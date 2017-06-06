Bitcoin And AMD: Dejá Vu All Over Again

Part of the reason Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is running today has to do with Bitcoin putting in a new historical high, as well as news that AMD GPUs are supposedly selling out to mine crypto currencies. Also relevant is the way Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled several products again using, or expanding the use, of AMD GPUs.

When it comes to crypto currencies, this has a whiff of dejá vu. You see, back in December 2013 we had the exact same news hitting the market. This is how Bitcoin did at the time:

Source: Xe.com

As for AMD, the chart wasn't nearly as euphoric:

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

So what happened after those exuberant news back then? Two things happened:

AMD more or less stagnated, it would take 2.5 years to decisively surpass those levels, and it would temporarily get cut in half in the meantime.

And Bitcoin put in an immediate top which would last for three years and be followed by a roughly 80% drop.

As such, if anything these exuberant news constitute a kind of warning that sentiment, at least for crypto currencies, is wildly extended.

Reinforcing this notion, I would emphasize that the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), which is the only direct way to "invest" in bitcoin, trades for $540. Now, according to Grayscale, this ETF holds 0.09289534 Bitcoins per share. Even at the currently euphoric prices, which can be checked in real time here, Bitcoin goes for $2,845.

As such, each GBTC share has a $264 NAV (Net Asset Value). Now remember, GBTC trades at $540, so it's trading at a 104% premium to the underlying value of the Bitcoins it holds. Put another way, the Bitcoin euphoria is real, and this trades at twice that euphoria. The outcome will be humbling for those holding GBTC.

As for AMD shareholders, be warned that any GPU demand coming from this event will be temporary. Indeed, if anything the GPU side of things is the one segment that's clearly going wrong at AMD. At this point, AMD seems to be running one generation (one-plus years) behind Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). AMD is still struggling to put out its Vega competitor to Nvidia's Pascal, just as Nvidia already is moving on to its next-generation Volta.

Conclusion

The last time we had similar news of "AMD GPUs sold out to mine crypto currencies," Bitcoin put on a high and proceeded to implode by 80%. This time things look similar, and the downside to GBTC seems even larger due to it trading at a premium to the bitcoin euphoria.

For AMD itself, the news also ended up being rather irrelevant, since the stock stagnated for 2.5 years. Of course right now AMD is in a much better position, so it's hard to say the outcome will be the same. Still, it's not wise to see the news as meaning AMD is no longer doing poorly on the GPU side - that hasn't changed at all.

As a side note. While I label GBTC a short and think it will drop very significantly, this isn't actually an idea that's easy to trade. There's no GBTC stock available to borrow, and even if there was, the short fees over at ~58%/year, so it would be very expensive to stay short - though I think Bitcoin and/or the premium will plunge well before 1 year goes through.