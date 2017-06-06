Anta Sports: Leading Chinese Sportswear Company Capitalizing On Consumer's Shift To Premiumization

Elevator Pitch

Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCPK:ANPDY) [HKG:2020] is one of the few Chinese consumer companies that can benefit from the Chinese consumer's shift to premiumization. Its multi-brand strategy and its size protect and widen its moat, which allows it to earn high net margin, ROA and ROE superior to its peers. My target price of HK$32.2 for Anta Sports, derived by applying a 20 times forward P/E to my estimated FY2019 EPS of HK$1.61 (RMB1.40), implies a 39% upside to Anta Sports' share price of HK$23.10 as of June 6, 2017.

Company Description

Anta Sports is a Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear company that also trades as an ADR in the U.S. It generated 45%, 52% and 3% of its FY2016 revenue from the footwear, apparel and accessories product segments, respectively. In terms of brands and sales channels, ANTA, ANTA Kids, FILA and e-commerce contributed 60%, 9%, 20% and 11% of Anta Sports' top line, respectively. The newly-acquired Descente brand contributed minimal sales in FY2016, as the first Descente store was only opened in August 2016. Anta Sports operated 9,668 retail stores at the end of 2016 and plans to increase store count to at least 10,000 stores by the end of this year. The company also sells its products online via self-operated online shops on e-commerce sites such as its own website, anta.cn, and third-party ones like Tmall.com, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), etc.

Only Domestic Survivor In International Brands' Onslaught Reflecting Premiumization Trend

A March 2016 McKinsey report titled, "The Modernization of the Chinese Consumer", shows the extent that the profile of the Chinese consumer has changed in recent years. Traditionally, investors have perceived the Chinese consumer products and services market to be one of penetration growth, where an increasing number of eager and affluent Chinese consumers try out new product categories and new brands for the first time. McKinsey's survey of 10,000 Chinese consumers aged between 18 and 56 years old across 44 Chinese cities tells a completely different story, one that signals the trading up of Chinese consumers from mass market products to premium products and brands.

In 2015, 59% of Chinese consumers surveyed agreed that "I would buy famous-branded products if I had more money" compared with 41% in 2011. The survey also indicates that penetration growth will be a weaker growth driver for Chinese consumer companies in the future, as many product categories are already highly penetrated and consumers have no desire to spend more on mass market products in some of these categories. For example, only 46% of Chinese consumers surveyed in 2015 expressed a willingness to spend more on food and beverage if their incomes increase, compared with 76% in 2011. The apparel category does slightly better, with 37% of consumers in China willingly to increase their spending on apparel in 2015, versus 34% in 2011.

The premiumization trend of the Chinese consumer has been best reflected in the changing landscape of the Chinese sportswear market. According to statistics provided by Euromonitor, foreign brands like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) have been gaining market share at the expense of domestic sportswear companies in the Chinese market. Between 2012 and 2016, Nike increased its market share from 17.9% to 22.1%, while adidas widened its market share from 13.4% to 16.7% over the same period.

Anta Sports is the largest domestic sportswear company in China and the third largest overall after Nike and adidas. Anta Sports grew its market share from 9.5% in 2012 to 10.3% in 2016, while all of its domestic competitors lost significant market share over this period. Xtep International (OTCPK:XTEPY) lost 140 basis points of market share in the past five years to have a 4.9% share of the Chinese sportswear market. 361 Degrees International (OTC:TSIOY) saw its market share dwindle from 5.7% in 2012 to 3.8% in 2016. Anta Sports' closest domestic competitor is Li Ning (OTCPK:LNNGY) which has about half the market share of Anta Sports at 5.6%. Li Ning also lost 30 basis points of market share in the past five years.

As the sole domestic "survivor" in the face of the onslaught by Nike and adidas, Anta Sports' resilience is attributable to its multi-brand strategy and its willingness and ability to invest in future growth, which I will discuss in the sections below.

Multi-Brand Strategy To Leverage On Both Penetration Growth And Premiumization Trends

Anta Sports adopted a multi-brand strategy; its brand portfolio includes its flagship brand ANTA, ANTA Kids, FILA, and newly-acquired Descente and Kolon brands.

ANTA is Anta Sports' core sportswear brand targeting the mass market segment in China and contributed approximately 60% of the company's FY2016 sales. ANTA boasts a 9.5% brand share of the Chinese sportswear market, which compares favorably with the market shares of the other Chinese domestic sportswear brands, Li Ning, Xtep and 361 Degrees at 5.2%, 4.9% and 3.4% (note: these are market shares by brands, which is different from company market shares presented in the previous section), respectively.

Returning to the McKinsey report I referenced to in the earlier section, although the mass market segment might be growing at a slower pace than in the past, McKinsey opines that domestic brands in the Chinese consumer market should be "winning market share from foreign incumbents through a much stronger product proposition" and says that this is "a trend we anticipate will continue." This is playing out in the Chinese sportswear market, as the ANTA brand has gained 150 basis points of market share in the past five years, while Li Ning's core brand Li Ning also increased its market share by 40 basis points over the same period.

As a mass market brand targeted at the low-to-middle income Chinese population, ANTA is well-positioned with its value-for-money functional sportswear value proposition. In the past year, ANTA continued to improve its product proposition with the introduction of a new generation of ANTA "Challenge 100" functional running shoes customized for professional and avid runners, and also enhanced its brand awareness by adding boxing champion Manny Pacquiao (who parted ways with Nike) to its stable of brand ambassadors which also includes NBA star Klay Thompson (Klay Thompson signature shoes, the Anta KT, is the company's top-seller). Anta Sports is leveraging on its ANTA brand to ride on penetration growth and market share gains in the mass market segment, while its foreign brands capitalize on the Chinese consumer shift to premiumization.

Anta Sports' foreign brands include FILA and newly-acquired Descente and Kolon brands. FILA currently accounts for a fifth of Anta Sports' revenues. Anta Sports acquired the franchise for Fila Group's trademarks and retail business in Greater China (including Hong Kong and Macau) in 2009. FILA is a century-old Italian brand, which is positioned by Anta Sports as a high-end sports fashion clothing brand in China whose 800-plus stores are largely found in first- and second-tier Chinese cities.

Building on its experience with FILA, Anta Sports has acquired Japanese brand Descente and Korean brand Kolon. Descente is a Japanese brand that started in the 1930s with a reputation for selling high-quality professional ski sports gear and sportswear. Following its first store opening in China in August 2016, Anta Sports has increased the total store count of Descente stores to 6 in China by the end of last year. Anta Sports plans to sell premium sportswear in the ski, golf, running and training categories under the Descente brand. The acquisition of a ski brand like Descente is pretty timely, considering that China is hosting the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Anta Sports also recently acquired the Kolon brand, a premium Korean outdoor sports gear and sportswear brand in February 2017; detailed plans for the Kolon brand have yet to be announced as the acquisition is pending regulatory approvals. The acquisition of the Descente and Kolon brands will also allow Anta Sports to penetrate new sports categories such as ski, golf, outdoor sports and hiking, etc.; Anta Sports has traditionally been strong in the basketball and running categories. With net cash of approximately RMB6.3 billion (note that this excludes the net proceeds of HK$3.8 billion or RMB3.4 billion from a share placement in March 2017) equivalent to 12% of its market capitalization on its books and having generated RMB1.8 billion of free cash flow in FY2016, Anta Sports has the financial capacity to add more foreign premium brands to its portfolio in the coming years.

Anta Sports is also ahead of its domestic peers in implementing and fine-tuning its multi-brand strategy to capitalize on the Chinese consumer shift to premiumization. Xtep follows a single-brand strategy, while Li Ning has a multi-brand strategy; its other brands, excluding Li Ning, contributed a mere 1% of revenues (compared with FILA's 20% sales contribution to Anta Sports) in FY2016. Similarly, 361 Degrees' sole foreign brand, ONE WAY, accounted for an insignificant 0.6% of its FY2016 sales.

Looking ahead, I expect Anta Sports' foreign brands to contribute a higher proportion of total sales, from 20% in FY2016 to approximately 30% in FY2019 driven by an increased market share for FILA and the ramping up of the new Descente and Kolon brands. As the foreign brands are targeted at the premium market, they also carry higher gross margins, so a higher proportion of foreign brand sales should help to widen Anta Sports' profit margins going forward.

Euromonitor forecasts the Chinese sportswear industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% (in value terms) between 2017 and 2021, which is significantly higher than the 3.9% CAGR the industry achieved in the 2011-2016 period. The growth drivers for the Chinese sportswear market are increased health-consciousness of consumers and the introduction of more high-tech and consumer-friendly sportswear. Anta Sports is well-positioned to ride on the growth of the industry, given its multi-brand strategy which enables it to benefit from both penetration growth in the mass market and the trend of consumers trading up to premium products and brands.

Investing In Future Growth To Maintain Brands' Market Leadership

The moat around a brand requires significant investments in research and development (to improve existing products and launch new ones) and advertising and promotion (to build brand equity and increase awareness) to be protected and even widened. This is where size comes to play, and Anta Sports has a big advantage over its peers with about twice the market share of its Chinese domestic peers, 361 Degrees, Li Ning and Xtep.

Anta Sports spent approximately 2.6% of its FY2016 sales, or RMB351 million, on research and development. In percentage terms, 361 Degrees, Li Ning and Xtep reinvested 3.7%, 1.6% and 2.6% of their revenues on research and development in the most recent fiscal year. But in absolute dollar terms, Anta Sports outspent its peers by 2-3 times. 361 Degrees, despite reinvesting the most in research and development among its peers, spent only RMB187 million, or half that of Anta Sports, while Anta Sports' closest domestic competitor spent only RMB126 million on research and development. The results speak for themselves. Anta Sports introduced more than 1,700, 3,600 and 1,200 new styles to its footwear, apparel and accessories portfolios, respectively, in 2016. It also includes new product innovations like the ANTA Intelligent Running Shoes, which incorporate an improved design which ensures better fit and breathability, reduced stress on runner's feet, and most importantly, an installed chip that collects running statistics which is linked to a mobile application.

A similar story can be seen in the area of advertising and promotion spending. All the four listed sportswear companies, Anta Sports, 361 Degrees, Li Ning and Xtep reinvest approximately 11-12% of their revenues back in advertising and promotion activities. But Anta Sports spent RMB1.5 billion on advertising and promotion expenses last year, which is three times that of 361 Degrees and Xtep, and about 1.5 times what Li Ning spent. Advertising does pay off, as seen by a poll conducted by research company Ipsos, which indicated that Anta Sports' sponsorship of the Rio Olympics resulted in a 17% increase in the brand awareness of its core brand ANTA.

Bears on Anta Sports are likely to bring up the argument that since Nike and adidas are many times the size of Anta Sports as a company and generate more revenue in China comparatively, Anta Sports is unable to compete with them. That is not exactly true. Nike and adidas don't and are unlikely to compete with Anta Sports' core brand ANTA in the mass market, as that would dilute their premium brand positioning, while ANTA has a big lead over its domestic mass market brands in terms of market share and is likely to extend its lead with the ability to spend more on research and development and advertising and promotion. In the premium segment of the Chinese sportswear market, I am not expecting Anta Sports to challenge Nike and adidas for market leadership in the premium segment. However, armed with a portfolio of premium foreign brands focused on specific niches (e.g. Descente in skiing, etc.), I am confident that Anta Sports can grab a slice of the growing premium sportswear market in China.

Valuation

Anta Sports deserves to trade at a premium to its peers taking into consideration its multi-brand strategy and scale advantages. The company's profit margins, ROA and ROE are also the highest of its peers. I think a P/E multiple of 20 times is reasonable, considering that the company should trade at least in parity with Ling at 20 times P/E, and Nike and adidas are also valued in excess of 20 times P/E (larger companies but also slower future growth given their larger revenue base).

Symbol Stock Forward PE Ratio Current Dividend Yield-Common Stock Primary Issue-LTM Gross Margin-trailing 12 month Net Profit Margin-trailing 12 month Asset turnover-trailing 12 month Return on average assets-trailing 12 month Return on average equity-trailing 12 month HKG:2020 ANTA Sports Products Ltd 18.6 3.2% 48% 18% 1.00 18.3% 26.3% HKG:1368 Xtep International Holdings Limited 8.2 4.7% 43% 11% 0.66 7.0% 10.8% HKG:1361 361 DEGREES INTERNATIONAL LTD 7.8 2.7% 42% 8% 0.52 4.4% 7.6% HKG:2331 Li Ning Co. Ltd. 21.3 n/a 46% 3% 1.17 3.7% 7.1%

I arrive at at a target price of HK$32.2 for Anta Sports by applying a 20 times forward P/E to my estimated FY2019 EPS of HK$1.61 (RMB1.40).

I forecast that Anta Sports will grow its top line by a three-year sales CAGR of 15% from RMB13.3 billion in FY2016 to RMB20.2 billion in FY2019. The three-year revenue CAGR of 15% is reasonable, considering that the company's historical 10-year revenue CAGR is 18.8%, Euromonitor's forecast of a higher growth rate for the industry in the next five years, and the increased contribution from newly acquired brands. I assume that Anta Sports' net margin will expand from 17.9% in FY2016 to 18.5% in FY2019, with higher gross margin contribution from foreign premium brands being slightly offset by increased investments to grow newly acquired brands. This results in a FY2019 EPS of HK$1.61 (RMB1.40).

My target price implies a 39% upside to Anta Sports' share price of HK$23.10 as of June 6, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Anta Sports are more intense competition from domestic brands in the mass market segment and from foreign brands in the premium segment, and overpaying for the acquisition of inferior brands.

