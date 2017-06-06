Hewlett Packard Enterprise: In A Business Breakup Fever

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is continually breaking itself up after the historic split of the formal HP between its PC and enterprise businesses, with the latter making up today's HPE. We advocated for the move more than two years before the actual breakup on Nov. 2015, when at the time there was no such mentioning in the public domain, not to our knowledge.

Less than a year after the HP breakup, the previously spun-off HPE has on two occasions decided to further spin off its enterprise services and software segments and merge them with, respectively, Computer Science Corporation, an IT and professional services provider, and Micro Focus, a British software company. This slims down HPE to an enterprise-computing hardware maker at the core, essentially centering around selling cloud servers, data storage and networking gears.

In a sense, HPE is reversing the old HP's efforts of the past decade that sought to reinvent itself beyond traditional hardware making by acquiring a slew of software and IT services companies, including its infamous and controversial purchases of Autonomy, a British software company, and Electronic Data Systems, a then IT services giant. HP's seemingly unsuccessful software and services reinvention, featured by tens of billions of dollars in write-offs on Autonomy and EDS alone, was probably more of the result of poor executions rather than flawed strategic considerations.

With software having an increasingly dominating role in the digital world, retreating from building software capabilities that could otherwise help better define its hardware, HPE may be now committing a strategic blunder.

Despite market promises for enterprise computing hardware, which was the underlying reason for the HP split, maintaining sustainable sales of enterprise servers, data storage and networking gears hasn't been a slam dunk for HPE, far from it. In the era of cloud infrastructure purveyors of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, as well as commodity-style computing hardware manufacturers of generic devices, the supply-demand dynamics in the enterprise computing hardware market are a different one today.

Back when companies like HPE with brand-name products could easily sell their hardware to individual corporate customers for building on-premise IT infrastructure, customers relied on their hardware supplier's turn-key solutions, almost guaranteeing the demand for pre-designed and well-bundled IT equipment from known manufacturers. That's no longer the case today.

Moreover, the rising popularity of software-defined architecture environment in enterprise computing is not making the competition easier for HPE with traditional offerings of full-fledged hardware gears. More customers now prefer to start with so-called white boxes and then extend the functionalities as their enterprise computing needs change.

HPE's sales have declined continually over the latest five fiscal years since 2012 ending on OCT. 31. The numbers were adjusted for the November 2015 HP split to exclude those previously contributed by the PC and printer business. Sales from its most recent quarter, fiscal Q2 2017 ending on April 30, were also down, both sequentially and year over year.

The weaknesses are especially shown in its server and storage business, reflecting HPE's revenue growth challenges because of changing market trends both on the demand side with increased cloud adoption by corporate clients and on the supply side with emerging offerings of software-defined hardware by generic hardware manufacturers.

To meet such challenges, software and services could potentially play a critical role in redefining HPE's traditional hardware offerings to tailor to today's changing enterprise IT consumptions. It was reported that Microsoft, one of the largest users of servers for its Azure cloud datacenters, has a new in-house cloud server design that hardware vendors are required to follow, supposedly without the bells and whistles usually adorning HPE's servers. Going forward, HPE is likely to be in a much tougher position competing for a now less profitable Microsoft deal against low-cost, commodity hardware manufacturers.

The days when HPE could shove whatever servers it had down the throat of its customers are over. The company should have foreseen the changing demand from cloud providers and thus, consulted with them, for example Microsoft, regarding their needs for more cost-efficient datacenter gears by leveraging HPE's expertise in infrastructure technology and the resources of its consulting professionals. Ironically, these are the enterprise services HPE has decided to spin off.

A similar argument can be made as to how retaining its software capabilities may help strengthen HPE's hardware offerings. It's true that the company's software business is small, generating only 6% of the total revenue in its latest fiscal year ending on Oct. 31, 2016. This is even after accounting for inter-segment sales, that is, software sold for use by HPE's other business segments, including potentially its enterprise group that makes servers, storage and networking gears.

However, HPE is not meant to become a software company even as it adds software solutions. Instead, the company is to use software to guide its hardware designs, assuring customers how its products may be compatible with running their own software and scalable as their computing needs expand. Anything short of that, it's hard to see how HPE could best survive the future of software-defined enterprise infrastructure - if it's not already here squarely.

All things considered, the overly narrow vision HPE has for its future is a peculiar one, to say the least. Elsewhere, its direct and closest competitor, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT), is casting a much wider net to now own, among others, VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW), a leading cloud infrastructure virtualization solutions provider, and Boomi, still small but a sure future player in cloud integration that features an integrated platform to connect a customer's on-premise applications with its SaaS residing on the cloud.

Without such infrastructure and platform-related software and services offerings, HPE may see customers going to competitors for more integrated hardware solutions that better suit a company's complex enterprise computing needs. For investors, they may start to see their HPE shares underperforming those of its peers and the market.