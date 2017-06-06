Farmland Partners: The Sky Is Falling

The dividend will not be covered in 2017, however the shortfall is less than it initially appears.

Last night, Farmland Partners Inc., (NYSE:FPI) investors got some rather unpleasant news which has caused the share price to drop over 5% in after hours trading. After revealing a disappointing first quarter in May, FPI released their full 2017 guidance which reveals that FPI will fail to cover their dividend this year.

For a REIT that was previously had a payout ratio of 88%, the return to an uncovered dividend is certainly a morale busting event. As many readers no doubt recall, I have been bearish on farm REITs in general and on FPI in particular in my previous articles. (here, here and here)

I am still bearish on farm REITs and on FPI for the long term, however a large dip from last night's news could well be an overreaction. For those with a more bullish view of farmland, this could be an excellent buying opportunity. It may also be an opportunity for short term trading.

The Sky is Falling

The first quarter of 2017 was a murky mess for FPI's financials. Due to the AFCO merger and their ongoing aggressive acquisitions, there was a disconnect between actual results and what can be expected as a stabilized run rate. The bottom line of $0.01 AFFO has an outsized impact on the full year and should not be considered representative of what investors can expect.

The full year guidance is for $0.33-$0.37 per share AFFO. Well under the $0.51 per share dividend. However, if we subtract the first quarter, FPI is guiding for $0.32-$0.36 for the remaining quarters. That means the runrate AFFO will be $0.42-$0.48 per year.

The dividend still is not covered, but the shortfall is less than it might initially appear to be. The two questions that need to be asked is can FPI grow to cover the dividend, and whether they can pay their dividend until cash flow grows enough to cover it.

Continued Acquisitions

FPI continues to grow aggressively, having purchased 34,357 acres in the first quarter. I believe that FPI will continue making acquisitions throughout the year to help close the gap. There are also a few farms from the AFCO merger which are not producing revenue yet, but will be in the coming years.

Headwinds to FPI's continued acquisitions will be a reduced ability to use OP units to acquire farms. Additionally, FPI remains overly reliant on row crops and the corn belt. 40% of their first quarter acquisitions were in the corn belt.

US Corn Farm Price Received data by YCharts

Corn remains below $4 and there is little sign that it is going to rally anytime soon. As I have discussed in previous articles, low crop prices will put consistent downward pressure on a large portion of FPI's rents.

Short Term/Long Term

FPI is clearly facing a tough operating environment this year, however I believe there is little real threat to the dividend. FPI generally collects their rent as a lump sum, and it is progressively recognized as time goes on. This provides a disconnect between the revenue reported and the actual amount of money in the bank, which provides a measure of security against rent defaults.

FPI has many options to borrow money and juggle cash flow to cover the dividend, as long as the dividend can be covered within a couple of years. While there is always a risk of the dividend being cut, I believe that risk is low in the short term. For a company that has been spending hundreds of millions on purchasing new property, a $1-$3 million shortfall on the dividend is not the end of the world.

Long term, I still believe that FPI is going to come under increasing financial pressures from falling rents. With compressing yields on property that has stubbornly remained highly priced, farmland remains an unappealing long term investment at this time. Rents are going to drop over the next few years and that will be reflected in FPI's financials.

Conclusion

I believe that FPI will get back to covering their dividend and I believe that the share price will get back over $10.50 when the market realizes the dividend will be covered. The volatility this year will provide interesting swing trading opportunities as the market reacts to news.

FPI should only be traded by the most nimble investors who have a solid exit plan. Investors who prefer to buy and hold stocks for years should avoid it as most of the "surprises" will be on the negative side.

Source: Company SEC Filings

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.