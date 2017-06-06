Higher Yield BDCs Continue To Pull Back

I am expecting volatility through September/October 2017 with a year-end rally for BDCs that will outperform the S&P 500 - again.

Many of the BDCs in the higher yield BDCs such as MCC, FSC, PSEC and KCAP have experienced stock price declines of 10% to 20% over the last 90 days.

Over the last three months, the average BDC stock price has declined by around 4%, with many of the higher quality companies outperforming the average.

As discussed in previous articles, when business development companies ("BDCs") pull back, higher quality companies tend to outperform while higher yield and riskier BDCs decline.

Over the last three months, the average BDC stock price has declined by around 4%, with many of the higher quality companies outperforming the average, including TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) and Fidus Investment (FDUS) that have also been outperforming the S&P 500.

Many of the riskier BDCs have experienced stock price declines of 10% to 20% over the last 90 days, including Medley Capital (MCC), Fifth Street Finance (FSC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), PennantPark Investment (PNNT), Triangle Capital (TCAP), and KCAP Financial (KCAP). It should be noted that all of these companies were down at least another 1% while writing this article and is not taken into account in the Total Return table at the end of this article.

Other BDCs that have had material declines include Hercules Capital (HTGC) for the reasons discussed in "HTGC: External Management Analysis" and FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) for the reasons discussed in "Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: FSIC".

As mentioned in "Buy Notice: TSLX", I used a portion of my HTGC proceeds to purchase additional shares (small amount) of TSLX that has outperformed the others due to being under-priced.

As shown in the chart below, most BDCs have generally been in decline since late April and early May as discussed in "Yields Are Finally Rising For BDCs", but PSEC has experienced larger declines due to the likely dividend cut coming later this year as discussed in "PSEC Downgrade".

TSLX is one of the few BDCs that has continued higher.

BDC Total Returns for 2017:

As mentioned in previous articles, the average BDC has recently been underperforming the S&P 500 and I expect this to turn around later in the year (likely late September or October). Many BDCs have recently traded well below my short-term target prices and we will likely continue to see buying opportunities over the coming months - potentially related to U.S. budget/policy issues.

Currently, TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) seems to be leading the pack and I have purchased additional shares earlier this year as discussed in "Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters: Part 3".

It should also be noted that the average BDC continues to outperform the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS).

Explanation of total returns: The Change in Price assumes you purchased the stock at the end of 2016. Dividends do not assume reinvestment and are calculated using the amounts paid (or accrued) divided by the purchase price.

Personal note: I have updated my positions to reflect changes in my holdings, but please keep in mind that this includes stocks and/or Baby Bonds and some are very small (not meaningful positions) for contacting Investor Relations for additional information and honestly disclosing that I am a shareholder. There are over 50 publicly traded BDCs and I try to cover as many as possible, but I do not have the bandwidth to include each company for each article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABDC, ACSF, AINV, ARCC, BKCC, FDUS, FSFR, FSIC, GAIN, GARS, GBDC, GLAD, GSBD, HCAP, MAIN, MCC, MRCC, MVC, NEWT, NMFC, PFLT, PNNT, PSEC, SAR, SCM, SLRC, SUNS, SVVC, TCAP, TCPC, TPVG, TSLX, WHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.