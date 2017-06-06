U.S. Pickup Truck Market Remains Very Healthy With 4% Growth This Year

The expected decline in the U.S. light vehicle sales market is all the rage this year. If the first five months of 2017 is any indication, the consensus decline for the year looks like 2% on the low end, to 5% on the high end. Not a calamity by any means, but enough to make headlines and keep the shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and FCA (NYSE:FCAU) down at historically low profit multiples.

These 2%-5% average declines hide a lot of swings under the surface, however. For example, any decline at all may not be so bad if it is masking a sales mix shift in favor of more profitable vehicles.

What is widely considered to be the most profitable large segment of the U.S. light vehicle market? Pickup trucks. Almost 2.7 million pickup trucks were sold in the U.S. in 2016, so approximately 15% of the overall U.S. light vehicle market.

If the whole market is declining 2%-5%, what has been happening to the U.S. pickup truck market so far this year? Is it too declining 2%-5%?

Let's start by looking at the largest matrix of them all, the overall U.S. pickup truck market which includes every single nameplate:

US pickup sales 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share Chevrolet Colorado 40670 42178 -4% 4% 4% Chevrolet Silverado 212425 223990 -5% 19% 21% GMC Canyon 12372 13964 -11% 1% 1% GMC Sierra 83410 89304 -7% 8% 8% Ford F-Series 351965 324307 9% 32% 31% RAM Pickup 207370 192131 8% 19% 18% Toyota Tacoma 78153 79226 -1% 7% 8% Toyota Tundra 43809 45533 -4% 4% 4% Nissan Titan 20265 5203 289% 2% 0% Nissan Frontier 29669 36845 -19% 3% 4% Honda Ridgeline 15866 2 793200% 1% 0% TOTAL 1095974 1052683 4% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, year-to-date 2017 unit volume grew 4% over 2016. Considering that the overall U.S. light vehicle market is down at least approximately three percentage points, that means pickup trucks outperformed the overall light vehicle market materially, by at least seven percentage points.

The first question that arises is this: Who benefits from this growth? Are they different than the U.S. light vehicle market as a whole?

That's where the fun begins. Looking at all nameplates in a table such as the one above, is difficult to digest. Several automakers have multiple models in the market, and there are multiple segments (fullsize and midsize). GM has four nameplates, and Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) each have two. Seeing as we are dealing with stocks and not just vehicles, we have to take the analysis down to the stock level:

US by parent co 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share GM 348877 369436 -6% 32% 35% Ford 351965 324307 9% 32% 31% FCA 207370 192131 8% 19% 18% Toyota 121962 124759 -2% 11% 12% Nissan 49934 42048 19% 5% 4% Honda 15866 2 793200% 1% 0% TOTAL 1095974 1052683 4% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, market share moved in 2017 year to date. GM did the worst with negative 6% growth over 2016, but Toyota also saw its unit sales decline by 2%. Of the ones with meaningful year-over-year comparisons, Ford grew the most at 9%, especially considering its large base, closely followed by FCA at 8%. Ford, FCA, Nissan and Honda (NYSE:HMC) each captured 1% market share.

On an overall basis, GM's market share lead over Ford shrank from 4% in 2016 to zero now. In addition, the market concentration is very high with GM and Ford at 32% each, and FCA at 19%.

So that's the overall U.S. pickup truck market. However, just as with cars, pickup trucks aren't just "pickup trucks" - there are different segments inside the overall pickup truck envelope too. Surely we can refine the analysis to something a lot more interesting, can't we?

Look around you in traffic today, and you will see that the most common truck on U.S. roads is the fullsize kind. So what if we look at this fullsize segment exclusively?

Fullsize trucks 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share Chevrolet Silverado 212425 223990 -5% 23% 25% GMC Sierra 83410 89304 -7% 9% 10% Ford F-Series 351965 324307 9% 38% 37% RAM Pickup 207370 192131 8% 23% 22% Toyota Tundra 43809 45533 -4% 5% 5% Nissan Titan 20265 5203 289% 2% 1% TOTAL 919244 880468 4% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the fullsize pickup truck market grew 4% year to date - in line with the overall pickup truck market's 4%.

Looking at the fullsize segment at the stock level, we find the trends easier to discern:

Fullsize by co 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share GM 295835 313294 -6% 32% 36% Ford 351965 324307 9% 38% 37% FCA 207370 192131 8% 23% 22% Toyota 43809 45533 -4% 5% 5% Nissan 20265 5203 289% 2% 1% TOTAL 919244 880468 4% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the fullsize truck segment saw Ford expand its market share lead in 2017. Ford was one percentage point ahead of GM in 2016, but is now six percentage points ahead of GM. That's what growing 9% vs. shrinking 6% will do to your market share. FCA almost kept up with Ford, growing very nearly as fast at 8%.

Among the smaller players, Toyota's 4% reduction yielded within a rounding error of flat market share, whereas Nissan's whopping 289% growth from a tiny base, doubled its market share from 1% to 2%. This shows the market share concentration in the market by the top three pickup truck players.

Moving to the midsize truck market (there is no "small" pickup truck sold in the U.S., according to the prevailing industry language):

Midsize trucks 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share Chevrolet Colorado 40670 42178 -4% 23% 24% GMC Canyon 12372 13964 -11% 7% 8% Toyota Tacoma 78153 79226 -1% 44% 46% Nissan Frontier 29669 36845 -19% 17% 21% Honda Ridgeline 15866 2 793200% 9% 0% TOTAL 176730 172215 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the smaller pickups are no longer where the growth action is. After a 25% growth year in 2016, it is now down to 3%. The distribution of that 3% in 2017 was also completely uneven: Every model was down, except the Honda Ridgeline, which reached 9% market share from zero a year ago. And after a surprisingly stellar 2016, the ageing Nissan Frontier saw its sales decline 19%.

But what about on an overall company/stock basis? What was the midsize U.S. pickup truck action at that level?

Midsize by co 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share GM 53042 56142 -6% 30% 33% Toyota 78153 79226 -1% 44% 46% Nissan 29669 36845 -19% 17% 21% Honda 15866 2 793200% 9% 0% TOTAL 176730 172215 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the midsize pickup truck market saw more volatility also in terms of the market shares, than did the fullsize pickup truck market segment. GM and Toyota both lost ground, and Nissan a lot, but the big winner is clearly Honda, which went from zero to 9% market share in a year.

Ford has announced that it intends to re-enter the midsize pickup truck segment in 2019 with the Ranger, and there is no shortage of rumors that RAM (NASDAQ:FCA) intends to do the same around that time or shortly thereafter. The segment's 25% growth rate in 2016 was sure to attract new players, and it did. Hey, there's even talk that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) intends to enter the pickup truck market a few short years from now, perhaps as early as 2021-2022.

So what about midsize trucks vs. fullsize trucks? What was the impact of a 3% midsize growth rate vs. a 4% fullsize growth rate?

Segment v Segment 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 1Q 2016 1Q Fullsize 919244 880468 4% 84% 84% Midsize 176730 172215 3% 16% 16% TOTAL 1095974 1052683 4% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the insignificant discrepancy in growth rate between the midsize segment and the fullsize one, did not move the overall segment split by even a full percentage point. Midsize pickups continue to hold 16% of the unit market.

Conclusions: Pickup trucks outperform the overall light vehicle market

In a market that grew 4%, there were still winners and losers. Toyota fell behind, as did Nissan's midsize truck. Ford did extremely well, as did Honda and Nissan's large pickup truck. RAM continues to outperform the pickup truck market overall.

General Motors? Well, once the midsize truck growth stalled this year, GM is in retreat, including significant fullsize market share loss.

Ford: The F-series continues to outperform admirably in the fullsize segment, but Ford could still benefit from entering the U.S. midsize market. Ford has put all of its pickup truck fortunes on one card, and it's working for now. It's a very different strategy than GM, and it happened to bear fruit in 2017 thus far.

FCA: Same as Ford, but only marginally less. FCA did almost as well as Ford in the fullsize segment 2017 to date, and it suffers equally from not having a midsize pickup truck to offer in the U.S. market.

Toyota: After a huge growth spurt until the middle of 2016, Toyota's growth and market share situation have stalled and retreated. Part of this is as a result of the GM midsize trucks, and part is as a result of Honda's very successful entry. Ford, Nissan and FCA are also outperforming Toyota in the fullsize segment.

Nissan: The midsize Frontier ran out of steam after the glorious 2016, while the fullsize Titan is picking up a lot of steam from a very small base. Nissan's Frontier is badly in need of an all-new replacement.

Honda: With an all-new Ridgeline, Honda had nowhere to go but up, but it sure is doing it! Everyone loves the new Ridgeline, and it's unlike anything else in the market. It gained nine percentage points of the midsize market just by showing up, and that impact didn't even exist until mid-year 2016.

Predictions for 2017:

GM mix shift to continue in favor of midsize trucks. GM has an exceptionally strong midsize truck with really no modern direct competition, including the segment's only (four cylinder) diesel capable of delivering approximately 30 MPG on the highway. It's easy to envision another banner year for the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, starting around the middle of 2017. Ford introduces a refreshed F-150 in the fall of 2017 with all sorts of segment feature firsts, and a diesel arriving in 1Q 2018. This will only strengthen Ford's position over GM in the fullsize segment, and take share from FCA and others, probably Toyota, as well. FCA (RAM) may have a harder time gaining market share in 2017 than it did in 2016. From what I am aware, it has fewer new significant updates to the RAM compared to the Ford F-series in particular, and then there's the diesel issue currently in dispute, which could have a material negative impact. Aggressive discounting may be a key theme for FCA's 2017 RAM pickup truck business. An all-new RAM truck arrives in early 2018. Toyota's product portfolio will include a modestly refreshed fullsize Tundra in the Fall of 2017 - mostly assisted-driver safety features. However, no diesel and no Android (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Auto or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CarPlay for the infotainment, among other things. Add more competition for the midsize truck (Tacoma), and I don't see Toyota gaining share in 2017. Nissan is a mystery. Can the Frontier come even close to holding up until an all-new replacement arrives? Assuming no quality issues, the full-size Titan should continue to gain market share from its low base. It has new industry-leading five-year 100,000 mile warranty that took into effect in the second half of 2016, but how much will it manage to gain in 2017? It's almost a given that Honda will be able to claim at least in the neighborhood of 10% of the U.S. midsize pickup truck market, for 2017.

Bottom line: U.S. Pickup truck market is doing very well, unlike the U.S. light vehicle market overall. It's outperforming to the tune of at least approximately seven percentage points year-to-date. This is good for a few of the manufacturers, including Ford and FCA in particular.