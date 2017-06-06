New York's Attorney General Shows His Hand Against Exxon Mobil

In contrast to the AG's assertion, however, it appears that the investigation has instead come up with a damp squib despite a recent change in focus and scope.

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) share price dropped last Friday (see figure) after New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman claimed to have found documents showing that the company's internal climate regulation accounting process "may be a sham." The company's market capitalization was reduced by $5 billion over the course of the day in response (although it has mostly made this back up in early trading this week).

XOM Price data by YCharts

The mild alarm on the part of Exxon Mobil's investors had to do with the relatively high potential stakes of Mr. Schneiderman's office's investigation into the company's climate change research, which I have written about several times over the last year (most recently here). New York authorities have broad investigative powers into corporate operations under the state's anti-fraud Martin Act, and Mr. Schneiderman has used those powers to obtain nearly three million pages of internal documents from the company. The investigation has continued even as its scope has meandered from an initial focus on Exxon Mobil's internal research into climate change modeling in the 1970s to the company's use of a carbon price earlier this decade in its internal accounting and decisionmaking processes.

Mr. Schneiderman's announcement last week focused on the specific carbon price used by Exxon Mobil. I was traveling when the announcement was made and, when the news alert popped up on my phone, I had assumed from the manner in which it was worded that the AG had found evidence that Exxon Mobil had entirely falsified its use of an internal carbon price (or something equally egregious). Seeking Alpha's own item on the subject limited its description of the evidence to Mr. Schneiderman's aforementioned "sham" quote. The reality is far less eye-popping. As reported by the Wall Street Journal:

Mr. Schneiderman alleges that from 2010 to 2014, documents indicate the company used "secret, internal figures" that understated potential future costs from climate regulations, even while suggesting publicly that it used higher estimates. The company said in a 2014 report that it applied a cost of $60 per ton of greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 to its projects in developed countries. The state prosecutor filed documents with the court Friday that appeared to show it actually used a price of $40 a ton internally.

In other words, Exxon Mobil publicly stated in 2014 that its accounting process applied a $60/ton carbon price in 2030 while its internal documents are alleged to suggest that it actually applied a price of $40/ton between 2010 and 2014.

If this is the grounds for Mr. Schneiderman's statement that Exxon Mobil's internal carbon accounting process "may be a sham" then the company's shareholders can breath a bit easier. Even assuming that the AG's announcement is to be used to justify digging deeper into the company's confidential files, and with the caveat that, as a matter of practice, a corporation's public statements should not contradict its internal documents, this finding is something of a damp squib given the potential ramifications of the investigation for three reasons.

First, consider the dollar values involved. Yes, if true, then Exxon Mobil's reported figure was 50% higher than its actual internal figure, and that difference could be expected to have a material impact on its decision-making process: Hydrocarbon reserves that would be viable under a $40/ton carbon price might not be under a $60/ton carbon price. That said, the presence of either carbon price in the near future is unrealistic at best (some might say fanciful instead). The European Union's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) December futures price is under $6/metric ton. California's carbon price under its cap-and-trade program made headlines earlier this year when it increased - above $13/ton. The Paris Climate Agreement notwithstanding, the carbon price under the Northeast's Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) has fallen by more than 50% since December 2015 to a mere $3/ton.

Even estimates of carbon prices under the defunct American Clean Energy and Security Act, which would have created a cap-and-trade program in the United States earlier in the decade, generally did not expect the $40/ton threshold to be surpassed until 2030 at the earliest (and more likely not until 2040). At this point $40/ton by 2030 even in Europe, let alone in the U.S., would be as unexpected as $60/ton by the same date in either location. An assumption of either price scenario by Exxon Mobil is conservative from a methodological perspective.

Second, consider the year in which the carbon price is assumed to be used in. The Wall Street Journal article states that the carbon price discrepancy is for the year 2030, or nearly 20 years after the point in which the analyses were made. The expected carbon price in developed countries for that year would be but a single variable that Exxon Mobil's management would be looking at to determine the feasibility of its investments, and the alleged $20/ton difference in carbon prices would be insignificant in comparison to other variables such as transportation fuel consumption, petroleum prices, natural gas prices, etc. Again, this is not to say that the company was right to use different numbers (assuming that the allegation is true), but the practical effect of the discrepancy on investment decision-making would be minimal.

On that subject, consider the uncertainty that is inherent in any projection out beyond a decade. The $40/ton and $60/ton figures are point estimates, values that are assumed to be known with 100% certainty in a form of analytical fiction. This is a common methodological limitation but certainly not a fatal one, as otherwise none of the major multi-decade energy forecasts made by both corporations and government sources would survive scrutiny. Furthermore, they are point estimates for a single year: 2030. Equally important to the analysis are the assumed starting carbon price, the escalation rate, the carbon allowance volume (does it cover all fossil fuels, or just the fraction that can be expected to be emitted?), and the assumed technology scenario (the fraction of fossil fuels covered by the carbon price would be much lower in 2030 if it is assumed that electric transportation has restricted their use to non-combustion products such as petrochemicals, plastics, and asphalt). The impact of the specific assumed carbon price in 2030 on investment decision-making is outweighed by these other assumed variables.

Supporters of Mr. Schneiderman's investigation into Exxon Mobil must be disappointed with the results thus far even as the argument by the company's supporters that a fishing expedition is afoot gain credibility. If the worst "fraud" (to use Mr. Schneiderman's language) committed by the company was its decision to use an overly-conservative assumed carbon price rather than a very overly-conservative assumed carbon price, then I don't see the investigation having much of an impact on the company's shareholders. It increasingly appears to me that this will be resolved in the form of a face-saving modest settlement, if even that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long XLE.