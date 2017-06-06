Ford: Short Play

Source: Ford stock photo

Trade Idea

As I mentioned in my last article of on Ford (NYSE: F), very little from a technical perspective makes Ford appealing at this point. The stock continues to hover near 52-week lows and the stock is below its 50 day moving average. The Relative Strength Index is below 50. The MACD is above its signal line, but negative. In addition, the current support is 11.13 and resistance is 11.47. I suspect that the overall market is in for a small correction (approximately 5%) and that Ford with follow suit.

I see continued weakness in the stock which will drive the stock to the 10.30-10.70 range.

Source: Yahoo charts

Alternatively, Ford recently had a "double bottom" chart pattern which is a bullish signal and indicates that the price may rise to 11.60 over the next two weeks. While this pattern is bullish, I suspect that, based on the other technicals, as well as the continued weakness in the industry, that the mid-term trend continues to be down.

Source: Fidelity.com

While not a perfect indicator, it is interesting to view (legal) insider trading activity over a time period. Some investors believe there is a direct correlation to insider trading activity and the future stock performance. This will be a topic for another article. However, I generally don't think that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed. Shown below is the insider buys and sells by volume along with Ford's month end price since 2014.

Source: gurufocus.com

Industry Cycle

In another recent article, I mentioned that it appeared that the stock price decline is bigger than just a Ford company issue. Even with huge discounts, May U.S. auto sales plunged for the fifth consecutive month with the seasonally adjusted annual sales rate at 16.7 million units compared to 17.2 million units as compared to the same time last year. However, Ford performed better in sales than General Motors (NYSE:GM) - Ford sold 3,000 more new cars and trucks in this month. In addition, Ford sales grew 2.2% to 241,126 units for May.

Source: goodcarbadcar.net

It continues to be confirmed that the industry is in a longer-term automobile economic cycle is turning downwards. As the cycle turns downward, U.S. consumers are carrying more debt - too much debt. This will eventually delay new car purchases unless larger incentives are provided. However, this will eat into the bottom line of the Ford as well as the other car manufacturers. With the majority of Ford's revenue (over 93% for FY2016) coming from the U.S., this doesn't bode well for Ford's stock price.

Source: Statista

Source: Statista

Take Away

Ford might be a decent company to own in the long term and it has a great dividend yield. However, given the overall industry weakness, the high levels of consumer debt, as well as the breakdown in the technical patterns, it appears one would want to be prudent and wait to invest in Ford.

