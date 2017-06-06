Coca-Cola Company: Short-Term Avoid

There has been a lot of talk going on about Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) and its standing in the battle against sugar, and how drastically this could end up impacting the dividend aristocrat going forward. There is no denying the fact that KO isn't your ideal when it comes to healthy eating and drinking -it's quite evident from their product portfolio that boasts a wide range of sugary products. However, I believe that there are several issues that can cause problems for KO in the interim. What remains to be seen is how KO pulls through this battle against sugar and how it manages the other issues I've highlighted in this article to turn itself around and continue to post upward trends for its revenue and profit lines.

2016 results emphasis the problem

I had earlier written about KO where I analyzed the company's financials from 2012-2015. You can read about it here. If I extend my analysis to 2016 (I prefer to do a full year analysis with this particular stock), I see the picture getting gloomier than it was in 2015. I've already talked about the declining trends in the company's top and bottom line since 2012, but I believe the impact was more prominent in 2016. We are looking at a decline of about 5.5% in the company's revenues, which was reported to the tune of $41 billion in 2016. For me, this is the sugar dread slowly creeping into the top lines, and a sign for the company to urgently manage the situation in a better manner. I also see these declines in revenues as a result of the imposition of soda taxes on CSDs and lower foot traffic in malls as the trend of online shopping becomes a consumer preference. I also believe that the result of this decline is owing to accounting translations based on the strong dollar which, although it is not a reason that is entirely in KO's control, does tend to have a significant impact on KO's top line since the company generates nearly half of its sales from international markets.

Bottom lines seem to have taken a bigger hit YoY from 2015 to 2016, with an ~11.2% decline. The quantum of the decline is higher than the decline of top lines, signifying that not only are low spirited sales impacting the company, but also a lack of cost control seems to be taking a deeper toll on the bottom line. We recently heard from KO on this, were the company has plans to slash nearly 1,200 jobs beginning Q2 2017 and push up its cost-savings program to $3.8 billion. KO wouldn't be the first to indulge its job cuts to meet the cost reduction objective, as it seems to be following suit of the "Big Food" companies who have slashed thousands of jobs to accelerate restructuring and cost reductions. While I think that these moves are encouraging as they give off the impression that the management is certainly monitoring the cost numbers and are taking steps to improve them, I don't seem to be very thrilled with their pace of execution when it comes to pushing up the top line. I'd like to see KO's cost initiatives continue at the same pace, if not become more aggressive, because I feel that it would certainly help put a stopper on the drastic declines in net income for 2017. But at the same time I feel that cost control can only do so much when revenues seem to be trending downwards.

Alarmingly, the long term debt for KO rose to $34 billion, pushing the DE ratio up to 1.29. What this translates to is even lower net income and lower EPS for shareholders as interest payments for these debts begin eating away at the bottom line, beginning to push it deeper into the red.

Free cash flow had taken a hit in 2016 with a decline of 18% since 2015. On the other hand, we saw the payout ratio increase to 83.6%, which may have been a reason for shareholders to rejoice because it upped their stream of income, but the stability of this high payout remains questionable as the free cash flow per share has continued to decline, standing at an alarming $1.47 per share at the end of 2016.

The way I see it, these numbers are just screaming for management attention - and I am sure they have it, but I am not quite sure about the plan forward for KO. Of course, I am not suggesting that this company is going anywhere in the long run - I have no doubt that KO will be able to make a comeback from this. However, right now I am seeing more reasons for 2017's net income to go down further into the red, than show some degree of improvement. KO itself has hinted at a further decline in profits for 2017 amid refranchising efforts, but I don't believe that will be the only reason for a decline in the company's profits, for some of the reasons I have already mentioned earlier.

Revamping the product portfolio

I'm going to give credit where credit is due and admit that KO has been making changes to its product mix, although slowly, to incorporate more healthy flavors in its product mix. Some additions like Suja, Honest Tea, Cola Zero, Zico, Cola Light are great for the portfolio adding a mix of health into the equation, but what would interest me more is if KO pursues something along the lines of what PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) did by adding snacks into the selection as well. Perhaps the move into snacks could help counter the decline in beverage sales for the KO in the coming years. Maybe by that time we would also be able to see the benefits of these healthy additions to the KO collection as they churn out revenues for the beverage giant.

My verdict

We have seen the turbulence KO's stock price has faced in the past one year. Trading close to its 52 week high, the stock boasts a high yield of 3.23% and a dividend of $1.48/share. But keeping in view the topics I have just discussed, I don't see KO's share price posting any considerable increases in the next 12 months. In fact, I believe that the stock will continue to trade at the same level it is at now after the next 12 months.

I think that if patience is your strong suit as an investor, the KO is definitely a stock for you to invest in since its dividend stream will likely continue on and share price increases will amplify the value of your portfolio. However, if you're looking to jump in and make a few bucks in the short-medium term, I would suggest holding off your investment in KO till the time its fundamentals allow it to make a comeback and post top and bottom line increases in its financials. KO will undoubtedly adapt to these changing consumer trends sooner or later and their efforts will pay off. But till the time the company takes those steps and they begin benefiting KO, investors looking for sure shot, high returns would be better off pouring in their investment somewhere else for the time being.

