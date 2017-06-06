Practically speaking, if an investor has a short-term macro thesis he might better leverage the idea via the IWM. If he's wrong, however, he'll likely lose more.

Wondering why the IWM ETF was down far more than the SPY ETF in the premarket, but then broke up quickly to even with it when the market turned today?

Were you wondering this morning (at an ungodly hour) while you were looking at market indicators, namely equity indexes, why the iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) was indicating a 0.6% lower open while the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was only off by 0.1%. Then when stocks turned at 10:00 AM EDT this morning, were you wondering how the IWM made up all that ground so fast and was about even with the SPY? Well, it's because the IWM is on the fringe of risk, sort of. There are riskier index ETFs obviously, but relatively speaking versus the S&P 500, Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and the Nasdaq-100 (NASDAQ: QQQ) it is riskier, or more volatile.

The iShares Russell 2000 seeks to track the Russell 2000 Index, or the small cap sector of the market. The SPDR S&P 600 (NYSE: SLY) seeks to accomplish the same goal, but owns less stocks in its effort to match the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The IWM is more widely followed and I believe is probably a better representative of the small cap sector, but each of these two has about the same beta coefficient over 10 years.

Anyway, when there is volatility in the market day to day, the IWM will exaggerate it. Do you know why? It's predictable in doing so, given it has done so for years now. As a result, we have a measure proving it. It's the beta coefficient, which for the IWM is 1.21 over the last 10 years. The beta coefficient for the SPY is 1.0 over the same span, basically because it is the market benchmark all beta coefficients are calculated against.

What does the beta mean?

It means that when the market goes up, let's say, 1.0%, the iShares Russell 2000 will tend to rise about 1.21% or so. And if the market falls, the IWM will likewise exaggerate the decline. So that answers the rhetorical question posed at the start of the report. The IWM was down by a large margin versus the SPY in the premarket, but made up ground to the upside quickly when the market turned. At 10:17 AM EDT, as I jotted here, each index was down equally and by just 0.1% (momentarily). The IWM exaggerates movements and directional shifts so quickly that as I wrote it fell to down 0.2% against the SPY's 0.1% decline.

If you're trying to catch a change in direction in the market, and assuming you get it right, you can improve your capital appreciation by using a higher beta index or the IWM to better leverage your thesis. Of course, if you're wrong bad enough, you'll lose more money with the IWM. And if you're trying to gain further leverage via options, you'll still find some liquidity in the open interest of the IWMs, though not as much as in the SPY; it's enough to get the job done though for the individual investor with aggressive investment leanings. Still, the premiums are likely going to cost you more for the IWM contracts given its excess volatility. But if you're buying calls (for instance) on a downtick, while intending to catch a gain in the security, you might do better on price here than you would with the SPY thanks to that same volatility.

Back to the ETF

Obviously, when using the IWM security you'll win the benefit of owning an index ETF versus say one of the underlying components of the Russell 2000 Index, and limit company specific risk significantly. Adding small cap risk/reward to a portfolio while limiting company specific risk would be the best reason to own IWM. Trying to catch short-term trade winds like I described above and below here via a specific example can be extremely difficult due to the multiple factors at play in markets, and transaction costs can weigh you down in the end or over a long period of attempting to do so.

In case you're curious at this point, the top ten holdings of the Russell are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), The Chemours Co. (NYSE: CC), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), LogMeln (NASDAQ: LOGM), Microsemi (NASDAQ: MSCC), Olin (NYSE: OLN), Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) (I followed this one as an analyst), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), New Residential Investment (NYSE: NRZ) and XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO).

A current practical trade

So in conclusion, if you think the Comey testimony this Thursday will prove to be a "sell-the-news" type event, which in this case probably means "buy" the news. Then as stocks drift lower into Thursday morning, assuming they do, you would be a buyer of the IWM to leverage your thesis for bigger gains on the upside event than might be had with the SPY, assuming a horrific revelation does not come of the testimony or some other factor does not come into play.

Owning the IWM over the SPY long-term does not necessarily mean you'll make more money with it over the longer term. A lot depends on the market environment, because some markets favor riskier assets and others favor large cap companies, perhaps for dividends or safety. You can see that evidenced in the comparisons of returns, including the year-to-date return, 1-year total return and the 3-year total return for the IWM (vs. SPY) which are: +3.4% (+7.0%), +25.5% (+17.8%) and +9.1% (10.4%).

In conclusion, if you're looking to spice up risk on a macro thesis short-term trade, and small versus large cap won't matter, then you might employ the IWM instead of the SPY ETF. But the best use of the IWM is simply to add small cap risk/reward exposure to a portfolio lacking it, without adding company specific risk. For more of my work on markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.