnings report and 2016-2020 forecast/game plan. In this report, Paul Keel, the VP of 3M's Supply Chain Operations makes it very clear that 3M has achieved significant savings in the past by optimizing their supply chain. Based on these numbers, 3M has identified additional opportunities that it intends to capitalize on.

Source: 3M - Paul Keel - 2016 Supply Chain Analysis

The numbers show that 3M is making the right moves because although their total sales are stagnant between 2012 to 2016, their EPS during the same time period and cash dividends have increased tremendously.

For sales to have increased by .7% over the last 5 years would normally be a sign of concern, but during this time, operating income, EPS, and the cash dividend all experienced phenomenal growth. This indicates that 3M is focused on efficiency and creating a lean organization. Even better, 3M has chosen to divest components of their business with lackluster future prospects and made acquisitions that are immediately accretive to earnings (such as their purchase of Scott Safety from Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI)). 3M has made it very clear that they will seek to grow efficiently and will not attempt to grow for the sake of growth.

Dividend Growth

One of 3M's most appealing characteristics is its phenomenal dividend growth history which from 1994-2012 stood at an annualized return of 8.3% and over the last five years stands at 15.1%. With continuous raises since 1959, 3M is one of the most stable dividend-paying stocks available on the market.

Source: dividend.com

Risk Factors

Even when reviewing companies that look unbreakable, it's still important to review some of the risk factors that could potentially hamper operating results and guidance. Here are the main risks I believe 3M faces.

1. Potential Downgrade in Credit Ratings

One area of concern with 3M is the escalation of debt as part of its 2016 through 2020 business plan. The increase in leverage has the potential to lower the credit ratings, which currently stand at:

Standard & Poor's - AA- (Stable Outlook)

Moody's - A1 (Reduced from Aa3 in March of 2016 resulting from intent to increase leverage)

If credit ratings are further reduced, it may impact 3M's ability to borrow funds at the most advantageous rate. If this were to occur, I see this risk as having a minimal impact specifically because the company has reduced share count significantly over the same time period, which gives them the ability to raise capital easily if needed. The chart below starts with 2012 on the right and goes to 2016.

Source: 3M Annual Report (2016)

3M's access to cheap financing is evidenced by the debt composition and interest rates associated with variable and fixed-rate debt.

Source: 3M Annual Report (2016)

Although 3M's debts have increased quickly, they have very little exposure to variable interest rates. At the end of 2016, 3M's total exposure to floating rate debt stood at 27.1% of 3M's total overall debt.

2. Revenue Composition

3M derives approximately 60% of revenues from outside the United States and while this is normally a good thing, it's important to consider that unfavorable exchange rates can impact sales figures and overall earnings.

I believe that unfavorable exchange rates could have more potential to affect 3M's earnings results, but that the overall risk is minimized by the fact that 3M operates in more than 70 countries and sells its products in every major developed economy in the world.

According to the 2016 Annual Report, 2015-2016 sales revenues were negatively impacted by 1.2% year over year because of foreign currency exchange rates.

3. Pension Obligations

According to the 2016 Annual Report, 3M expects to contribute $300-$500 million to the company's pension obligations depending on market conditions. While a significant amount of 3M's pension obligations are considered to be funded, this would be severely impacted by negative market condition.

Fortunately, 3M's active management of pension assets has produced strong results with the average 25-year rate of return at 9.2%. I have included a summarization of 3M's pension (U.S. and International) benefits below.

Source: 3M Annual Report (2016)

Source: 3M Annual Report (2016)

The total value of the pension is important because 3M has significant pension liabilities that will continue to increase over the next five years (and likely beyond that).

Source: 3M Annual Report (2016)

Your takeaway from this review of 3M's pension obligations is that they represent a significant future obligation that 3M must shore up depending on market conditions and fair value of plan assets. These obligations will eventually diminish (primarily in the US) as they have changed their corporate retirement plan from a pension to 401(k). 3M has even gone so far as to reduce the matching contribution with estimates that this will save the company $30 million/year.

Conclusion

3M represents one of the most important investments a person can add to their portfolio, but I believe that the stock is due for a correction as the share price has climbed significantly over the last year (Up approximately 21% year over year). I personally like 3M as a solid long-term investment at $190/share and although their business model continues to shine, I will not consider entering a position until its gets closer to this level.

I personally believe that 3M has an unrivaled worldwide distribution model that is reaching peak efficiency and ultimately has only minor risks that do not threaten its long-term business model. 3M fits the classification of a true buy-and-hold investment.

