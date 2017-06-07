The Short Case For Acuity Brands

We are likely at a peak in the LED lighting cycle, while investors largely predict secular growth unencumbered by slowdowns in the economy.

Target Price and Rationale

PT: $120

Investors have been quick to forget that lighting has historically been a hyper-competitive business. As the legacy lighting players continue to catch-up while Acuity (NYSE:AYI) invests near-nothing in R&D, its product advantage will fade. As Chinese upstream manufacturers which are operating in a very low-margin environment start to integrate downward, aggressive cost-cutting is imminent. Finally, we are likely at a peak in the LED lighting cycle, while investors largely predict secular growth unencumbered by slowdowns in the economy.

Relevant Comps

LIGHT-NV, CREE, HUBB, ETN

Catalyst

Any material economic uncertainty accompanied with a slowdown in Acuity's business will cause this business to re-rate downward.

Aggressive action by Chinese competitors to enter the market will spell disaster for margins.

Business Overview

Acuity is a leading manufacturer of commercial (85% of sales) and residential (15%) downstream lighting products and solutions. 98% of revenue comes from North America. Over the past several years, Acuity has been the beneficiary of strong industry tailwinds with the adoption of LED lighting from previous incandescent and CFL solutions. Acuity has been able to use its broad LED product portfolio to grow sales in the low double digits (roughly twice that of its competitors), taking share from historically strong players such as GE (NYSE:GE), Philips (OTCPK:PHGFF) and Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF). LED luminaires now represent approximately 66% of AYI sales.

LED Lighting Industry

LED lighting solutions provide a massive value proposition to end users. LED light bulbs last 22 years - around 20x longer than incandescents, and 2-3x longer than CFLs, while using 1/6th of the energy of incandescents and half the energy of CFLs. All told, the value to consumers is very clear.

Acuity operates purely in the downstream segment of this market, meaning that it sells and manufacture luminaires, lighting controls and lighting systems, while purchasing the actual LEDs from upstream LED manufacturers. The market is highly fragmented. Acuity claims the highest market share at just 18%, and competes with vertically integrated players, such as Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) (~12%), Philips (~8%) and Eaton (~10%), as well as a variety of smaller private players. Downstream production has historically yielded the strongest operating margins, of around 10-15%.

Thesis

While we admit that Acuity has historically been successful in growing its business and expanding its margins, investors are forgetting that lighting has historically been a hyper-competitive business. We believe investors are extrapolating forward unsustainable levels of growth/market share and margin expansion, while applying a growth multiple to an inherently cyclical company, to boot.

Industry low R&D spend will impede AYI's long-term ability to maintain leadership and Threaten IoT ambitions

Acuity has historically been able to gain market share in the nascent LED lighting industry because of its far superior LED product portfolio. In particular, Acuity made precisely the right strategic decision to shift into LED lighting, while integrated industry titans were slow to move away from legacy solutions. For example, as late as GE's 2013 Annual Report (published February 2014), it mentioned LEDs just one time. Acuity was able to leverage this "first mover advantage" to develop the most LED SKUs of any competitor and solidify itself as a leader in the space.

While we wrote "first move advantage" above, we believe that Acuity's business possesses no natural barriers to entry. As discussed above, the industry is highly fragmented and Acuity's brand name is hardly a household name, especially in competition with GE or Philips Lighting. There are no recurring revenue streams – lighting solutions are largely one-off affairs, and with a 20+ year LED life cycle, repeat business should be negligible. Finally, AYI has no cost advantage, as gross margins are largely in line with the industry, even as AYI has moved 80% of manufacturing to Mexico.

With this in mind, the only surefire way to ensure that AYI can maintain leadership in the industry is by consistently owning a better product portfolio than its competitors. While CEO and ex-Private Equity guy Vernon Nagel's lean operation has largely been a boon to shares of Acuity, his strategy on R&D is bound to be a huge liability moving forward. Acuity has an industry low R&D spend, both on an absolute level and as a % of sales. The graphs below are made worse by the fact that Acuity consistently touts itself as a leader in "smart lighting" and the Internet of Things.

Management has continued to set expectations on calls that they will continue to be able to grab market share from competitors. However, these statements are out of touch with the reality that this market is highly competitive and portfolio advantages will diminish without at least equal investment.

As competition intensifies and the legacy players catch up, Acuity has aimed to stay ahead by building out "smart lighting" and Internet of Things capabilities. We believe that whatever perceived or real advantage AYI has in these spaces is tenuous at best. Though Acuity has made a series of acquisitions in these fields (Distech, Bytelight, Geometri), its R&D budget has hardly moved, indicating that the company is choosing to buy technology as it becomes available, rather than proactively finding ways to usher in new product adoption. With this attitude, it is far more likely that a true tech player such as Google, Apple or Samsung come to dominate this space, as even a moderate amount of investment for these giants would put them far ahead of Acuity.

Margin momentum set to flip as Chinese competition finally arrives

Pricing pressure in this industry has thus far been relatively modest. For the past four years, AYI has recorded just a 1-2% drag on sales due to a worse y/y pricing/mix. We believe that this does not tell the whole story, though. LED products typically have a higher average selling price than legacy counterparts, and AYI's business has grown from 33% of net sales in 2014 to 66% today. We estimate that like for like LED sales have likely decreased ~5+% per annum over the past several years, which has been acceptable in the face of 15+% volume growth.

However, this price deterioration has largely been without any aggressive action from Chinese competitors. To examine what happens when Chinese competitors enter a space without barriers to entry, we need look no further than Cree and the upstream LED market:

LEDs are essentially just semiconductors that emit light. Beginning 5-7 years ago, when Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers realized the extraordinary potential of LEDs, they began leveraging their semiconductor manufacturing expertise and cost advantage in production of LEDs. This has been very bad news for companies like Cree, which had previously been a leader in upstream LED manufacturing. As Chinese producers have slashed prices, Cree has seen its gross margins cut in half in just 6 years, from 51% in 2010 to 27% in 2016. Cree made a loss in 2016, down from a once-healthy 23% operating margin.

None of the above directly affects Acuity. In fact, the Chinese competition has boosted Acuity's margins as they now face far lower LED costs to put into their lighting systems. We estimate that 1-2 percentage points of Acuity's gross margin expansion has come from upstream Chinese competition.

What's interesting is how Cree responded. Faced with a rapidly deteriorating core business, Cree did the only logical thing: it moved away from Chinese upstream competitors and moved downstream to lighting systems and solutions. Once a LED manufacturing business, Cree now generates over half of its revenue from its Lighting Products segment that directly competes with Acuity.

With upstream margins already tight, the logical next step for Chinese manufacturers is to take their manufacturing efficiencies downstream and further intensify competition. We have already seen this beginning:

March 31, 2015: Chinese consortium agrees to acquire Philips' Lumileds for $3.3B The deal is ultimately blocked by US regulators.

July 27, 2016: MLS, the cost-leading Chinese manufacturer, acquired Osram's LEDVANCE business for €400M, agreeing to keep Osram's valuable brand name and global distribution network.

These initial deals are just the beginning and highlight the ominous truth that the Chinese are coming; however, very few analysts are talking about this very real threat.

Recent growth has distorted the fact that lighting is a cyclical business and deserves a cyclical multiple

Investors have been quick to welcome LED lighting as a secular growth trend and apply historically unprecedented multiples to the lighting space. Well off its 2016 highs, AYI still trades at a 16x EBIT multiple and 14.5x EBITDA, despite retaining a highly cyclical profile. In 2Q17, we saw just how closely tied this industry is to consumer sentiment, as management attributed meager sales growth of just 4% (compared to an outlook of upper single digits) to political uncertainty.

Much of the high multiple can likely be attributed to Acuity's promise of higher margin solutions in smart lighting and the Internet of Things; however, as we discussed above, we are skeptical that Acuity can generate real value with an R&D that's peanuts compared to that of the tech majors. Bringing Acuity's multiple in line with its lighting peers (LIGHT, HUBB) already moves multiple down to 10-13x; however, we believe that the industry is mispriced as a whole.

Acuity derives approximately 50% of revenue from new construction and 50% of revenue from retrofitting. New construction is of course highly cyclical and will be strong when the economy is booming but anemic in times of uncertainty. While retrofitting would seem to offer some relief from cyclicality, we are skeptical that retrofitting isn't also highly cyclical. LEDs provide clear value as retrofits, but the payback period is still several years. Furthermore, it would require potential worker disruption and is therefore something that customers will be unlikely to undertake during volatile times. Since the economy seems to be firing on all cylinders now, it is quite likely that we are at a peak for this industry.

While the growth profile of AYI is marginally better than the broader construction industry, the cyclicality profile is nearly identical. Since these industries typically trade at EV/EBIT multiples of 8-12x, we feel a 12x multiple is more than appropriate for potentially peak-cycle AYI earnings.

Valuation

Over the next two years, we see industry growth at 5-7% and expect Acuity to grow in line with the industry. Further, we expect gross margin to decline from a 2016 all-time high of 43.6% to pre-2015 levels of approximately 41% due to continued pricing pressure causing EBIT margins to decline from 14.4% in 2016 to 12.2% in 2018, before stabilizing at that level.

With the deteriorated growth profile and realization of AYI's inherent cyclicality, we apply a 12x EBIT multiple to a projected 2018 EBIT of $461M and arrive at a PT of $120, a -30% return from today's price.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.