Apple: Key WWDC Takeaways

If you are a fan of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), you have to like what you heard at yesterday's WWDC keynote. In addition to the usual annual software updates, the company launched some exciting new products that will definitely strengthen the ecosystem. While the week isn't over yet, the stock has continued its WWDC losing streak so far, but further declines may be a good opportunity to buy after what the company showed off on Monday. Here are my key WWDC takeaways.

First, so much for those concerns over the past couple of years that Apple is losing some of its pricing power. Remember how the iPhone SE meant Apple was going to sell cheaper smartphones, and earlier this year the company launched a new iPad at just $329? Apple just launched a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro that starts at $649, well above what the tablet's average selling price has been. A new iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever, sports a nearly $5,000 price tag. Finally, let's not forget that Apple's new HomePod, seen below, goes for $349, almost double that of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo and more than three times the currently on sale Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Home. I expect Apple to continue its pricing power strength later this year when it launches its new iPhones.

(Source: Apple HomePod site)

The HomePod will be the latest device to help strengthen the Apple ecosystem, getting to the second key takeaway of Apple's surging services business. Apple Music has surpassed 27 million subscribers, and that number is likely to continue soaring after the HomePod is released. Additionally, the company announced a peer-to-peer payments system, looking to take on the likes of Venmo. If the current growth continues, Apple's services business will be showing trailing twelve month revenues of more than $30 billion by sometime next year.

Apple also made a substantial leap in terms of augmented reality, a field that many have criticized it for being behind in. As fellow SA contributor Mark Hibben wrote recently, Apple has simplified the sensors required to achieve realistic AR. Mark believes it is only a matter of time before Apple launches smartglasses, and with iPads and iPhones running A9 or A10 processors able to implement this when upgraded to iOS 11, Apple will have a huge market among its tremendous install base. We also saw numerous upgrades to the mobile operating system, like improvements to the camera, that will be key selling features of the next iPhones.

Overall, consumers and investors should be very happy with what Apple has unveiled at WWDC. The company did release some new versions of the iPad and Mac that will spur upgrades of those products, while also looking moving into new markets through the HomePod and peer to peer payments. While some have criticized the company for being behind the curve in technology at time, Apple continues to show it wants to perfect a product/service before it puts it out there. That has allowed the company to charge premium prices, quite evident at WWDC, something that over time has put this stock above an $800 billion market cap. Investors should use any WWDC weakness to add to your positions.